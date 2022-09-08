Since launching in 2013, Warframe has successfully carved out a comfortable space for itself in a crowded genre. The free-to-play sci-fi game has withstood time, console generations, and juggernauts like Destiny 2 to become a well-populated and well-respected entry in the loot-shooter genre. Often seeming to operate off the beaten path, the game is nonetheless full of devotees and could be considered one of those live-service games that is much more popular than you may realize. Now, celebrating its 50th in-game character, Styanax, developer Digital Extremes has shared the official tier list of the game's titular Warframes, broken down by popularity.

