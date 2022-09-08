Inside the rise and fall of Gabbie Hanna: How a decade of online feuds and controversies culminated in a TikTok frenzy that dominated the internet and had fans concerned

Gabbie Hanna rose to fame on social media under the name "The Gabbie Show." Screenshots from TikTok and YouTube and Presley Ann/Getty Images

Gabbie Hanna rose to fame on the short-form platform Vine and later joined "The Vlog Squad" on YouTube.

Hanna has been embroiled in a number of controversies and feuds in the past several years.

Most recently, she drew attention after police reportedly visited her home for a welfare check.

Gabbie Hanna has been an internet personality since her early years as a Vine star. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Influencer Gabbie Hanna made headlines recently when she posted over 100 TikToks over the course of several hours in what she described as a manic episode.

Internet personality Gabbie Hanna — who has around 15 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram — concerned fans last month when she posted over 100 erratic TikTok videos over the course of 24 hours, which culminated in a police wellness check to her home, according to TMZ .

In the midst of her TikTok streak, a stranger entered her house and livestreamed with her, claiming to be there to check on her wellbeing, though many suggested the man was cynically motivated to check on Hanna for " clout ."

Hanna, who has previously said she lives with bipolar disorder, later addressed the events that took place, saying she was in the throes of a manic episode at the time. She went on to say that her posts — some of which contained comments that viewers described as racist and transphobic — were a work of "genius."

The 31-year-old is no stranger to controversy, having been involved in countless explosive feuds, drama, and speculation over the course of her almost decade-long career as an influencer.

Here's a complete run-down of her tumultuous career — from posting comedy sketches on the now-defunct video platform Vine in the early 2010s, to her meteoric rise to prominence as part of David Dobrik's controversial YouTube collective the Vlog Squad , and her many high-profile feuds with fellow content creators.

Hanna's vines are available on an archived version of her Vine page. Vine/Twitter

Hanna rose to fame on Vine, where she quickly amassed 5 million followers before it shut down.

Hanna, who is originally from New Castle, Pennsylvania, joined the video-sharing platform Vine in 2013. Two years later, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue content creation, according to a 2020 interview in American Songwriter magazine .

Between 2013 and 2016, she amassed over five million followers on the platform.

But in 2016 , Twitter, Vine's parent company, shut down Vine. Like many other Vine stars at the time, Hanna transitioned her content over to YouTube where she would become an even bigger star thanks in part to her friendship with other prominent YouTubers.

Hanna's YouTube channel initially featured uncontroversial content.

In 2014, Hanna launched a YouTube channel called "The Gabbie Show," which became her sole focus after Vine shuttered.

Her output featured "storytime" videos, collaborations with her creator friends, and covers of songs, as well as her own original music.

At the height of her YouTube popularity, Hanna was nominated for YouTuber of the Year at the 2018 Shorty Awards .

She was one of several former Viners who went on to become huge YouTube stars, including Nash Grier, Logan and Jake Paul, Liza Koshy, and David Dobrik .

Hanna was briefly a member of YouTuber David Dobrik's 'Vlog Squad.'

Hanna became a part of David Dobrik's hugely popular YouTuber ensemble the "Vlog Squad" alongside Jason Nash , Liza Koshy , and Trisha Paytas , where a rotating cast of creators would film together.

But Hanna abruptly left the "Vlog Squad" in 2017. She told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2019 that she grew apart from Dobrik and wanted to focus on "writing" and "mental health" instead of creating content with the group.

Many of Hanna's videos from that time period have since been made private or have been deleted from her channel.

Hanna began to independently release music in 2017, which led to minor controversies.

Hanna released her first single, "Out Loud," in September 2017, and three other songs came in quick succession. In 2018, she released "Monster," which went viral after an glitch in the song's audio distorted Hanna's voice.

In an interview with Genius , Hanna said the song "came at a time when I was feeling like I was losing a lot of people. It felt like I was doing something inherently bad or I was doing something wrong."

Speaking about the audio glitch, Hanna told BuzzFeed in 2021 , "I'm so glad that didn't happen when I'm famous. Like, imagine that coming out when I'm nominated for a Grammy."

In 2021, PopBuzz reported that Hanna accused Bebe Rexha of copying her "Monster" music video. Rexha addressed the similarities between the "Monster" video and her song "Sabotage" in a tweet , writing: "Gonna be completely honest I never heard of her. But now I will listen to her music. Great minds think alike. My ACTUAL inspo was love the way you lie."

