Dorn Parker: Are Children Becoming Pawns in a Larger Political Game Where Profits Rule the Day Over Education?

California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
coloradoboulevard.net
PUSD School Celebrates Name Change
Washington Middle School will never be the same. From now on, it will be known as Octavia E. Butler Magnet. The name change – evident by comparing their original mural and new logo – became official at a ceremony at the school on September 8. “This evening isn’t...
irvineweekly.com
O.C. Veterans Cemetery Bill Receives Bipartisan Support
Local veterans groups and their families continue to vigilantly work toward the goal of building a veterans cemetery in Orange County. Now, with major support for a Gypsum Canyon-based site in Anaheim Hills, legislators have successfully moved AB1595, the supporting bill for an Orange County-based cemetery, through the California State Senate and are now one signature away from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval.
claremont-courier.com
What is ‘by right’ and why can’t Claremont just say no to Larkin Place?
The proposed Larkin Place permanent supportive housing project is considered “by-right” — but what exactly does that mean?. The by-right concept simply states that a local jurisdiction can only apply objective land use standards in evaluating a housing project and is prohibited from applying subjective standards, according to Thomas Clark who is the city’s special council for Larkin Place.
nypressnews.com
Caruso describes Bass’ USC scholarship as ‘corruption’; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms Thursday over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC’s School of Social Work. Caruso attacked Bass after a newspaper report revealed that the nearly-$100,000...
California lawmakers approved CARE Court. What comes next?
Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court system for people with severe mental illness cleared the state Legislature, counties face a series of practical questions critical to turning the fuzzy concept into a reality.
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
lbccviking.com
An online petition has surfaced regarding an incident at the 2022 graduation ceremony
An online petition supporting LBCC’s part-time professor and counselor, Kashara Moore, claims a wrongful proposal of dismissal has been given after a visible dispute broke out onstage during the 2022 commencement ceremony between the professor and a student. The petition, created by LBCC faculty member Annahita Mahdavi West, states...
californiaglobe.com
So Cal Lifeguards Petition US Supreme Court over Scheme Trapping Employees in Union Membership
In May the Globe reported that Orange County California lifeguard Jonathan Savas and 22 colleagues sued the State of California and the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association (CSLEA) labor union for violating their First Amendment right to abstain from forced union membership and compelled financial support. They filed an application...
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Katrina Foley joins state officials in announcing criminal plea agreements and fines related to Orange County Oil Spill
Orange County Supervisor Foley joined California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, State Senator Dave Min, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife for a press conference announcing the filing of charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline for their role in the Huntington Beach Oil Spill in 2021. Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, resulting in $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and Orange County.
theregistrysocal.com
Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Residents Form New PAC against Measure Q
Citizens for Laguna’s Future Officially Launches No On Q Campaign. A group of Laguna Beach business owners, residents and local leaders have formed a new political action committee to campaign against Measure Q, a ballot measure designed by Laguna Residents First PAC requiring a public vote on major developments along Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road.
orangecountytribune.com
New asst. principal at OVHS
Ocean View High School welcomes Stephanie Scott to the Seahawks as their new assistant principal of Supervision. As a graduate from Marina High School, Stephanie Scott returns to the Huntington Beach Union High School District to serve the Seahawk community. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social science from the...
viatravelers.com
24 Fun & Best Things to Do in Irvine, California
Irvine is located in Orange County, a place known for its friendly residents, excellent education system, and low crime rate. When in southern California, you are certain to find plenty of fun things to do in Irvine!. If you have never been to this often overlooked town, you might be...
theregistrysocal.com
700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
LBCC professor may lose her job after alleged elbowing incident at commencement
Staff at Long Beach City College say they're worried one of their colleagues could be fired over accusations that a student was elbowed on stage at commencement. The post LBCC professor may lose her job after alleged elbowing incident at commencement appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
fullertonobserver.com
Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future
Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
foxla.com
School bathroom access concerns
In our story about students in San Bernardino schools being forced to do PE and sit on hot asphalt during this heat wave, we learned that students also had limited bathroom access. FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez has new details.
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
