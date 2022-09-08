Jon Sopel says it was ‘wrong’ for BBC to publish presenters’ salaries
Former BBC News correspondent Jon Sopel has said he believes it was “wrong” of the broadcaster to publish the salaries of its presenters.
In a new interview, Sopel recalled the circumstances in which he learnt that he would be taking a “voluntary” pay cut amid outcry over gender pay inequality among presenters at the broadcaster.
BBC sparked controversy when the salaries of top talent earning over £150,000 was revealed in 2017. The numbers revealed a pay gap between the BBC’s male and female presenters.
In 2018, it emerged that a number of the BBC’s leading male presenters, including Sopel, had agreed to have their pay cut as a result.
The journalist – who worked for the BBC for 39 years – said he first heard about the “voluntary” pay cut from his colleagues on the Today programme.
“They said, ‘Jon, we’d like to ask you about your salary cut.’ I said, ‘What salary cut?’ They said: ‘It’s today’s headlines,” he told The Telegraph .
Sopel said that he was “incandescent” when he learned the news.
“It was a fraught time, horrible. It was a bad decision to start publishing presenters’ salaries. To have everybody suddenly knowing what you earn feels [like] a violation of your privacy,” he said. “I never signed up for it but now it’s enforced upon you.”
The Independent has contacted a representative of BBC for comment.
The figures released by the BBC in 2017 showed that Sopel earned between £200,000 and £249,999.
Radio 2’s Chris Evans topped the list on more than £2 million, while the highest-paid woman was Claudia Winkleman on between £450,000 and £499,999.
In February, it was announced that Sopel and his BBC colleague Emily Maitlis are leaving the broadcaster to host a joint radio show and podcasts for rival network LBC .
