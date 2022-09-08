ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Independent

US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
US News and World Report

Michelle Obama Cheers Tiafoe in Semifinal | US Open Updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Frances Tiafoe got a thumbs-up and a shout from Michelle Obama during the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. The former first lady is sitting in a front-row seat...
ESPN

Frances Tiafoe drops out of Davis Cup matches after semifinal run at US Open

NEW YORK -- US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe's withdrawal Saturday. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows,...
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
PopSugar

Sorry Everyone, But Frances Tiafoe Is Happily Taken: Meet Ayan Broomfield

For tennis star Frances Tiafoe, love is more than just a score on the tennis court. His girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield came out to support him at the US Open on Monday and left fans amused by her shocked reaction to Tiafoe's win over the great Rafael Nadal. But there's a lot more to Broomfield than a big reaction to an unexpected victory, and she's left the internet curious to know more.
The Associated Press

Alcaraz-Ruud at US Open for 1st Slam title, No. 1 ranking

NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes, it can be hard to remember while watching Carlos Alcaraz compete at the U.S. Open that he is just 19. He’ll hit a behind-the-back shot from the baseline — stunning enough, in itself — then gather himself seconds later to sprint forward for a backhand passing winner at the perfect angle. He’ll get to an opponent’s drop shot, race back to retrieve the next ball by flicking it while turned away from the net, run forward to get another drop shot, then sprint back yet again to slide while somehow twisting his body for a...
960 The Ref

Alcaraz beats Ruud in US Open men’s final

NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19. He is the youngest man to be ranked No. 1. According to ESPN, Alcaraz is the youngest man to...
Yardbarker

Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
FOX Sports

Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz surged into his first Grand Slam final and gave himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19 by ending Frances Tiafoe’s run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory on Friday night. No....
AFP

New age Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes youngest world number one

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday, becoming the youngest man to ascend to the world number one ranking and cementing his status as the poster boy of tennis' new wave. Alcaraz, the first teenager to claim the top ranking, is the youngest Grand Slam men's champion since his idol Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open.
US News and World Report

Power Wins IndyCar Championship; Palou Wins Season Finale

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — IndyCar's intense season came to a nail-biting end in which Team Penske's superstars duked it out for the title and the future of the race winner clouded once again. Will Power beat Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden by 16 points for the Australian to win...
