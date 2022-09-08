ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The People Who Said Biden Isn’t Smart Are Looking a Bit Dumb

By John F. Harris
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jK65O_0hmisrDd00
Biden is now belatedly passing the Rickey test — smart and lucky are re-enforcing each other, as shown in recent polls. | Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

President Joseph Biden is striding out of summer 2022 in better position in almost every respect than when he slumped into it three months ago. Many in the political class, who had been consigning him to the electoral equivalent of hospice care, are squinting to find a root cause.

The old saw that it is better to be lucky than smart is partly true. Among the events that have helped Biden make the case for himself and his party, even as they were mostly or entirely out of his control, are the Supreme Court’s decision revoking abortion rights, the global retreat of gas prices from their peaks earlier in the year, and former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal problems and flailing response to them. Even recent legislative successes seemed powered by Democratic brokers on Capitol Hill rather than by the president’s engagement.

But let’s remember another sturdy maxim. “Good luck is what is left over after intelligence and effort have combined at their best,” said baseball legend Branch Rickey. “Luck is the residue of design.”

In the opening phase of his presidency, Biden often seemed to be acting without any credible strategic design — the opposite of smart. To the extent he had a theory of the case, it amounted to, We will swiftly pass a bunch of big stuff and people will like it and the Trump era will quickly fade away. All three assumptions proved wobbly.

Biden is now belatedly passing the Rickey test — smart and lucky are reinforcing each other, as shown in recent polls . In particular, there are five strategic insights that were missing from his early presidency on clear display in his recent revival.


Video link

1. Biden stopped being so intimidated by the ideological divisions of his party.

In his early days in office, Biden and team fretted constantly that they would “lose the left” if he was not ambitious enough in his proposals. The $369 billion in spending to address climate change, as well additional money to lower drug prices and other social goals, in the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act, is a small fraction of what activists were once demanding. By the time it won Biden’s signature, the measure was praised as historic and the old complaints were barely audible.

At the same time, many in the party’s centrist wing believe that $10 billion to eliminate student debt is poor policy and poor politics. It took Biden a while to decide what to do. But, after early howling from critics, there is growing evidence that the step was received warmly by the young and lower-middle class minority voters he was especially targeting — and scant sign it is going to be a major adverse factor for Democrats in swing districts.

The lesson: Within wide boundaries, a strong president should have the power to define the party’s ideology based on his own needs and preferences. There’s no reason to timidly navigate around aggrieved factions.

2. Divide the opposition — by at least feigning respect.

Most Democrats do not believe there is any longer a meaningful distinction between the “Trump wing” of the GOP and the party as a whole, minus a few outliers. What’s more, most of Biden’s party — surely most of his own staff — is nearly as contemptuous of Republicans who loathe Trump but enable him out of fear or the desire for conservative judges as they are of Trump himself.

That’s why it was notable how strongly Biden emphasized in his well-received speech at Independence Hall last week that he does still draw a distinction between “MAGA Republicans” and the GOP as a whole.

“I want to be very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.”

No, Biden is not really that naïve. He doesn’t think in a viscerally partisan climate he will actually pull some Republicans to his side. But he does know that he can more effectively exploit GOP divisions with that kind of rhetoric, while direct attacks would unite the opposition. Recent polls also show that independents who took flight from Biden and Democrats are now returning.

3. Don’t just call out extremism — harness it.

Biden’s original theory was that his success would steadily make Trump irrelevant. His new and more plausible theory is that Trump’s continued relevance will drive Biden’s success, or at a minimum make voters more forgiving of his shortcomings.

Calling out Trump’s efforts to discredit the results of a legitimate election is not primarily a political move. It was Biden’s obligation as president and every conscientious public official should join him.

But Biden did not stop there. He pivoted quickly to tie Trump’s demagoguery to the conservative agenda broadly. His obvious aim was to frame his own policies — support for abortion rights, infrastructure and health care spending, and gun control — as self-evidently in the mainstream.

This was the same approach other presidents have deployed — such as Bill Clinton in the wake of the Oklahoma City bombing — to use extremism as a foil. This approach doesn’t require strategic genius. But it does requires strategic discipline, to appear presidential, not partisan, even while advancing partisan objectives.

4. Don’t be the negotiator in chief.

What did Biden actually do to pass the energy and health care package as a replacement for the failed Build Back Better plan? Wasn’t that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer doing the heavy lifting with the once-recalcitrant Joe Manchin? You didn’t read many stories of Biden grabbing people LBJ-style by the lapels. Same for modest gun control legislation passed in late June.

But the person who signs a bill into law is never a marginal player. Biden’s refusal earlier this year to assail Manchin when many Democrats were foaming with anger at him was a critical factor in an eventual deal. Biden’s earlier efforts to actually cut the details of deals himself didn’t prove successful, and along the way was an effective demotion from commander in chief to legislator.

5. The competency campaign must be waged every day.

Americans don’t expect presidents to be omnipotent. But they do expect them to be engaged and commanding. The August 2021 pullout from Afghanistan thrashed Biden’s political standing less because of his policy aims than because of the accurate perception that events were out of control in ways that Biden should have anticipated. Key to his improving — though still low — approval ratings surely must be the greater surefootedness Biden has shown in assembling a Western alliance to help Ukraine resist the Russian agenda.

On gas prices, Biden couldn’t control global markets as they sent prices soaring, and he doesn’t really deserve much credit for their recent easing. But his release of Strategic Petroleum Reserves did demonstrate to Americans feeling oppressed by inflation that he was using his power on their behalf. In his opening phase as president, a career legislator sometimes struggled to remember that a presidency can be defined by these daily snapshots.

Does this picture of Biden’s revival exaggerate the strategic coherence of a process that in practice was more haphazard? Probably it does. Will much of his momentum dissipate if Republicans succeed in taking back both chambers of Congress in two months? Undoubtedly. Is it a mystery why it took an uncommonly experienced White House staff — filled with veterans of the last two Democratic administrations — so long to organize around a strategy? Emphatically.

For the moment, however, Biden is looking smarter than many of the people who said he wasn’t smart enough for the job.

Comments / 348

Imagine that
3d ago

First, yes he is dumb, proven it over and over again, and I may also be dumb, but I've never fallen over on my bike, or fallen up stairs and I can dress myself.. So I still got him beat.

Reply(82)
134
maryanne
3d ago

My 6 yr old granddaughter is smarter then Biden. She can actually have very deep conversations with you and knows where she is, unlike Biden.

Reply(12)
99
LocalGuy
3d ago

Politico actually believes that Biden is in charge. He is a follower now just like he has always been. But this is a politico article so it is expected

Reply(4)
68
Related
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
Vice

Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Branch Rickey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Clinton
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#New York Board Of Trade#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#Democratic#Capitol Hill
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
256K+
Followers
15K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy