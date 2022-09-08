ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Rare giant squid with ‘largest eye of any animal’ washes up on South African beach

A giant squid washed up on the shore of Scarborough Beach in South Africa’s Western Cape.Video and images show the beast dead on the rocks as a marine biologist moves the stretchy flesh and tentacles to reveal its sharp, black beak.Tim Dee, an author from Bristol, UK, was birdwatching in the area and decided to go see the dead cephalopod after it was posted on a local community group earlier that day.A marine biologist is seen moving the squid’s tentacles and arms to reveal its beak, which is comparable to one of a parrot’s due to its shape.The beak...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

200-Year-Old Giant Cactus Collapsed Due to Extreme Seasonal Rain in Arizona

A 200-year-old desert giant was destroyed after a seasonal downpour. As former visitors lamented its demise and shared pictures of the statuesque structure in all its splendor, park officials pointed out what they thought would be a "silver lining." This famous symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries. Fall...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Buffalo Bill
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild West Show#The Wild West#Congress#Americans#The American Civil War#Kansas Pacific Railroad#Land S End
The Guardian

1.8m-year-old tooth of early human found on dig in Georgia

Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8m-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human that they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, and possibly anywhere outside Africa. The tooth was discovered near the village of Orozmani, which lies...
WORLD
Time Out Global

The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London

After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

PA photographer took last pictures of Queen in ‘good spirits’

The Queen was “frail” but in “good spirits” when PA photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.She had been dispatched to Balmoral to capture the moment when the monarch met the new prime minister, formally appointing Liz Truss to her new role.While waiting for the Conservative leader to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits.In true British style there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.But Barlow, who has been a staff photographer with PA in Scotland for six years, said of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
RideApart

Watch Itchy Boots Meet Bears, Bison, And Elk Riding Through Yellowstone

Have you been to Yellowstone National Park in the U.S.? More importantly, have you ridden through it on a motorcycle? Whether it’s something you want to do in the future, or it’s something you’ve already ticked off your bucket list, chances are good that you’ll enjoy seeing the experience through someone else’s eyes. Noraly, the moto adventurer behind the Itchy Boots YouTube channel, is here to help.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy