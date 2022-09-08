ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orinda, CA

SFGate

Opera In The Park Celebrates 100 Years Of San Francisco Opera With Free Concert Sunday Afternoon

Thousands of attendees are expected to turn out today to enjoy free opera in Golden Gate Park to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of San Francisco Opera. The Opera in the Park event is open to the public and will be held in Robin Williams Meadow. Organizers with San Francisco Opera recommend picnickers arrive at 12:30 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: State Complaint Filed Against San Jose Mayoral Candidate

San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan's mayoral campaign is at the center of a complaint filed Friday with the state labor commissioner, three days after San Jose Spotlight reported potential labor law violations. The freshman councilmember is being accused of misclassifying campaign workers as independent contractors. A San Jose Spotlight investigation...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
MERCED, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-09-22 How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the Bay Area

The heat wave is finally coming to a close. Friday marks the start of a cool down with the fog returning and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay reaching the region this weekend. Afternoon highs in the Bay Area on Friday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than they were on Thursday and 15 to 20 degrees less than they were at the peak of the heat wave on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The storm is projected to move north over the Pacific Ocean, parallel to the California coast, with its eastern edge brushing Southern California Friday and Saturday, bringing strong winds and significant rain. As for the Bay Area, forecasters say there's a slight chance of rain this weekend.
SFGate

Northern California deputy charged in killings of couple

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy was charged Friday in the killings of a husband and wife who were shot inside their home, prosecutors said. Prosecutors charged Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, with two counts of murder and with the special circumstance of avoiding lawful arrest after he fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
DUBLIN, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Friday Shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred Friday. On Friday at around 2 p.m., the San Jose Police Department responded to Valley Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the emergency room. The victim was identified as a man with an injury...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Saturday Shootings Leave One Dead, Two Injured

One man was found fatally shot inside a Stockton motel room Saturday while two other separate shootings left a man and woman injured the same day, police said. Officers responded to the 1300 block S. Wilson Way at 5:41 p.m. on reports of a person shot in the Park District.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Lawrence Expressway Closed Due To Traffic Collision

SANTA CLARA (BCN) A section of Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara is closed Saturday morning due to a major traffic collision that is blocking the roadway. Santa Clara police said the southbound lanes of Lawrence Expressway are closed, as of 6:55 a.m., between Monroe Street and Cabrillo Avenue due to the collision.
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Miramonte Runs On Duncan

Orinda’s Miramonte High Football Team Opened Its Season 2-0 Behind 6-foot-6 Luke Duncan — A UCLA-Bound Quarterback Supercharged By A New Position Coach •. With his Miramonte High football team leading by a comfortable 20-0 margin in the second quarter of its game against Encinal, senior quarterback Luke Duncan huddled with Matadors quarterbacks coach Ross Bowers and received a very simple message.
ORINDA, CA
SFGate

Sheriff's Office Investigating Armed Robbery

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

