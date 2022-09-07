ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

Katy ISD officials allow racist remarks at volleyball game

The organization that governs public school athletic competition in Texas is keeping an eye on incidents at two high school volleyball games last Friday in which fans in attendance are alleged to have made racially insensitive remarks directed at players. According to video clips posted on Twitter over the weekend...
KATY, TX
nypressnews.com

Houston mom caught targeting 12-year-old player following tackle of her son

HOUSTON — A Youth Football and Cheerleading Federation parent is in hot water, accused of chasing after a 12-year-old during a little league football game this past weekend and threatening to slap the child. Witnesses say the woman was upset the 12-year-old tackled her child. The 12-year-old’s mother filed...
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Houston-area high school football scoreboard

HOUSTON — It was another full slate of high school football games across the Houston area. Below are scores from Houston-area games played Thursday and Friday and in the window above are Matt Musil's Friday night highlights. On Saturday night at 11p.m. on KHOU 11, get a full wrap-up...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Mayor Turner says mass shootings have increased in Texas, gun control needed

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the number of mass shootings increased after Governor Greg Abbott signed the permitless carry bill last year. Abbott signed the bill in June 2021, and from June 13, 2021 to June 13, 2022 the number of mass shootings in Texas was 65. From 2020 to 2021 Texas had 40 mass shootings.
HOUSTON, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
BAYTOWN, TX
mocomotive.com

Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 9/09/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX

