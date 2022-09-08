Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:24 p.m.: Major Injuries] Motorcyclist Unconscious, Motorcycle Caught Fire Near Fortuna
The number 2 (outside) lane of northbound Hwy 101 is blocked after a motorcyclist crashed between Main Street and Palmer. The motorcyclist is unconscious but breathing, according to the first reports from the scene. City ambulance is responding to the scene. The motorcycle caught fire but is no longer in...
mendofever.com
Multiple Vehicles Strike Cow on Highway 101 Near Willits
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol indicate Highway 101 is blocked south of Willits after a cow wandered onto the asphalt and was struck by two vehicles. Around 10:05 p.m. a cow was reportedly in the center divider of Highway 101 near the Willits exit on the south end of the bypass and the owner was on the way to the scene.
kymkemp.com
Slooooow Chase, Spike Strip, End With Driver in the Humboldt County Jail
Giving OJ Simpson’s pursuit a run for slowest ever, a driver fled law enforcement headed southbound on Hwy 101 for over 22 miles at speeds that never topped 40 mph and often were less than 20 mph. A spike strip finally disabled the vehicle and officers arrested Ginger Porter for a DUI.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire This Afternoon Began to Spread to Vegetation Near Centerville Beach
About 3:45 p.m., a vehicle caught fire in the 8000 block of Centerville Road west of Ferndale. The occupant safely got out of the vehicle, but the flames started to spread into nearby brush. When firefighters arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire did not...
mendofever.com
Student With Vape On Campus, Ex Co-Worker Harassing RP- Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
kymkemp.com
Willits Man Arrested for DUI
On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
mendofever.com
Mendocino Coast Man Sentenced to 21 Years to Life for Killing Another with a Sword
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Robert Henry Brockway III, age 35, formerly of the Albion area, was sentenced Thursday in the Mendocino County Superior Court in Ukiah to state prison for 21 years to life. The defendant was convicted...
kymkemp.com
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
kymkemp.com
Trinity Officer Arrested After Calling for Help While Intoxicated, Says Sheriff Saxon
An off-duty deputy with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Seth Ruiz, was arrested for 647(f), public intoxication, on the evening of Tuesday, September 6 by fellow officers. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, who spoke to us by phone, Ruiz, who was off duty, “called for help.” Saxon said, “The...
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
kymkemp.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299
Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
kymkemp.com
Firefighters Saw Temperature of 107 Degrees on Six Rivers Lightning Complex Yesterday
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 89% containment and 850 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, the extreme heat peaked across the fire area yesterday,...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested for Assaulting Domestic Partner and Contributing the Delinquency of a Minor
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On 09-02-2022 at 12:35 AM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a physical...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
lostcoastoutpost.com
CRUISE SHIPS INCOMING! Two Ocean Liners to Pay Call to the Port of Humboldt Bay This Month; Guests Will be Feted With a ‘Boat Parade,’ a Crafts Fair and More, City of Eureka Says
Press release from Eddy Alexander and the City of Eureka:. Eureka will welcome two ships this month, starting with the Regent cruise ship MS Oceania Regatta on Wednesday, September 14th at 8 a.m., followed by the Scenic cruise line’s Scenic Eclipse on Saturday, September 24th at 8 a.m. Both ships will be led into the harbor by a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock that will include live music, coffee, and pastries.
North Coast Journal
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
kymkemp.com
50 Miles from the Freeway: Burnout
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter: @LCStansberry. Burnout is like a bad relationship, the kind you...
