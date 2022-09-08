ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10 Tampa Bay

New report reveals humans contribute to red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's current red tide map shows there is no red tide detected statewide. Researchers explained that if we want to see this continue, we need to change our actions. "There are these two schools of thought. One of them is,...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Health advisory issued for Ben T. Davis beach

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Ben T. Davis because of high bacteria levels found. Health leaders announced the advisory Thursday and said it should be considered "a potential risk to the bathing public..." Swimming is not recommended at this time.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Port Richey couple arrested after 2 kids exposed to fentanyl

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After a monthslong investigation, Pinellas County deputies were able to arrest a man and woman accused of exposing their two children to drugs. It began on June 10 when deputies responded to a home in Dunedin for reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old child, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies arrived and noticed the child had labored breathing.
PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

30 dogs and cats rescued from Plant City home

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based animal rescue called Mercy Full Project saved 30 cats and dogs from a house in Plant City. The dogs and cats were living outside without food, water and a safe shelter. The owner of the rescue Heydi Acuna says the animals were covered in fleas and ticks.
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tornado warning expires for Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A tornado warning in effect through 1:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Pasco County has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service warned that a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. The warning was for...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