According to PopBuzz , Hanna responded to Rexha and said, "omg hey angel <3 i didnt think much of it, usually it's a director thing over an artist thing anyway haha. you're one of my biggest songwriting inspos, love what you do."

After the release of two EPs, one of which peaked at No.5 on Billboard's Top Emerging Artists chart , Hanna released her debut full-length album "Trauma Queen" , which is considered a more rock-focused album, on July 22, 2022.

Fans and detractors have been following Hanna's controversies, both small and big, for years. Gabbie Hanna / YouTuber

Hanna's reputation on YouTube began to crumble when she became involved in a series of dramas.

One of Hanna's first controversies came in 2017 when she faced backlash for posting a video about a former classmate of hers who died following a drug overdose .

According to BuzzFeed News , Hanna did not consult the classmate's family before posting the video, which has since been made private.

In a follow-up video that has also been made private, which was titled "a conversation with a grieving mother and an apology," Hanna apologized for posting the video.

Hanna been open about her various mental health and neurodivergence diagnoses.

Hanna posted a TikTok video on March 16 of this year in which she said she had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

On March 17, she posted another video in which she said that diagnosis of mental health conditions was important in order to know how a person's brain "operates differently than everybody else's." Additionally, a video posted on the same day on TikTok included a caption in which she said she was diagnosed as autistic at 30.

Hanna also said she suffered from hypomania in a TikTok video posted on March 22. Hypomania is described by the Mayo Clinic as a symptom of bipolar disorder characterized by high energy levels, loquaciousness, and being unable to sit still.

Hanna said that her hypomania was a "superpower" in a tweet posted on March 25 . She wrote, "It's a fucking GIFT. So is autism, So is ADHD. Mental illnesses and 'disabilities' are only 'disabilities' in a conformist world."

Hanna has been accused of romanticizing mental illness and of being ableist in the past. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

But she was also criticized by the neurodivergent community – to which she says she belongs – over comments she made.

In 2021, the autism community criticized Hanna for comments she made about "tone indicators," which are used to help readers who are neurodivergent or autistic to discern the context of a social media post.

According to screenshots published by Dexerto in February 2021 , she tweeted that "my tone is yall doin way too fuckin much hahahaha," which critics felt was "ableist."

Hanna later apologized to her fans, in a now-deleted tweet.

"Sorry to any of my neurodivergent fans who were hurt by that," she wrote. "I hope you know that's never my intention. Today is the first day I heard the term tone indicators, I thought my fans were fucking with me for being sensitive. Ironically, this could have been avoided with a tone indicator"

Hanna's original video has since been deleted. Gabbie Hanna/YouTube

Next, Hanna was criticized for her promotion of 'free' makeup brushes.

In 2018, Hanna was one of a number of influencers promoting a set of makeup brushes from the brand Kenza Cosmetics that only asked buyers to pay shipping costs. Her fans claimed the brushes were poorly made or were never delivered after the orders were placed.

The brushes were originally priced at $80, not including shipping, but the deal promoted by Hanna and fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau allowed their fans to pay only $10 total, shipping included, for the entire set.

Hanna refused to apologize for promoting the brushes following widespread backlash. In a response video, she said "Are they these amazing, high-quality, can't-even-believe-it, great brushes? No. I also never said they were. I'm not sure what quality people were expecting when they paid $10 for 10 brushes."

Hanna's poems are accompanied by her illustrations. Simon & Schuester/Gabbie Hanna

She also began pursuing a writing career — which was heavily criticized.

Hanna released her first poetry collection in 2017, titled "Adultolescence."

It received mixed reviews from critics and fans when first published, and currently has 3.08 out of 5 stars on Goodreads. Despite becoming a New York Times bestseller , it also generated one of Hanna's biggest controversies.

In 2019, YouTuber Rachel Oates posted a video titled "Gabbie Hanna's Poetry is BAD," which received nearly 1.5 million views. In the video, Oates said that the poetry was "quite shallow" and that Hanna had a "very simple communication style."

Oates, who posts book reviews, poetry analysis, and social commentary on her channel , published a parody of Hanna's book called "Doggolescence."

"People aren't criticizing Gabby's work because it's silly and contains wordplay," Oates said in a 2020 YouTube video. "I, in particular, am criticizing it because it's lazy and poorly written."

Oates similarly criticized Hanna's second poetry collection, titled "Dandelion," after it was released in October 2020. "Dandelion" also became a New York Times bestseller and currently has a 3.24 rating on Goodreads .

Following that release, Hanna lashed out at her critics.

