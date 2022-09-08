Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why Bitcoin traders should be bullish on BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) has been in a rut, and BTC’s price is likely to stay in its current downtrend. But like I mentioned last week, when nobody is talking about Bitcoin, that’s usually the best time to be buying Bitcoin. In the last week, the price took another tumble,...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum's potential fork ETHPOW has crashed 80% since debut — More pain ahead?
The listing of ETHPOW (ETHW) across multiple crypto exchanges has been followed by a huge drop in price despite some initial success. On the daily chart, ETHW's price dropped by more than 80% to $25 on Sept. 10, over a month after its market debut. For starters, ETHPOW only exists...
CoinTelegraph
3 major mistakes to avoid when trading cryptocurrency futures markets
Many traders frequently express some relatively large misconceptions about trading cryptocurrency futures, especially on derivatives exchanges outside the realm of traditional finance. The most common mistakes involve futures markets’ price decoupling, fees and the impact of liquidations on the derivatives instrument. Let’s explore three simple mistakes and misconceptions that...
CoinTelegraph
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?
Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
CoinTelegraph
Will Bitcoin’s rally sustain? DXY, SPX, GC and WTI could have the answer
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a question and answer session hosted by the Cato Institute on Sept. 8 that the central bank will continue to hike rates until inflation is under control. However, these comments did not rattle the markets as much as most would have anticipated, indicating that traders might have already factored in a 75 basis point rate hike in the Fed’s next meeting on Sept. 20–21.
CoinTelegraph
DApp activity rises 3.7% in August for the first time since May: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Decentralized applications, or DApps, finally showed a glimmer of recovery in August as the daily average of unique active wallets rose by 3.7%...
CoinTelegraph
Weekly active crypto devs drops over 26% over the last 3 months
The crypto industry has seen more than a 26% reduction in weekly active developers over the last three months amid a prolonged market slump, the latest data shows. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four leading smart contract platforms — Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana and Cosmos — experienced even higher drop-off, clocking 30.5%, 43.6%, 48.4% and 48.9%, respectively, reductions in developer activity over the last three months.
CoinTelegraph
How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs
The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto traders eye ATOM, APE, CHZ and QNT as Bitcoin flashes bottom signs
The United States equities markets rallied sharply last week, ending a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 3.65% last week while the Nasdaq Composite soared 4.14%. Continuing its close correlation with the U.S. equities markets, Bitcoin (BTC) also made a strong comeback and is trying to end the week with gains of more than 7%.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin squeezes past $20K on US dollar dip as BTC price gains 8.7%
Bitcoin (BTC) bounced past $20,000 on Sept. 9 as a much-anticipated “short squeeze” took hold. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD adding as much as $2,700 (8.7%) in hours on the day, reaching its highest since Aug. 26. After weeks of ranging punctuated with successive...
CoinTelegraph
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum
Crypto research firm Delphi Digital has shifted the focus of its research and development (R&D) protocol arm Delphi Labs to the Cosmos ecosystem. Delphi Labs is Delphi Digital's protocol R&D arm, with a team of around 50 aimed at incubating “Web3 primitives.” The R&D arm had previously been focused on researching and developing protocols on Terra but was forced to look into other ecosystems following its collapse in May.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto markets see flood of Queen Elizabeth memecoins and NFTs
Crypto degens have wasted no time after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, flooding the crypto market with more than 40 new Queen-related meme tokens, and hundreds of new nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in the same vein. New tokens launched on decentralized exchanges on the BNB Smart Chain and Ethereum over...
CoinTelegraph
From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up
Switzerland-based Crypto Valley Association will partner with Dubai’s Crypto Oasis to collaborate in the ongoing development of the blockchain industry in both countries. The Crypto Valley Association (CVA), based in the Swiss Canton of Zug’s self-proclaimed "crypto valley," will spearhead the partnership with its counterpart in Dubai to connect a growing group of blockchain communities in Switzerland and the Middle East.
CoinTelegraph
Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems
Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook and Google have ushered in an era of massive internet centralization in recent years. This concentration of power has enabled huge shares of communication and commerce closed platforms, giving users little control over how their data is collected. An emerging...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility, BitMEX CEO warns
The Ethereum Merge is one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space this year. Because of this, crypto firms are on the lookout for any hiccups that may occur as the newly upgraded Ethereum network comes to life. In a Cointelegraph interview, Alexander Höptner, the CEO of crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Stack releases crypto trading app aimed at teens and parents
Crypto-curious teens may be able to try their hand at real crypto trading after the launch of the education and trading app Stack — aimed at teaching under 18s how to trade and hodl crypto. The crypto trading app was launched by mobile software firm Stack on Thursday, with...
CoinTelegraph
SEC to address growing crypto issuer filings with specialized offices
In light of the influx of filings from cryptocurrency issuers in the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to set up two new offices this fall to provide specialized support to the seven offices currently responsible for reviewing issuer filings. Under the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure...
CoinTelegraph
3 Bitcoin price metrics suggest Sept. 9’s 10% pump marked the final cycle bottom
The correlation between Bitcoin (BTC) and stock markets has been unusually high since mid-March, meaning the two asset classes have presented near-identical directional movement. This data might explain why the 10% rally above $21,000 is being dismissed by most traders, especially considering S&P 500 futures gained 4% in two days. However, Bitcoin trading activity and the derivatives market strongly support the recent gains.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully
Ethereum (ETH) developers confirmed the successful completion of the prerequisites — shadow forks — required for the highly anticipated blockchain upgrade, The Merge. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent upgrades. In light of The Merge, Ethereum developers implemented the first shadow fork on Apr. 11, 2022.
Thursday's Market Minute: Red Alert For Bitcoin
Bitcoin futures made new intraday yearly lows yesterday as the cryptocurrency continues to languish, though bulls may have been relieved to see it didn’t make any significant breakout to the downside. The /BTC contract is down about -71% off its yearly highs in November as it now bumps against a short-term downward trendline beginning with the August highs.
