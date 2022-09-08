ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comedian David A. Arnold, who created Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay,’ dead at 54

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syQHA_0hmirWqH00

Comedian David A. Arnold, who created the Nickelodeon show “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died at age 54.

According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, Arnold’s family revealed the news in a statement late Wednesday.

“David passed away peacefully today in his home, and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes,” read the statement obtained by the news outlets. “Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Arnold, who not only created “That Girl Lay Lay” but served as the series’ executive producer and showrunner, also was known for his Netflix comedy specials, the outlets reported. His latest, titled “It Ain’t for the Weak,” premiered earlier this summer. Additionally, he had writing credits on the Netflix series “Fuller House” and BET+’s “Bigger,” the reports said.

Arnold is survived by wife Julie Harkness and two daughters, according to the news outlets.

Friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Arnold. Here’s what they were saying:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiancé's Latest Angela Deem Update Definitely Makes Those Rumors Seem Legit

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Don’t Take Me For Granted.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? took some time to fully incorporate its full all-star cast, but the third episode finally showed fans what’s up with the ever-popular Angela Deem. In what might come as little surprise to those familiar with her relationship arc, things aren’t going well with her husband Michael Illesanmi, though their current sitch sounds a little more serious than past incidents. Angela’s been talking with a new man, and it’s looking like those previous rumors about Michael and Angela’s relationship going south could actually be legit.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Morbius’ on Netflix, a Marvel/Sony Vampire Movie in Which Jared Leto Doesn’t Eat the Scenery

Sony/Marvel revved up its CGI compository for Morbius (now on Netflix), the Spider-Man villain spinoff starring Jared Leto as a science guy who whoopsies himself into a vampire during an ill-considered experiment – an occurrence that’s pretty much your average Tuesday in Spideyville, since the place is already populated with scientists who aw-dammited themselves into lizard guys and cyborg octopus-men. Since nothing associated with the capital-M Marvel word stands alone on its own narrative merits, this movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which includes two Venoms and upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies, but strangely, no...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Causeway’ Review: Jennifer Lawrence, as a U.S. Army Soldier, Goes Back to Her Indie Roots in a Downbeat Tale of Trauma and Recovery

“Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence as a U.S. Army soldier recovering from injuries that are physical, mental, and spiritual, is the furthest thing from a genre film. Yet it belongs to what I’ve come to think of as a genre: the slow-burn non-verbal indie gloomfest. In saying that, I don’t mean to make light of the subject. Lawrence plays Lynsey, a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who returns from Afghanistan after riding in a vehicle that was struck by a bomb, which caused her to have a cerebral hemorrhage. At the start, she’s seated in a wheelchair, waiting...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’: I’m ‘Pretty Traumatized’

Don’t expect to see Britney Spears on stage in the near future. The singer posted a lengthy message on Instagram Sunday, reflecting on her the work she put out during her 13-year conservatorship and declaring she will “probably never perform again.” Spears opened the post by lamenting about her lack of creative control over her music videos during that era — she says the only visual she liked from that time was the one for “Work Bitch” — and her unpleasant experience working with photographers. In typical fashion, the post mostly took aim at her father, Jamie Spears, who served...
MUSIC
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
89K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy