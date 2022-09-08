Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Are Coming To Netflix, Including A New Assassin's Creed Title
As Netflix continues to build out its gaming division, the company is beefing up its library of mobile titles with games from Ubisoft. As part of Ubisoft Forward today, the publisher announced that it is releasing multiple titles for Netflix Games, including Valiant Hearts 2 (January 2023), Mighty Quest 2 (2023), and a new Assassin's Creed title (no date). There will be no ads or in-app purchases for any of these games.
Gamespot
Tron: Identity, A Visual Novel Adventure Game, Is Coming To PC In 2023
As part of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, Disney announced a new game, Tron: Identity, which is coming in 2023 to PC. It's developed by Bithell Games, the studio that previously made Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex. Identity is a visual novel adventure following a detective program...
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Gamespot
The Division Heartland's New Trailer Shows More Of The Free-To-Play Shooter
As part of the Ubisoft Forward event today, Ubisoft shared more details on its popular shooter series, The Division, including the free-to-play game The Division: Heartland. A new trailer shows off more of Heartland, which takes place in middle America, in a fictional place called Silver Creek. Among other things, it has a Storm Operations mode, which sees 45 players team up to fight rogue agents, known as The Vultures, according to a leak. Another mode is called Excursion Operations, which calls upon players to venture out into the dangerous battlefield to collect gear, the report said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Roadmap Features 4 New Games, Including One Set In Feudal Japan
During the Future of Assassin's Creed portion of the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward, four brand new Assassin's Creed games were revealed. Ubisoft is working on two mobile games and two console/PC games for its Assassin's Creed franchise. Project Jade seems to be the game that's furthest along, given that it...
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Finally Concludes This Year With One Final Expansion
It's been a long journey to reach the end of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but protagonist Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022. The Last Chapter sees Eivor come to understand that her time with the people of Ravensthorpe has...
Gamespot
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward. The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope team take to the stage to show off the next entry in the Nintendo and Ubisoft collaboration. There's a lengthy breakdown of the gameplay and all its new features as well as the DLC plans. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope comes to Nintendo Switch on October 20.
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19 With Fortnite Bonus, Leak Reveals
Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection will come to PC on October 19 with a special bonus in Fortnite for people who buy it on the Epic Games Store. This is according to the game's product page that was recently discovered by Wario64. The page has since been removed. Everyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. After many requests from fans, Assassin's Creed is going to feudal Japan. Project Red is being helmed by the team responsible for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Gamespot
Castlevania Comes To Ubisoft's Brawlhalla In October
As part of the Ubisoft Forward event today, the French publisher announced the latest big crossover for its free fighting game Brawlhalla: Konami's Castlevania series is coming to Brawlhalla with a new update on October 19. It's just the latest massive franchise to get a crossover event in Brawlhalla. Some...
Gamespot
Ex-2K Boss On What Went Wrong With Battleborn, Evolve, And Spec Ops: The Line
As part of GameSpot's wide-ranging profile interview of game development veteran Christoph Hartmann, who now heads up Amazon Games, the former president of 2K Games shared some stories about his career missteps. These included games like Evolve, Battleborn, and Spec Ops: The Line not living up to expectations, for one reason or another.
Gamespot
Overwatch Fans Aren't Happy About Overwatch 2 Hero Unlocks
Fans aren't happy about the revelation that new characters will have to be unlocked through the season pass in Overwatch 2, as the sequel moves to a free-to-play model. While Blizzard has said that characters will be available through the free rewards track, not requiring any extra payment, critical players have said that the system will jeopardize Overwatch's hero-swapping playstyle.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One
Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone Could Be Renamed Warzone: Caldera, Will Keep Receiving Updates - Report
The version of Call of Duty: Warzone that launched in March 2020 will be renamed "Warzone Caldera", according to a new report, and will continue to receive updates alongside Warzone 2. With more information about Warzone 2 on the horizon as part of the upcoming Call of Duty Next, some...
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Infinity Is A Franchise-Wide Platform That Serves As "Single Point Of Entry"
Ubisoft formally took the wraps off of "Project Infinity" at its Ubisoft Forward event, explaining how the ambitious project will function as the hub for all things Assassin's Creed once it launches. To that end, some of the new individual Assassin's Creed games announced during the showcase will be a part of Project Infinity.
Gamespot
Warframe Tier List: The Most Popular Warframes According To Digital Extremes
Since launching in 2013, Warframe has successfully carved out a comfortable space for itself in a crowded genre. The free-to-play sci-fi game has withstood time, console generations, and juggernauts like Destiny 2 to become a well-populated and well-respected entry in the loot-shooter genre. Often seeming to operate off the beaten path, the game is nonetheless full of devotees and could be considered one of those live-service games that is much more popular than you may realize. Now, celebrating its 50th in-game character, Styanax, developer Digital Extremes has shared the official tier list of the game's titular Warframes, broken down by popularity.
Gamespot
Future Of Assassin's Creed: What Is Project Infinity?
"Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté talks about Project Infinity, the upcoming hub portal for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series. Infinity is not a game. At its heart it is a next-generation hub that will be a gateway to all the future Assassin's Creed experiences. The central theme around which it is built is that of a DNA explore. An analogy I could take is just imagine we're taking the Animus and putting it on your desktop. Secondly, Infinity is where our meta-story will now live asynchr.
Gamespot
Here's How Crafting Destiny 2's Dares Of Eternity Weapons Works
Bungie has outlined an update to the perk pools for the Dares of Eternity weapons in Destiny 2 and has also confirmed that several of those deadly tools can be shaped in the game's weapon crafting hub. Provided that you've unlocked the feature in The Witch Queen campaign, you'll be able to create custom versions of the following weapons:
Gamespot
Nintendo Direct With Wind Waker And Twilight Princess Remasters Coming Next Week - Report
The next Nintendo Direct is coming up very soon, it seems. Reporter Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb said on Twitter that the rumored September showcase will happen sometime during the week beginning September 12. Plans could still change, but Grubb said that if it does shift, the...
Gamespot
Xbox Reportedly Halts Stalker 2 Refunds, Offers Refunds
The world has been awaiting the arrival of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl with bated breath since developer GSC Game World announced it was in development over a decade ago. After a somewhat troubled development cycle, things finally seemed to be getting on track, and Stalker: 2 Heart of Chornobyl was planned for a December 2022 release. But after Russian mortar attacks on Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv (where the GSC Game World's headquarters are located) and other wartime events impacted the game's development earlier this year, production on Heart of Chornobyl ground to a halt, leaving the game's release date up in the air--and now preorders have reportedly been paused.
Comments / 0