NEWSBTC
7 Best Altcoins To Watch and Invest in During Presale 2022
One way to get in early on the top altcoins is by investing in the best presale crypto investments of 2022. Since presales are the first stage of a crypto token’s investment process, investors can get in early and potentially experience high growth on their assets. This guide will...
NEWSBTC
MetaZeus (MZS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetaZeus (MZS) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MZS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, MetaZeus (MZS) builds a...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo (GLO) Passes Top Audit. Security Conscious Investors Convinced It Will Surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) And Curve (CRV)
Uniglo (GLO) is a decentralized crypto platform that has passed a top audit from Paladin. This information has led investors concerned with security to assume that Uniglo may have what it takes to surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) and Curve (CRV). Uniglo is a project that is dedicated to creating a fair...
NEWSBTC
NEAR Bulls Charge For 20% Profits As Crypto Trades In Green In Last 24 Hours
While the NEAR market has been experiencing bearish activity, bulls have recently stepped up their pace with a rally. NEAR’s price movement has turned positive after recent bear market activity. Coingecko data shows that NEAR experienced a series of price increases and decreases before the bulls charged back on September 8.
NEWSBTC
Wise To Invest In Uniglo (GLO) Early, Otherwise, Binance Coin (BNB) And Ripple (XRP) Like Gains Could Be Missed
It is often said that hindsight is 20/20. If only we knew then what we know now, we could have made different choices and enjoyed different outcomes. The same can be said about investing. So many people see the amazing gains that some investors have made in cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin and Ripple, and they wish they had invested sooner. But there is good news. It is not too late to invest in cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are many reasons to believe that now is a great time to invest in Uniglo.
NEWSBTC
5 Cryptocurrency that Might Succeed Despite the Current Market Conditions
Several cryptos have proven to be resilient during the recent market crash and show significant upside potential. The current crypto market has made many investors lose hope in numerous blockchain projects, but let’s explore the 5 cryptos that could prevail and set all-time highs. Cryptos That Could Set All-Time...
NEWSBTC
8 Best Penny Crypto for High Returns by End of 2022
Penny cryptos have tremendous upside potential because of their low price. Some crypto projects may provide investors with high returns in 2022. A major NFT project that’s currently in presale is Tamadoge. It’s a play to earn game that enables players to reach the top of the leaderboard by feeding, grooming and minting digital pets. The platform’s native token is Tamadoge, which has utility, unlike most meme coins.
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) Flashes Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Push Price To $2?
The price of Optimism (OP) has struggled against tether (USDT) in recent weeks after seeing its price rejected from $2.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed some great strength bouncing off from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has affected other altcoins as most cryptocurrencies produce double-digit gains, including Optimism (OP). (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
8 Best Crypto on Reddit to Buy and Explore in 2022
When it comes to investing, looking for the best crypto to buy right now Reddit can be a solid strategy. Throughout this guide, we’ll take a look at eight of the best crypto to buy right now Reddit and provide a guide detailing how to purchase our top choice. Let’s begin.
NEWSBTC
What Bitcoin Needs To Regain Its Higher Marks, Analyst Explains
The crypto market crash started from the Feds and its fight against inflation. The announcement to increase interest rates caused a panic that created doubts in the minds of crypto investors. As the Federal Reserve implemented the plan, the overall financial markets, including crypto, plunged. Another factor that helped push...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Could Possibly Rally Provided These Levels Are Crossed
Bitcoin price has been defeated by the bears after it traded around the $20,000 mark for quite some time. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by 2.1% and in the past week Bitcoin price lost close to 5% of its value. At the current moment, the coin was...
NEWSBTC
Helium (HNT) Recovers With Double-digit Gain, Can Bulls Push to $12?
Despite a strong bullish run in recent months, Helium (HNT) was unable to hold its ground against tether (USDT), with the price falling from an all-time high of $50 to around $5. The recent price increase in Bitcoin (BTC) has had a positive impact on the overall market, as most altcoins continue to show strength, producing more than 100% gains, with Helium (HNT) price also in the picture due to its impressive recovery. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Why The Ethereum Price Could Rally Above $1,800 Before A Big Crash
The Ethereum price is following Bitcoin as the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization trend to the upside. The market is currently facing low timeframe resisting, but the general sentiment seems to have flipped bullish across the board. At the time of writing, Ethereum price trades at $1,700 with a...
NEWSBTC
Helium Coin Price Bloats 30% – Can HNT Expand Past $5?
Helium (HNT) has been flushed in green, standing out from all the reds in the crypto space. Helium intraday trading volume registers 378% plunge. Helium price has bounced back from its support key spotted at $3.4, prompting a new rally which can spike past the $5 level. Based on the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Liquidates Over 100 Million As The Price Crosses $1600 Mark
The general crypto market has seen some positive price rally in 24 hours. Many of the coins are trading in greens, including Ethereum with its 7.86% gains and Bitcoin with a 2.89% surge. Other altcoins such as PancakeSwap CAKE, SHIB, Ethereum Classic ETC, and Tether USDT are also in the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Hits Highest Value in 636 days
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin taker buy sell ratio has surged up to a high not seen since almost two years ago. Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Observes Uplift In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the taker buy sell ratio is now at its highest value in 636 days.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Aim Past $20,000 Level – How Hard Can They Charge Forward?
Bitcoin bulls have their hands full in the next days to carry out a strong advance to lift BTC out of the pit. Throughout today’s trading session, the market’s performance has been bullish. CoinGecko reports that bulls are driving prices higher for nearly 80 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The site has only flagged six coins as the biggest losers so far.
NEWSBTC
Crypto ETF Trading: Now on LYOTRADE
Holding a variety of assets can help diversify the risk of a portfolio. Where to start? One solution is ETFs. Buying just one ETF can give you a stake in hundreds of stocks or bonds. An exchange-traded fund is a financial tool to buy baskets of stocks containing shares of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Would Be Ready For $24,000 If This Happens; What Is That?
Bitcoin (BTC) despite showing bearish signs against tether (USDT) as the price plunged to $18,500 recently, with many traders and investors sweating on their long open position. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) quickly bounced off from that region after forming a bullish divergence on the four-hour chart and has shown...
NEWSBTC
Solana Nears 100 Billion Transaction Milestone As Price Aims For $40
Solana has made a name for itself in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) space over the last few years. Its growth has seen it become one of the largest contenders for the leading smart contract network Ethereum, as it presents faster and cheaper transaction options. Its transaction count had quickly multiplied in light of this, and now, the cryptocurrency has neared another important milestone.
