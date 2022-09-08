Read full article on original website
Related
Waiting for Apple Watch 8? This Series 7 deal might change your mind
With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.
BBC
Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14, with emergency satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, at a launch event in the US. The company revealed four versions of the new handset at its Cupertino headquarters, with an audience attending in person for the first time since the pandemic. It also...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus Revealed at Apple's 'Far Out' Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the spot in Apple's phone lineup taken up by the iPhone 13 Mini.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple unveils new iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods
Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14 lineup at a press event on Wednesday, along with three new Apple Watch models, an update to its popular AirPods product line and a feature that could save lives when cell service isn't available.
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
Apple Fitness+ gets new features and lands in 21 countries
Apple has announced that they are bringing some new features to Apple Fitness+ and that it will be available in 21 countries. From Monday the 12th of September, they will introduce a new season of Time to Walk with a range of new guests, and they will also make Fitness+ available to all iPhone users without the need for an Apple Watch.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max unveiled
We previously saw the new iPhone14 and 14 Plus, Apple also unveiled their new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets at their press event yesterday. The new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max handsets come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, Apple has ditched the notch on these handsets for a pill-shaped camera cutout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Grab This 70-Inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $450, Get an Echo Show 5 and Other Freebies
As the weather shifts, more of us will be spending time indoors, often entertaining ourselves with sports, games and other streaming services. If you are looking for a big screen to give you the ultimate theatrical experience at home, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a new TV.
Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch
The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today. Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose has this week made its new QuietComfort Earbuds II available to preorder from the official Bose website for $299 throughout the US and £280 in the United Kingdom. The QC Earbuds II feature an all-new design and a form factor that is about 33% smaller than its predecessor.
Twelve South Curve Flex Macbook stand launched in the UK
Twelve South has launched their latest MacBook stand in the UK, the Twelve South Curve Flex, it is designed to be flexible and allow you a range of positions to use your MacBook with. Your MacBook screen and camera can be elevated to up to 22 inches and it can...
Sony Xperia 5 IV up for pre-order on O2
The new Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone is now available to pre-order with O2 in the UK and the handset starts at £37 a month with 4GB of data and £30 upfront. The device was made official earlier this month and it will go on sale before the end of September.
notebookcheck.net
Apple may call its USB-C iPhone the iPhone 15 Ultra
The iPhone 14 series has only just been launched and there is already detailed opinion about the likely iPhone 15 range coming in 2023. There have been leaks and rumors about next-year’s offering already, including the possibility that Apple might even produce a truly portless iPhone. Both Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have been discussing the future of the iPhone with their followers and have come to a similar conclusion: The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, if those names are used, will be a lot more different to each other than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are.
thesource.com
Nike Introduced New Innovation Platform for Apparel ‘Nike Forward’
Nike has introduced Nike Forward, a new innovation platform that will prioritize revolutionizing apparel creation. Climate change has been cited as a barrier to the sport by athletes all over the world, and Nike is tackling this issue head-on with Nike Forward, the brand’s most important clothing innovation since Dri-Fit.
OWC acquires Apple trade-in SellYourMac.com
OWC has this week announced the acquisition of the trusted Apple trade-in company SellYourMac.com which offers a fast and safe way for Apple users to trade-in their unwanted Apple devices for cash. The business was launched back in 2009 and now OWC hopes that the combination of SellYourMac.com’s easy to use trade in platform and OWC’s experience and trust in the Apple marketplace will help establish OWC as the number one third-party provider for Apple users worldwide to trade their Apple devices for cash.
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
Samsung’s home devices are 10% more efficient
Samsung has revealed that it has made its home devices 10 percent more efficient on top of the highest efficiency standard that is used today under the new European energy labeling system. The company has revealed that its latest AI-powered home appliances are designed to be the most energy-efficient of...
AOL Corp
These popular security cameras are solar-powered — and they're $140 off at Amazon, today only
Home security systems are a great way to protect your home, but they often require regular battery changes or a nearby outlet to keep your cameras running in peak condition. Well, heads up: Just for today, Amazon has slashed the price of the popular solar-powered Dekco Wireless Security Cameras by a jaw-dropping $140, so you can snag security cameras that are fueled by the sun.
Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch is designed for extreme environments
Apple has launched a new rugged smartwatch this week in the form of the aptly named Apple Watch Ultra specifically designed for extreme environments. The latest addition to the range of watches from Apple introduces a new 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal glass and extended battery life providing up to 36 hours of normal use or a maximum of 60 hours when using the new low-power setting.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0