"I think it's really lame that a bunch of non-creative, insecure, neurotypical people dragged my poetry for months for views on youtube and tiktok instead of creating their own art," she said in a now-deleted tweet, Insider previously reported. Hanna directly mentioned Oates, and then took to Instagram to say Oates had "bullied and harassed her for months."

In a subsequent video , Oates said that her Instagram was removed after Hanna's fans reported her account.

"She can literally initiate a targeted harassment campaign against me and have my account removed, and she's allowed to do that and get away with it," Oates said in an unlisted video on her channel.

Hanna similarly called out Angelika Oles, who runs an internet commentary YouTube channel with 560,000 subscribers, after Oles accused Hanna of being "a bully." Hanna later said she thought was "weird that a grown woman constantly inserts herself into my life and situations," referring to Oles' videos .

Paytas and Hanna were both part of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad. Gabbie Hanna/YouTube; Trisha Paytas/YouTube

Hanna feuded with influencer Trisha Paytas, who accused Hanna of spreading a false rumor that Paytas had an STI.

Though Hanna has been involved in a number of feuds, one of the longest-running involved fellow internet personality Trisha Paytas.

Hanna and Paytas, who has nearly five million subscribers , were both a part of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad but were not closely associated with each other prior to their public feud.

Paytas left the Vlog Squad soon after their breakup with Vlog Squad member Jason Nash in 2019.

In November 2019, Paytas uploaded a video titled "WHY I DON'T TRUST GABBIE HANNA," accusing Hanna of telling Nash that Paytas had herpes while the two were still together, Insider previously reported .

Paytas publicly denied the diagnosis and accused Hanna of harassing and slandering them in the now-deleted YouTube video .

Hanna acknowledged she made the comments and said it was because she wanted to protect Nash. She wrote in a now-deleted tweet that "it wasn't my business to know if trisha had herpes, i have no reason for her to tell me. it WAS my business to warn a friend that he might be at risk. know what i mean? asking her would just be gossip. telling him to be safe and find out is caring for his health," Insider previously reported .

Hanna attempted — but failed — to clear the air with Paytas.

Paytas tagged Hanna in a tweet posted in June 2020 in which they said , "ur the most delusional piece of shit I've ever come across. Ur delusions are scary - please seek help before this escalates and u end up hurting someone or urself."

Another tweet posted to Paytas' Twitter account in April 2021 called Hanna "delusional" and said that they had blocked Hanna "everywhere."

In February 2021, Hanna invited Paytas on her podcast in order to clear the air but Paytas accused Hanna of editing the conversation in order to "suit her narrative," Insider previously reported .

Paytas has said that they never considered Hanna a "friend" despite Hanna's claims to the contrary. Trisha Paytas via YouTube

Hanna and Paytas' feud continued for years.

Hanna further ignited the feud when she spoke about it in a 2021 interview with BuzzFeed.

"Imagine you had a friend six years ago who, to this day, is contacting your employers, contacting everyone you know, and trying to ruin your reputation," she told the outlet. The author, Scaachi Koul, said Hanna's comment was partly about Paytas.

After the article's publication, Paytas was upset with the outlet for mentioning them in Hanna's profile.

Paytas repeatedly said that they never considered Hanna a "friend" and disputed that they contacted any of Hanna's employers or associates.

Metro and Newsweek both reported that Hanna posted a video to YouTube on June 16, 2021, titled "The Fight I Tried To Hide From You – Trisha Paytas vs. Gabbie Hanna." In the 21-minute video, which has since been deleted, Hanna shared a clip from the podcast they recorded in February 2021, which showed Paytas accusing Hanna of harassment.

In June 2021, Dexterto reported that Hanna posted another video titled "TRISHA PAYTAS CAN'T STOP LYING." The now-private video was 47 minutes long and reportedly showed Hanna accusing Paytas of "lying" and "gaslighting" her.

Hanna was criticized by fans and drama channels for sharing the image of a murdered teenager in a video. Gabbie Hanna via YouTube

Hanna faced widespread backlash when she shared the image of a girl who had been murdered in a YouTube video.

In January 2020, Hanna posted a YouTube video titled, "Turning myself into an E-girl." "E-girl" is a slang term used to describe social media users who borrow their style from anime and subcultures such as "scene" and "emo."

In the video, Hanna showed a screen shot of a Vox article about the E-girl aesthetic that included the image of teen Instagram influencer Bianca Devins, who was murdered in 2019 .

In a clip that has been re-uploaded online, Hanna comments on the shirt Devins is wearing in a picture in the article without addressing information about her murder that was written next to the image.

