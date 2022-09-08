ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Vermeer exhibit to unite Milkmaid, Girl with a Pearl Earring

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ATHu_0hmiwhmR00
1 of 5

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum will unite two iconic paintings from Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer early next year — The Girl with a Pearl Earring and The Milkmaid.

In an unprecedented blockbuster exhibit starting in February, the most famous museum in the Netherlands will bring together 27 of the 35 known paintings of the 17th-century artist who had the uncanny genius of letting a soothing inner light exude from his canvas.

Nowhere is it more apparent than in the two paintings that have become as quintessential to Dutch art as any work of Vincent van Gogh or Rembrandt.

In Thursday’s announcement of the Feb. 10-June 4 exhibit, the musuem said it will be the first time in over a quarter-century that the paintings will be united in the same building, dating back to a 1996 show at The Hague’s Mauritshuis, home to the Girl with a Pearl Earring.

The Rijksmuseum did extensive work on The Milkmaid and discovered that the vast unadorned white wall behind her, was not always meant to be like that. With special technologies, a sketch under the final layer of paint was discovered which shows a more cluttered background with a jug holder and a fire basket. Later, Vermeer thought better of it and went for the distinctive white background.

New York’s Frick Collection will lend its three Vermeers which will be shown together outside of New York over a century after the museum acquired them.

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Four Vermeer Paintings Were Investigated During the Pandemic. Their Secrets Will Be Shared in a Major National Gallery of Art Show.

A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., into four paintings by and attributed to Johannes Vermeer has wrapped, and its findings will be the subject of an exhibition this October. That NGA show, titled “Vermeer’s Secrets”, will present two works from the museum’s collection whose authenticity have been questioned—Girl with a Red Hat and Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–75)—and two that have been accepted as Vermeer originals. Two 20th-century forgeries were also examined. According to Marjorie Wieseman, NGA curator and head of the department of Northern European paintings, the exhibition aims to discover “what makes a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Marsha Hunt, '40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104

TORONTO (AP) — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows, died Wednesday at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, said Roger Memos, the writer-director of the 2015 documentary “Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity.” A Chicago native, she arrived in Hollywood in 1935 and over the next 15 years appeared in dozens of films, from the Preston Sturges comedy “Easy Living” to the adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” that starred Olivier and Greer Garson. She was well under 40 when MGM named her “Hollywood’s Youngest Character Actress.” And by the early 1950s, she was enough of a star to appear on the cover of Life magazine and seem set to thrive in the new medium of television when suddenly “the work dried up,” she recalled in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Johannes Vermeer
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
The Associated Press

Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19. In this time of sorrow for the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance to thank the public for their floral tributes and condolences. It was the first time that quarrelling younger royal generation had worked together publicly since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The thousands who flocked to Windsor on a sunny day were in their thrall, as the couples gratefully accepted flowers, talked to parents and children at length, shook hands and accepted heartfelt condolences. Meghan approached a teenager in the crowd, who put her hand over her mouth in shock. The pair spoke briefly then the girl said: “Can I have a hug?” Meghan leaned in to give her a big hug.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch Art#Girl With A Pearl Earring#Museum#The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum#Frick Collection
The Associated Press

Supima Design Competition Names Taku Yhim Its 2022 Winner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 11, 2022-- SUPIMA, the non-profit brand that promotes the use of American grown Pima cotton around the world, and this year’s first ever co-hosts, award winning CFDA designer, Christian Siriano, and supermodel and entrepreneur, Coco Rocha, are excited to announce this year’s 15 th annual SUPIMA Design Competition winner – Parsons School of Design, The New School alumni, Taku Yhim. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005084/en/ SDC 2022 Winner, Taku Yhim (Source: Getty)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘My Policeman’ Review: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin Bring Minimal Heat to Tepid Gay Melodrama

An involuntary snort of laughter escaped me just as the illicit gay union at the heart of My Policeman hit its most torrid peak. Harry Styles as Tom Burgess, the 1950s British copper who gives the film its title, has snuck off for a few days’ romantic idyll in Venice with his secret lover, urbane museum curator Patrick Hazelwood, played by David Dawson like he’s just stepped out of Brideshead Revisited. Patrick is draped across a hotel bed in what appears to be post-coital bliss, dreamily contemplating the sculptural curves of Tom’s buttocks as he stands smoking naked at the...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy