Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
IDL ramps up wildfire investigation, suspected arsonists arrested
Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) in collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and law enforcement on alleged arson fires recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. The post IDL ramps up wildfire investigation, suspected arsonists arrested appeared first on Local News 8.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Amendment delayed, subdivisions approved
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners met Wednesday to discuss an amendment, two subdivisions, and a zone change application. However, the meeting began with the withdrawal of the first agenda item due to a noticing error. County officials said the item would be rescheduled. The hearing then moved onto the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area fires continue slow growth
BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rally set to show support for law enforcement
The community is invited to come “Back the Bonner Blue” at a rally today at the Bonner County Courthouse. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m on First Avenue along the sidewalks fronting the courthouse and Sandpoint Community Hall. It is the third annual event held to show support for local law enforcement.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spirit Lake man gets life sentence for murder
COEUR d’ALENE — The Spirit Lake man who admitted to killing 56-year-old Tina Swor received a life sentence Friday. Judge Scott Wayman sentenced John D. Dalton, 56, to life in prison with 20 years fixed for the crime of murder in the second degree. That means Dalton will...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kootenai River Complex continues to grow
▶️ Listen to this article now. An active Katka Fire, part of the Kootenai River Complex in Boundary County, helped pushed the total area by fires in the complex burned to 15,640 acres, Forest Service officials said. An overnight mapping flight found the fire grew by 76 acres with...
bonnersferryherald.com
Boundary County Calendar - Sept. 8, 2022
SPOT bus: Service to Sandpoint is provided on Tuesday and Thursday. Call 24 hours in advance, 208-267-4740. There is no cost for the service. Quilting Group: 9 a.m. to noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6784 Cody St., Bonners Ferry. Group meets every Thursday to make kits and quilts to ship to disaster areas and/or third world countries as well as locally. Feel free to join us. The group will teach anyone how to make them. For more information call the church at 208-267-2894.
bonnersferryherald.com
Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
bonnersferryherald.com
Michael J. Facha Sr., 71
Michael J. Facha Sr., 71, passed away Aug. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. Mike is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Shirley Facha; their two sons, Michael and wife Dawn, and Christopher and wife Libby; grandchildren Courteney, Hannah and Hunter; his mother, Charlotte Robinson; mother-in-law Wilma Watkins; stepsisters Dottie, Judy, Susan and DeDe, and stepbrother Tim, and their families.
bonnersferryherald.com
Demo Derby Still On, But Sharing the Fairgrounds With Fire Camp
BONNERS FERRY — The Demo Derby scheduled for Saturday, September 10, is planned to occur as scheduled while large portions Boundary County fairgrounds are being used by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team as their fire camp. Organizers of the Demo Derby coordinated with the IMT, the Boundary County...
bonnersferryherald.com
No evacuations yet on Kootenai River Complex fires
BOUNDARY COUNTY — The large number of wildfires in the county — and resultant threat to structures in Katka Peak and Scotch Creek — prompted Boundary County commissioners to declare a state of emergency on Friday, Sept. 2. The fires potentially threaten public safety, structures, private timber,...
bonnersferryherald.com
Favorable weather conditions moderates fire behavior
BOUNDARY COUNTY — Fires in the Kootenai River Complex continued to grow Thursday, but their behavior has been tempered by the lighter winds and higher humidity. The Eneas Peak, Trout, and Katka fires have seen relatively little growth, Boundary County PIO and Emergency Manager Director Andrew O’Neel wrote in a press release. The Scotch and Russell Fires have grown together into one fire that will be called the Russell Fire.
bonnersferryherald.com
BCSD response to air quality claims
The HVAC system at Bonners Ferry High School did use propylene glycol, as is standard in these heating units, up until June 2020, Boundary County School District Superintendent Jan Bayer wrote in a press release. When leaks in the system occurred, repairs were made. Repairs are documented and follow industrial...