Hanna faced intense backlash to the video for showing the image of Devins without context and was accused of being insensitive, with viewers demanding that she apologize.

On February 14, Hanna posted an apology video, saying she "completely missed" the paragraph in the article referring to her death, and that she had sent a private apology to Devins' family. The video is no longer available to view, and a notice on the webpage says it has been made "private."

Oles' YouTube commentary channel has 518,000 subscribers. Angelika Oles via YouTube

Hanna feuded with a YouTube drama influencer over her controversial 'E-girl' video.

Various YouTube drama channels — which typically post about influencer controversy — covered the backlash and made critical comments about Hanna.

Angelika Oles, who had previously criticized Hanna for her feud with Rachel Oates, made two videos in early 2020 about the situation and accused Hanna of turning Devins' death into an "aesthetic."

A year later, in April 2021, Oles again feuded with Hanna on Twitter, calling Hanna a "bully" for lashing out at Oates.

During the feud, Hanna referenced Oles' criticism of her "E-girl" video. In now-deleted tweets seen by Insider Hanna accused Oles of ignoring calls from Devins' mother who was purportedly "hurt" by Oles' coverage of Hanna's controversial video.

In a response to Hanna's criticism, Oles tweeted that she was never contacted by anyone from Devins' family.

Oles did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Hanna accused YouTube drama channels of "slander." Gabbie Hanna via YouTube

Hanna has lashed out at YouTube drama channels, saying they need to be held 'accountable' for the way they have spoken about her.

In June 2021, Hanna posted a YouTube video titled, "Hold Tea Channels Accountable (Justice for Bianca Devins)." The video is no longer available to view and a notice on the webpage says it has been made "private."

At the time, Insider reported that Hanna defended her response to the backlash against the "E-girl" video, and said that drama channels were "exploiting" Devins by continuing to publicize Hanna's video and drawing more attention to it.

In a July 2020 interview with Insider , Hanna said she thought drama channels had been allowed to profit off of "slander and defamation" about influencers, adding, "They have created a culture of exploitation, mental abuse, and gaslighting."

Devins' mother Kim eventually weighed in, tweeting that she thought Hanna deserved an apology from drama channels after being "attacked" by them.

Hanna and Smiles had been friends since 2014. Screenshots from YouTube

A public, years-long feud between Hanna and her former friend Jesi Smiles blew up online when Hanna leaked a phone call between them.

In June 2021, Hanna leaked a three-hour phone call with her former friend, YouTuber Jessi Smiles (real name is Jessi Vazquez), in an attempt to clear up a controversy brewing between the influencers for many years.

Hanna and Vazquez became friends when Hanna was still active on Vine, but had a falling out in 2014 after Hanna, in a now-deleted tweet, said she was skeptical of Vazquez's rape allegations against another Vine star, Curtis Lepore, who later pleaded guilty to felony assault .

During the leaked call between the two, Hanna reportedly apologized to Vazquez, and Vazquez accepted her apology.

But the call failed to convince everyone.

In 2019, a fan named Deanna tweeted an accusation that appeared to reference Hanna's now-deleted tweet. "Gabbie Hanna chose a rapist (a rapist who admitted and wrote/signed a confession to the cops) over her then best friend, who was the victim. And she didn't just do it privately, but publicly," she wrote.

Hanna contacted Deanna by direct message, denying that she ever tweeted in support of Lepore and shared screenshots of previous conversations she'd had with Vazquez to support her claims. Deanna then shared Hanna's messages with Vazquez, who showed a screen recording of the conversation between Deanna and Hanna in a YouTube video . Vazquez said Deanna shared the messages with her because she felt "manipulated" by Hanna's denial of the tweet.

Hanna responded to Vazquez's video exposé in a now-deleted tweet, and apologized for sending screenshots to Deanna, and for her past behavior.

The leaked three-hour call was included as part of a YouTube series called "Confessions of a Washed-Up YouTube Has-Been," in which Hanna addressed various scandals she'd been involved in over time. The series is no longer available to view.

Hanna re-addressed the years-long feud between her and Vazquez in the video. The leaked call included a segment in which Hanna claimed that Lepore and Vazquez tried to "blackmail" her at one point. She said Lepore called her and edited the audio of their conversation together to make it sound like Hanna was taking his side and did not believe Vazquez's allegations.

Discussion about the feud between Hanna and Vazquez exploded on Twitter in the days and weeks after Hanna leaked their phone call, with many users saying they believed Hanna was wrong for how she handled the situation.

Hanna said she was going "offline entirely." Gabbie Hanna via YouTube

In July 2021, Hanna said she was taking a social media hiatus.

