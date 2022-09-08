ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Morris County Sheriff’s Office to host a Citizen Police Academy this fall

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Police Academy will be held this fall, according to Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon. The Citizen Police Academy is free and participants will be chosen on a first come, first serve basis after completing all necessary paperwork, with a maximum enrollment of twenty people.
Flanders man sentenced to probation for theft in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to theft, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jake Diebner, 32, Flanders was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
Warren County to host Patriot Day ceremony on Sunday, September 11

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Warren County Emergency Services 9/11 Committee’s 18th Annual Patriot Day Observance will be held at the Warren County Emergency Services and 9/11 Memorial on Sunday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01.
Man faces marijuana charges following traffic stop in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing marijuana charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township Thursday night, according to police. On September 8, at around 8:18 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Interstate 80 eastbound on ramp after police observed the vehicle with multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,683 positive cases and 226 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 8. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
MATAWAN: POLICE ASSURE PUBLIC SAFETY AFTER SHOOTING

The Police Department has received several calls from residents expressing concern for their safety following a reported shooting on Morristown Rd. in Old Bridge Twp. last night. Please be advised that although this incident is still being actively investigated, there is no known danger to the public. Additionally, rumors have been circulating that a police officer was shot during this incident. Those rumors are FALSE.
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 3 Morris County towns

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Lincoln Park Borough, Montville Township, and Harding Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on...
Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured On Route 21

A 30-year-old pedestrian from Passaic was struck and critically injured on Route 21, authorities confirmed. A vehicle driven by a 58-year-old motorist from Union City hit him on the northbound highway near Exit 10 around 11 a.m., city police said. The driver remained at the scene as the victim was...
Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA

An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
