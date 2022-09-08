Read full article on original website
US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
Michelle Obama sat courtside at the US Open to support American breakout star Frances Tiafoe
The former first lady of the United States and the 24-year-old star shared a glance and gave each other thumbs-up during the US Open semifinal match.
Carlos Alcaraz edges Casper Ruud for U.S. Open tennis title
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz traded sets with Casper Ruud before he used a strong service game to finish off the Norwegian and claim the 2022 U.S. Open men's singles tennis title Sunday in Flushing, N.Y.
US News and World Report
Michelle Obama Cheers Tiafoe in Semifinal | US Open Updates
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Frances Tiafoe got a thumbs-up and a shout from Michelle Obama during the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. The former first lady is sitting in a front-row seat...
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe drops out of Davis Cup matches after semifinal run at US Open
NEW YORK -- US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe's withdrawal Saturday. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows,...
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Brooke Shields pokes fun at herself as she poses beneath a poster of her ex-husband Andre Agassi at the US open as she watches Iga Swiatek secure her third Grand Slam women's singles title
She was married to former tennis pro Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999. And Brooke Shields appeared to be in a playful mood on Saturday as she posed beneath a poster of her ex-husband at the US open. The actress, 57, took to her Instagram account to share the snap...
PopSugar
Sorry Everyone, But Frances Tiafoe Is Happily Taken: Meet Ayan Broomfield
For tennis star Frances Tiafoe, love is more than just a score on the tennis court. His girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield came out to support him at the US Open on Monday and left fans amused by her shocked reaction to Tiafoe's win over the great Rafael Nadal. But there's a lot more to Broomfield than a big reaction to an unexpected victory, and she's left the internet curious to know more.
Alcaraz-Ruud at US Open for 1st Slam title, No. 1 ranking
NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes, it can be hard to remember while watching Carlos Alcaraz compete at the U.S. Open that he is just 19. He’ll hit a behind-the-back shot from the baseline — stunning enough, in itself — then gather himself seconds later to sprint forward for a backhand passing winner at the perfect angle. He’ll get to an opponent’s drop shot, race back to retrieve the next ball by flicking it while turned away from the net, run forward to get another drop shot, then sprint back yet again to slide while somehow twisting his body for a...
Alcaraz beats Ruud in US Open men’s final
NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19. He is the youngest man to be ranked No. 1. According to ESPN, Alcaraz is the youngest man to...
Yardbarker
Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open
Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
FOX Sports
Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz surged into his first Grand Slam final and gave himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19 by ending Frances Tiafoe’s run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory on Friday night. No....
New age Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes youngest world number one
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday, becoming the youngest man to ascend to the world number one ranking and cementing his status as the poster boy of tennis' new wave. Alcaraz, the first teenager to claim the top ranking, is the youngest Grand Slam men's champion since his idol Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open.
AOL Corp
US Open 2022: Young Carlos Alcaraz claims first Grand Slam title with four-set defeat of Casper Ruud
Carlos Alcaraz has made history. The 19-year-old phenom won the US Open, defeating Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3, and will become the youngest player ever to rise to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Alcaraz looked less sharp than he had in the past few matches, but that's likely...
Tennis-Australians Peers and Sanders clinch U.S. Open mixed doubles
NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - John Peers and Storm Sanders became the first Australians since 2001 to claim the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 4-6 6-4 10-7 win over Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday.
US News and World Report