Hanna's "Confessions of a Washed-Up YouTube Has-Been" series was poorly received by many viewers.

Various content creators mentioned in the series, including Vazquez , made videos disputing many of Hanna's claims about them, leading viewers to question Hanna's version of events.

On July 20, 2021, Hanna announced she was going "offline entirely" in a lengthy caption underneath a video showing her singing in a bathtub.

In the caption, she discussed criticism of her series and her mental health, saying, "In starting this series, I was also just starting treatment. As I was editing, I was able to look back at the situations I was describing and recognize how my lack of understanding (and treatment) exacerbated otherwise trivial situations. I began medicating shortly after I finished filming and it changed my life."

Hanna stopped posting her typical lifestyle content on YouTube but continued to post new music on the platform over the following months, and in early 2022, she briefly co-hosted a podcast with reality TV star Farrah Abraham.

Hanna returned to social media in 2022 posting lifestyle content on TikTok.

Her hiatus didn't last long, and Hanna returned to posting multiple times a day on TikTok earlier this year and has acquired 7.8 million followers on the platform.

The influencer typically posts clips in which she's talking directly to the camera and giving advice to fans, as well as short vlog-style "day in my life" clips .

Hanna quickly drew criticism from drama channels following her social media return.

In May, Hanna made a guest appearance on the internet commentary podcast "BFFs," where she said she wanted to put her previous controversies behind her and focus on attempting to "save the world or die trying" with charity work and collaborations with other creators.

In the weeks following, various drama channels made videos about Hanna's appearance on the show, with some expressing skepticism about Hanna's motivations behind her social media comeback.

Drama channels also criticized one of Hanna's TikToks in which she said taking up "hobbies" could help people "overcome" depression. The influencers accused Hanna's video of being "privileged" and "tone-deaf" towards many people who might not be able to afford equipment for sports or leisure activities and wrong to imply that hobbies can cure depression. Hanna did not respond to Insider's request for comment at the time.

Police reportedly conducted a "welfare check" at Hanna's home. Gabbie Hanna via TikTok

Then at the end of August, Hanna went on an prolonged multi-day TikTok tirade and was visited by police.

In late August, Hanna began posting hundreds of TikToks to her account in quick succession.

"Gabbie Hanna" trended on Twitter as concerned fans and onlookers analyzed the endless stream of videos. Some speculated that a mental health episode might have triggered the videos.

Influencer Ethan Klein, the host of internet commentary channel h3h3productions, tweeted that fans should "be considerate" towards Hanna because of her mental health. "She needs help right now, not ridicule," he wrote.

Amid her episode, a TikTok user named Nick Pfeifer, whose TikTok handles is @p.ui_, posted a series of TikToks from inside Hanna's home. In a TikTok livestream —which is no longer available to view but has been reuploaded online — Pfeifer said he went to Hanna's house to "help her whether she wants it or not." After around 30 minutes in the house, Hanna yelled at him to leave.

In a statement provided to Insider, Pfeifer confirmed he visited Hanna's home but said he left immediately after she told him to leave. He also said he has since received backlash from Hanna's fans for going to her house, a response which he deems "negative and unnecessary."

According to a report from TMZ and in a post confirmed by Hanna and seen by The Metro , police visited Hanna's home to conduct a wellness check after receiving an influx of calls from worried fans.

She's since made the 100 or so videos private.

The LAPD did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Hanna has since addressed the videos, telling fans she was experiencing a 'manic' phase of her bipolar disorder.

The following week, Hanna posted a series of 20 TikToks captioned "About Last Week," which addressed her TikTok spree.

In the first video in the series, posted on September 3, Hanna said she had been experiencing a "manic" phase – a period of hyperactivity experienced by people with bipolar disorder – when she made the TikToks.

"That was actually a brand new thing for me, which I was experiencing in real-time with all of you guys," she said in the video.

Hanna also made separate videos to address some of the specific comments she made.

Some viewers accused Hanna of making racially insensitive comments about Black and Native American communities, and of using transphobic and ableist language in some of the TikToks.

Hanna posted several follow-up videos directly addressing the comments.

On September 5, Hanna posted a TikTok advising fans that she would try and "stay off social media for a while."

However, the following day, she posted another TikTok in response to a question written by a fan about her bipolar disorder. "We love having public episodes so we can now educate the youth," Hanna said in her reply.

"I remember most of them. It's not like I was blacked out and didn't remember anything," she said in another video , adding, "there was so much brilliance and genius to them."

