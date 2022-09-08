SPOT bus: Service to Sandpoint is provided on Tuesday and Thursday. Call 24 hours in advance, 208-267-4740. There is no cost for the service. Quilting Group: 9 a.m. to noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6784 Cody St., Bonners Ferry. Group meets every Thursday to make kits and quilts to ship to disaster areas and/or third world countries as well as locally. Feel free to join us. The group will teach anyone how to make them. For more information call the church at 208-267-2894.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO