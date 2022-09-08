Read full article on original website
New report reveals humans contribute to red tide
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's current red tide map shows there is no red tide detected statewide. Researchers explained that if we want to see this continue, we need to change our actions. "There are these two schools of thought. One of them is,...
Tampa neighbors concerned over litter, road hazards caused by construction project
TAMPA, Fla. — “No water, no notices, brown water,” one Seminole Heights neighbor said. That’s just a fraction what neighbors in Seminole Heights say they’re dealing with as a result of city construction happening in their area. “Employees leaving garbage throughout the neighborhood, we understand...
Floridian's brush with puss caterpillars: 'My arm is on fire'
FLORIDA, USA — If you've had a brush with a puss caterpillar, it's likely an experience you won't forget. "Whenever I sat down, there was an armrest," Jessica Beall explained. "I put my elbow on the armrest just like I normally would, within seconds of me sitting down my arm just started burning really bad."
Health advisory issued for Ben T. Davis beach
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Ben T. Davis because of high bacteria levels found. Health leaders announced the advisory Thursday and said it should be considered "a potential risk to the bathing public..." Swimming is not recommended at this time.
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
FDLE to reveal findings of investigation into fraudulent testing scam at Pasco County high school
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is planning on announcing the results of a yearlong investigation into a fraudulent testing scam at a local high school. During a news conference Friday afternoon, FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell will discuss the findings surrounding...
International Manatee Day: What needs to be done to save the species
TAMPA, Fla. — It's International Manatee Day! Florida is home to one of the biggest manatee populations in the world, but the future of these gentle giants commonly referred to as “sea cows” is in jeopardy. "I really want people to take the term endangered into perspective,"...
Honor those lost: See list of 9/11 events across the Tampa Bay area
There are several events across the Tampa Bay area planned where you can participate in memorials to remember and honor the 2,977 lives lost. Take a look at events in your area. Hillsborough County. 9/11 Memorial Mile in Lutz. 7:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m., on Sept. 11, at Tampa Premium Outlets.
The cat or the goo? How to pronounce Florida's venomous puss caterpillar
FLORIDA, USA — Florida's puss caterpillar. Maybe you've heard of it, maybe this is the first time. It's one of the United States' most venomous insects. Because why wouldn't the state that has "Florida Man" have a tiny dangerous bug?. The puss caterpillar grows into the southern flannel moth,...
Man accused of burglarizing Tampa liquor store caught on camera
TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera and accused of burglarizing a liquor store Saturday morning in Tampa. Police say the incident happened at Quick Pick Liquors on Armenia Avenue. The man reportedly broke a window to get inside...
DeSantis endorsed by Florida Farm Bureau Federation FarmPac during campaign event
DOVER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was formally endorsed Wednesday by the Florida Farm Bureau Federation FarmPAC during a campaign stop in Dover. DeSantis made a stop at the Florida Strawberry Growers Association for the endorsement announcement. "We need elected officials that understand the agricultural industry and allow us...
Port Richey couple arrested after 2 kids exposed to fentanyl
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After a monthslong investigation, Pinellas County deputies were able to arrest a man and woman accused of exposing their two children to drugs. It began on June 10 when deputies responded to a home in Dunedin for reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old child, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies arrived and noticed the child had labored breathing.
30 dogs and cats rescued from Plant City home
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based animal rescue called Mercy Full Project saved 30 cats and dogs from a house in Plant City. The dogs and cats were living outside without food, water and a safe shelter. The owner of the rescue Heydi Acuna says the animals were covered in fleas and ticks.
Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
Tornado warning expires for Pasco County
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A tornado warning in effect through 1:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Pasco County has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service warned that a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. The warning was for...
Florida named best state to retire in 2022: See which cities made the list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As it turns out, everyone who's moved to the Sunshine State to retire over the years has had the right idea. A study by financial services company Bankrate named Florida the best place to retire in 2022. And, it's not just because of our beautiful beaches (although they're obviously a draw.)
Tampa renter says landlord initially denied her government rental assistance, but is this legal?
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman paying rent at a Tampa apartment said her landlord initially denied the rental assistance she was awarded. The City of Tampa launched a new program months ago using five million tax dollars to help people pay for rising rent costs. "In March, I found...
Law enforcement cracking down on boaters drinking and driving over Labor Day weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is the boating capital of the world. There are more than one million registered boats across the state, so it’s no surprise we see the most boating accidents, as well. U.S. Coast Guard data also shows Florida ranked No. 1 with the most...
Local gun safety instructor says its parents 'responsibility' to teach kids about firearms
TAMPA, Fla. — In the last few days, there were two separate incidents of children unintentionally firing a gun, injuring either themselves or others in the Tampa Bay region. In both cases, the adults present were charged with child negligence. Anyone who has a gun in their home, kids...
Fishhawk 12-year-old boy battling rare form of childhood leukemia
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — 12-year-old Colton King has been battling cancer for about a month. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. According to the American Cancer Society, leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teens, accounting for almost one out of three cancers. Colton's family said...
