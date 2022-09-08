Read full article on original website
A Child's Death Highlights Threat Posed to Young by Pakistan's Floods
SEHWAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - In the hours before her six-year-old son died in her lap, Badar Bibi recalled how she rushed from a field clinic set up to treat people caught in Pakistan's worst floods in decades to a city hospital, desperate to bring down the boy's fever. First she...
Benin Says in Talks With Rwanda Over Logistical Aid to Counter Islamist Threat
COTONOU (Reuters) -Rwanda may provide logistical support to help Benin tackle a worsening Islamist insurgency that is threatening parts of the West African region, a Benin government spokesperson said on Saturday. Talks with Rwanda are ongoing about the possible help which would not involve the deployment of any Rwandan troops...
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
India Says It Uncovers Fraudulent Shell Companies With Chinese Links
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses. The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government's Serious Fraud...
Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck off Tunisia Rises to 11
TUNIS (Reuters) - The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia last week has risen to 11, most of them Tunisians, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, TAP state news agency said on Sunday. It added that five more bodies were recovered on Saturday night by...
Illinois Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Reuters Journalist During U.S. Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Illinois man on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a Reuters journalist and a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, pleaded guilty in a federal court hearing in...
Russia Hits Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Region, Says Defence Ministry
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday. Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
Thousands March in Belgrade Against Planned Gay Pride Parade
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Thousands of religious and right-wing activists marched through Serbia's capital on Sunday calling for authorities to ban a Gay Pride march planned for next weekend. The protesters - who carried a massive Serbian flag - included groups who also shouted slogans backing Serbia's long-term ally Russia, as...
Ukraine Has Retaken Settlements in Kharkiv Region - Russian-Installed Official
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine's advance in the Kharkiv region has been "very sharp and rapid" and Ukrainian forces have recaptured a number of settlements, the Russian-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the region said in a live online broadcast. "The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several...
Fifteen Killed, Hundreds of Houses Burned in Eastern Congo Attack
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Suspected militiamen carrying guns and knives killed at least 15 people and burned hundreds of houses during an attack overnight on a market in a town in eastern Congo, local officials and a resident said on Friday. The raid, near the town of...
Analysis-Kim Jong Un's 'Decapitation' Fears Shine Through in New N.Korea Nuclear Law
SEOUL (Reuters) - A new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike, experts said. In an updated nuclear policy law passed on Thursday, North Korea enshrined the...
Peru's New Foreign Minister Resigns in Latest Blow to President
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Peru's foreign minister, Miguel Rodriguez, has resigned after just one month in office, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday, after public clashes between the official and leftist president Pedro Castillo. "I am writing to you to submit my irrevocable resignation to the position of Minister...
Former Afghan President Karzai Tweets His Support of Protesting Female Students
KABUL (Reuters) - Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called on the ruling Taliban on Sunday to re-open girls' high schools and applauded female students in the eastern province of Paktia who residents said have been publicly protesting against the measure. "The voice of Paktia's female students is the voice of...
An Outspoken Prince, King Charles May Have to Bite His Tongue
LONDON (Reuters) - Throughout his long wait to ascend the throne, King Charles stood out for his outspoken views on everything from climate change to architecture. Now he is monarch, the 73-year-old may try to keep his cards closer to his chest. Ridiculed by some for his opinions, and accused...
U.S. Army's Pacific Commander Wants to Keep Rocket Launchers at Frontline Japanese Base
TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. Army's Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, said he is in no rush to withdraw rocket launchers and other equipment from a Japanese army base at the edge of the East China Sea even after the joint training they were used in ended. "Some of the...
