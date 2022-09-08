ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garberville, CA

mendofever.com

Multiple Vehicles Strike Cow on Highway 101 Near Willits

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol indicate Highway 101 is blocked south of Willits after a cow wandered onto the asphalt and was struck by two vehicles. Around 10:05 p.m. a cow was reportedly in the center divider of Highway 101 near the Willits exit on the south end of the bypass and the owner was on the way to the scene.
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Slooooow Chase, Spike Strip, End With Driver in the Humboldt County Jail

Giving OJ Simpson’s pursuit a run for slowest ever, a driver fled law enforcement headed southbound on Hwy 101 for over 22 miles at speeds that never topped 40 mph and often were less than 20 mph. A spike strip finally disabled the vehicle and officers arrested Ginger Porter for a DUI.
kymkemp.com

Large Convoy East of Alderpoint

California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
ALDERPOINT, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Man Arrested for DUI

On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire

On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299

Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
BURNT RANCH, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

CRUISE SHIPS INCOMING! Two Ocean Liners to Pay Call to the Port of Humboldt Bay This Month; Guests Will be Feted With a ‘Boat Parade,’ a Crafts Fair and More, City of Eureka Says

Press release from Eddy Alexander and the City of Eureka:. Eureka will welcome two ships this month, starting with the Regent cruise ship MS Oceania Regatta on Wednesday, September 14th at 8 a.m., followed by the Scenic cruise line’s Scenic Eclipse on Saturday, September 24th at 8 a.m. Both ships will be led into the harbor by a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock that will include live music, coffee, and pastries.
North Coast Journal

Fatal Fire North of Eureka

Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

50 Miles from the Freeway: Burnout

Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter: @LCStansberry. Burnout is like a bad relationship, the kind you...

