This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Phillipsburg Police Department nears accreditation goal. Time for public to have say.
The Phillipsburg Police Department is nearing the end of a year-long process to become accredited and is seeking input from the public on the specifics of that effort, Chief Robert Stettner said. Assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police on Thursday will “examine all aspects of...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Sheriff’s Office to host a Citizen Police Academy this fall
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Police Academy will be held this fall, according to Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon. The Citizen Police Academy is free and participants will be chosen on a first come, first serve basis after completing all necessary paperwork, with a maximum enrollment of twenty people.
wrnjradio.com
Flanders man sentenced to probation for theft in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to theft, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jake Diebner, 32, Flanders was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
wrnjradio.com
Malfunction blamed for placing Morris County School of Technology on lockdown
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A malfunction in the Morris County School of Technology’s panic button system led to a lockdown in the school building Thursday morning, according to police. On September 8, at around 10:21 a.m., Denville police and the Morris County Office of Emergency Management...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County to host Patriot Day ceremony on Sunday, September 11
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Warren County Emergency Services 9/11 Committee’s 18th Annual Patriot Day Observance will be held at the Warren County Emergency Services and 9/11 Memorial on Sunday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01.
wrnjradio.com
Five arrested after fleeing from police in stolen Porsche in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Five Essex County residents were arrested after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen Porsche in Morris County Friday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On September 9, at around 5:43 a.m., Montville Township police received calls from residents in the...
homenewspa.com
Newport Avenue residents complain of disturbances, council appoints assistant to borough manager
During the Northampton Borough Council meeting on September 1, several Newport Avenue households appeared before council to voice concerns for their safety after repeatedly being harassed and threatened by residents of a neighboring rental property on the 1300 block. “Every night is a party,” said one resident. He spoke of...
wrnjradio.com
Man faces marijuana charges following traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing marijuana charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township Thursday night, according to police. On September 8, at around 8:18 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Interstate 80 eastbound on ramp after police observed the vehicle with multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,683 positive cases and 226 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 8. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Parkland School District in Lehigh County to reopen Monday after threats
Officials say there will be an added police presence when school opens on Monday.
ocscanner.news
MATAWAN: POLICE ASSURE PUBLIC SAFETY AFTER SHOOTING
The Police Department has received several calls from residents expressing concern for their safety following a reported shooting on Morristown Rd. in Old Bridge Twp. last night. Please be advised that although this incident is still being actively investigated, there is no known danger to the public. Additionally, rumors have been circulating that a police officer was shot during this incident. Those rumors are FALSE.
Truck dumps 50 bags of flour onto Easton hill, dispatch supervisor says
A rig carrying loads of bagged flour dumped its contents Sunday as the driver made its way up a steep hill in Easton, according to a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Washington Street at Maplewood Street. It’s led to the shutdown of...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 3 Morris County towns
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Lincoln Park Borough, Montville Township, and Harding Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on...
Morris County Man Assaulted Victim At Local Business, Police Say
A Morris County man was charged after assaulting a victim at a local business, authorities said. Martin Aguilar, 28, is accused of assaulting the victim at a business in Denville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, township police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 9. Aguilar, of Denville, was charged with...
Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured On Route 21
A 30-year-old pedestrian from Passaic was struck and critically injured on Route 21, authorities confirmed. A vehicle driven by a 58-year-old motorist from Union City hit him on the northbound highway near Exit 10 around 11 a.m., city police said. The driver remained at the scene as the victim was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg councilmember introduces ordinance related to Howard Street development
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council heard more public comments Tuesday about the property at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. Commentors offered a mixed bag of support and dissention for the property’s development. The subject of the property's development was yet again...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man pleads guilty to operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating a motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township pled guilty on September 2 to fourth-degree driving while suspended and reckless driving...
Feds: Major NJ Drug Trio Admits Killing Informant, Innocent Bystander, Among Others
A trio of ruthless Essex County gang members admitted their roles in a major drug operation responsible for gunning down a government informant -- following the murder of an innocent bystander who was mistakenly believed to be the snitch. In exchange for their pleas, Tyquan Daniels and Thomas Zimmerman, 27,...
Allentown School District teacher accused of being at January 6th riot speaks out
Jason Moorehead said he was never at the Capitol when the violence erupted and only attended Trump's speech about a mile away.
Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA
An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
