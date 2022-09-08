Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Freight Railroads Prepare for Potential Strike Disruption
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Major U.S. freight railroads said on Friday they were preparing for a possible strike and service disruption a week before a deadline in protracted labor talks. BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, and CSX said they were taking necessary steps to secure the shipments of hazardous and security-sensitive...
US News and World Report
Judge Restores Oil Lease on Land Sacred to US, Canada Tribes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to reinstate a drilling lease that has been in dispute for decades on land near the Blackfeet Indian Reservation that is considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada. The 10-square-mile (25-square-kilometer) oil...
US News and World Report
India Says It Uncovers Fraudulent Shell Companies With Chinese Links
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses. The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government's Serious Fraud...
US News and World Report
Sweden's Right-Wing to Win Majority of Parliamentary Seats -Preliminary Election Result
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's right-wing opposition parties were on track to win a narrow majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, beating the ruling centre-left, the country's election authority said as 78% of districts had reported results. If confirmed, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is expected to...
US News and World Report
Swedish Moderates Leader Says Election Result Won't Come Until Wednesday
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The result of Sweden's election for parliament is unlikely to be known until Wednesday, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson said early on Monday. "We don't yet know how this election will end," Kristersson said in a speech to party members. The right-wing bloc, of which the Moderates...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Happy Monday
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price...
US News and World Report
Thousands March in Belgrade Against Planned Gay Pride Parade
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Thousands of religious and right-wing activists marched through Serbia's capital on Sunday calling for authorities to ban a Gay Pride march planned for next weekend. The protesters - who carried a massive Serbian flag - included groups who also shouted slogans backing Serbia's long-term ally Russia, as...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
Road & Track
EPA Hits Two More Diesel Tuners With $10 Million Fine For Defeat Devices
Two Michigan-based diesel tuning companies have just been hit with $10 million worth of civil penalties for their role in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of diesel emissions defeat devices. According to a report from The Oakland Press, Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC were found to be in...
