I think this is STUPID. Kids can’t be kids anymore because everyone wants to throw there dam gay crap on kids that should be living normal lives until their old enough to understand what sexuality is. Its stupid that these kids can’t be themselves without having the parents shoving their sexual preferences onto children. People that are going around telling kids it’s ok to be gay at a young age really messes with what the parents want them to be. Being gay is an adult situation not a child’s. Let them learn when they are older.
Well we won’t be watching peppa pig anymore. Too much of this crap thrown into kid faces. Hard to explain to my great grands why two girls are kissing as they say “like they’re married” Bye bye Peppa
There's a reason why we have a mom and a dad. Two women cannot reproduce. Two men cannot reproduce. Women and men are different in ways and together as a unit they help in ways that gay couples cannot. This "acceptance" is only going to create more confusion. And this mindset that we cannot hurt other people's feelings isn't about not hurting feelings. It's about simply accepting and not helping. We can speak truth to others out of care and love while being gentle. And if we're being coddled and pushed to not listen to others we are doomed to be alone and will be emotionally hurt because of the separation that comes with a lack of dialog with others. Conversing builds relationships. Men being with men and women being with women is not normal. There is not a natural affection for the same sex (and thats something people do not usually address. Usually something happened while being a child.)It's not by design. Even in a secular view. They cannot reproduce.
