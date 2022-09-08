Read full article on original website
Related
How to grow and care for Aloe vera plants: indoors and out
A favorite succulent of so many households, learning how to grow and care for Aloe vera plants is essential to keep yours happy and healthy – whether you keep them in pots or out in the yard.
Wild, Whimsical Meadow Gardens Are the Landscape Trend to Watch
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re still thinking about Sienna Miller’s totally charming 16th-century English country house (or Thatch, as she endearingly calls it), you’re not alone....
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
Houseplant Problems: What to Do About Yellow Leaves on Plants
The appearance of yellow leaves on plants can happen for a variety of reasons. Perhaps your trendy green babies received an overabundance of sunlight, not enough sunlight, too much water or fertilizer, or even fell victim to garden pests or one too many cold drafts. The list of potentials can go on and on. What's more, diagnosing why your plant has yellowing leaves can be tricky since yellow leaves can mean different things for different plant varieties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
12 autumn wreaths to get you in the spirit of the season
Dress your door in these pumpkin decorated, faux-flower and light-up autumn wreaths
Tree Hugger
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Keep Hitchhiking in the US
Spotted lanternflies like to hitch a ride on things. They lay their eggs on piles of cut wood, on plants, and on the metal sides of trucks and cars. Then they easily get transported to another location. Their ability to travel so discreetly is what has helped these invasive insects...
thespruce.com
What to Know About Clover Lawns
A picture-perfect lawn, for decades the centerpiece of a well-tended American yard, is still the gold standard, but perhaps it shouldn't stay that way. The decline of pollinator populations, as well as the resources and effort needed to maintain turfgrass, plus the pollution it creates, have caused many people to rethink their lawns. Enter the clover lawn, a low-maintenance sustainable alternative to conventional turfgrass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily South
How To Incorporate Native Plants In Your Southern Garden
When it's time to revamp your garden, consider incorporating native plants. According to The New Southern Living Garden Book, "Plants indigenous to a region like the South give it a special sense of place. Moreover, native plants are usually less susceptible to pests than introduced ones and are well attuned to the vagaries of local weather." Planting native species is becoming increasingly important because it can help support pollinators, birds and insects, populations of which need specific environmental factors in order to survive. According to Audubon.org, "Without [native plants] and the insects that co-evolved with them, local birds cannot survive."
The Woodland Plant That Needs No Sunlight
It looks like a mushroom but is actually a flowering plant. It is nearly translucent and contains no chlorophyll. It needs no sunlight to survive. So, what is this strange plant found in almost every state in the USA? Chances are, you've never seen or heard of this mysterious plant - but it may be growing in a dark shady spot near you!
Houseplant of the week: English ivy
English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
3 Steps To Keep Your Mums Lasting Longer
You’ve bought your mums for the fall season and have them beautifully displayed on your front patio. Now a week later, the blooms are starting to die off and you realize all that is left is a green, round plant. Do you pinch them off and hopefully new buds will start? Do you leave the old buds on the plant? Did you overwater? With more questions than answers, we decided to research this common fall conundrum. Below are some expert tips to keep your mums blooming throughout the fall season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Snake Boots of 2022
When I’m turkey hunting creek bottoms or overgrown field edges, snake boots provide me with the reassurance that my feet and legs are safe from snake bites. And when I try to slip in on a roosted tom in the dark, even if I happen to step on a snake, I’m still protected. Spring turkey season isn’t the only time I use snake boots. As a forester, I spend almost everyday in the woods, with snake boots on my feet. Throughout my career, I’ve worn several pairs, and the best ones always provide enough snake protection without sacrificing breathability. Whether you’re hunting, scouting, or working, the best snake boots should fit those applications and protect you from snake bites.
Amazon Has Thousands of Front Door Wreaths for Fall — and These Are the 10 Best
Prices start at $14 It's almost time to say goodbye to summer — and the seasonal decor adorning your home. If you're ready to give your front door a festive update for fall, you're going to want to head to Amazon. Right now, the mega retailer has more than 4,000 fall wreaths that will instantly make your home autumn-ready. Featuring everything from fall foliage and bright berries to small pumpkins and mini pinecones, there's a wreath for every door. And since they're artificial, they'll greet your guests all...
Green and pleasant: 10 of the best places to stay near splendid gardens in the UK
Fans of the great garden writer Christopher Lloyd will know his home here as a place of pilgrimage. It was conceived in partnership with the architect, Lutyens, 100 years ago, with the latter’s stone and tile framework giving each garden “room” its own dynamic. A fanfare of blossom, foliage and scents, Great Dixter reflects Lloyd’s natural exuberance and dislike of naked soil. This romantic garden remains an inspiration for many. Stay at the George Inn, a former 18th-century coaching inn four miles away in Robertsbridge, from £99. Refuel at the onsite Loggia Café.
gardeningknowhow.com
Harvesting Sunflowers For The Farmer’s Market
As a cut flower grower, it’s often difficult to decide which types of plants are among my favorites. When asked, it seems as if I will give a different answer, depending upon the season and what is currently in bloom in the garden. However, sunflowers have been among my favorite cut flowers to harvest from the cutting patch, from the very first year that I began my gardening journey.
The merits of raised, in-ground beds
Planting a new garden? Are you torn between what type of garden bed you should use?. When establishing a garden, you can either choose a bed that is raised or in-ground. Each of these options presents its own pros and cons.
The Daily South
Lush And Lasting Late-Season Color For The Garden
As summer winds down and autumn arrives, the garden breathes on last glorious hurray. Plants that slept through the heat of summer come alive with blooms, while foliage begins to shift toward autumn hues. Not all the colors of fall are warm and golden. Radiant purples are just as plentiful, as are vivid pinks and soft blues. Celebrate the season by creating lush and lasting late-season color in the garden with bountiful blooms and vibrant foliage.
thespruce.com
Vermiculite vs. Perlite: What's the Difference?
Beginners sometimes confuse vermiculite and perlite. Indeed, there is significant overlap between them, because both are classified as either growing media (for starting seed) or soil amendments. In some cases, there may be little harm in using them interchangeably. But because each has its own unique properties, one will work better than another for certain applications.
Solo Stove Looks To Bring The Bonfire To Your Tiny Backyard
With autumn peeking just around the corner, bonfire season is finally coming. But what about those of us with a small patch of sod or a city-view balcony? Solo Stove, the company behind some of the most beloved camping stoves and fire pit designs in the world, now have you covered with their new Mesa fire pit.
Comments / 0