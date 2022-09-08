ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prominent MP Seeks To Halt Nadine Dorries’ Path To UK House Of Lords Over ‘Tower Block Of Commons’ Remarks

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : A prominent Scottish MP is attempting to block former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries ’ path to the House of Lords over her controversial claim that Channel 4 used actors in Love Productions ’ reality format Tower Block of Commons .

John Nicolson, who sits on the influential Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Committee (DCMSC) and famously grilled Dorries over Tower Block of Commons in May , has written to House of Lords Appointments Commission Chair Lord Bew and referred the matter to the UK’s Commons Committee of Privileges. Deadline has seen the letter.

Nicolson argues that Dorries’ knowingly misled a parliamentary committee with her “seemingly entirely false” claim and therefore should not be allowed to enter the House of Lords. The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant stepped down as Culture Secretary earlier this week and is expected to be given a peerage.

In July, Channel 4 and Tower Block of Commons producer Love investigated Dorries’ comments that the people who took part in the format were “not really living in a flat” and “were actually actors,” concluding there was “no evidence to support the allegations made about the programme.”

Others who took part in the show 12 years ago, a social experiment format that saw MPs such as Dorries live in deprived UK housing estates, have publicly refuted her claims.

Nicolson’s letter to Bew requested that any decision on [Dorries’] appointment to the Lords be delayed until the Commons Committee of Privileges takes a decision on whether to investigate and then rule on this serious matter.”

“If Ms. Dorries’ claims are substantiated her appointment can proceed,” added Nicolson. “But if Channel 4’s investigation remains unchallenged by evidence, it will be clear that the Secretary of State has misled a Commons Select Committee and will thus be an inappropriate person to be recommended by the Prime Minister for a peerage.”

Nicolson described Dorries’ account as “seeming to be entirely false” and said the matter is of “great importance as she is attacking the credibility of Channel 4 – a broadcaster which she plans to privatize in a highly controversial move.”

Dorries has previously doubled down on her claims. Responding to the DCMSC chair in July, she said she had “set out my own experiences of taking part in the programme and stand by those remarks.”

During her year-long Culture Secretary stint, Dorries rubberstamped legislation to sell Channel 4, a move opposed by 96% of respondents to the government consultation and shown by polling to be bottom of Conservative voter priorities. Her department was also accused by Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon of trying to alter the wording of its annual report to make the Great British Bake Off network appear less financially sustainable.

Dorries’ replacement Michelle Donelan must now decide whether to push on with privatization or reverse the policy.

Deadline has reached out to Dorries’ office for comment.

Deadline

King Charles III Is Officially Proclaimed In Historic Ceremony, Televised For First Time Ever – Watch

In what was his first official event, the new British monarch was formally proclaimed King Charles III in a ceremony that was televised for the first time in history. At 10am BST, the Accession Council met in the Picture Gallery at St James’s Palace, before moving into the Throne Room where the new King attended, to make his official declaration. His Queen Consort Camilla, and his son William, now Prince of Wales were also in attendance. The King made his declaration to fulfil all responsibilities as King of Great Britain and Northern England, as well as accommodating the separate laws in Scotland. The...
U.K.
Deadline

‘The Santa Clauses’: Disney+ Drops First Trailer, Announces Premiere Date – D23

You’re not gonna believe who wants to take over the job of Santa Claus. In the first trailer for The Santa Clauses for Disney+, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) meets with Peyton Manning about taking over the very important role of Kris Kringle. Since Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever, he announces his retirement to the elves and begins the process of finding his worthy replacement. Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More The series’ first trailer and the show’s Nov. 16, two-episode premiere were shared Saturday at D23 in Anaheim....
MOVIES
Deadline

Paddington Bear Bids A Fond Farewell To The Queen He Shared A Sandwich With

As flags flew at half-staff and crowds gathered to mourn, there was one other special tribute from a friend of the late Queen Elizabeth. Paddington Bear, who starred with the Queen in a special short film to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, gave a brief but poignant message for his dining companion on Twitter. “Thank you, Ma’am, for everything,” the message read, reprising his closing remarks from the short. The two and half minute video sequence was originally shown on BBC as part of the Jubilee celebrations. Ben Whishaw voices Paddington, as he does in the movies. Watch the video below. The video saw Paddington...
WORLD
Deadline

Hillary Clinton & Chelsea Clinton On ‘Gutsy’ Docuseries, Queen Elizabeth II’s Legacy, Cher, Midterms, Abortion Rights & A Possible Season 2

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the Hillary Clinton & Chelsea Clinton Gutsy docuseries, which debuted today on Apple TV+. “I hope it really starts a lot of conversations and opens a lot of eyes and some hearts and minds to the variety of people and the different stories that we can all learn from,” says Hillary Clinton of Gutsy, the docuseries from the former Secretary of State and daughter Chelsea that launched Friday on Apple TV+. “We have eight episodes, we have a lot of women in each episode, but it’s just a beginning to what I hope is a...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Swimmers’ Stars Manal & Nathalie Issa Said They Couldn’t Swim When They Were Cast – Toronto

Manal Issa and Nathalie Issa, real life sisters who play a pair of Olympic swimming hopefuls, also sisters, said they weren’t at all aquatic when cast in the Sally El Hosaini film ‘The Swimmers’ that opened TIFF last night. “Manal and Natalie couldn’t swim when they took the roles,” El Hosaini said at a press conference Friday live streamed on Twitter. “I was like, ‘forget about it’. I wasn’t going to swim. Let me finish my studies,” said Nathalie. “It was really hard at first. But once you know how to float, it’s really nice, and once you have a goal you...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

HM Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Begins Journey Home; Driven From Balmoral To Holyrood House In Edinburgh – watch

HM The Queen has left Balmoral for the final time, with the late monarch’s coffin this morning beginning the journey back to London, where the state funeral will take place on Monday September 19. Queen Elizabeth II was being played out of Balmoral for the final time by the Piper to the Sovereign. A reef is placed on top of the coffin, made up of flowers from the Scottish estate. pic.twitter.com/KqjV4A0v9e — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 11, 2022   Mourners lined the streets as the Queen’s coffin was driven out of the gates of Balmoral, the monarch’s much-loved Scottish highland home, on the way to...
U.K.
Deadline

Fans Just Wild About Harry: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Imax Advance Fan Screenings Fastest Selling To Date

No, the tabloid headlines about all the behind-the-scenes mishesgoss on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling isn’t hurting ticket sales. The Imax Live Experience advance screening for the Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine genre movie was the fast-selling for the large format exhibitor to date with 21 Imax locations selling out in 24 hours. And these are paid tickets; not gratis ones. The screening is being held Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 pm EST/4:30 pm PST and there’s a live-streamed Q&A being beamed in from the NYC premiere with Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas...
MOVIES
Deadline

Amazon Doing NFL Comedy Recap Show Hosted by Taran Killam Ahead Of ‘Thursday Night Football’

A new 30-minute NFL comedy show will air every Wednesday on Prime Video, with actor, comedian, writer, and Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam hosting. The NFL Pile On Presented by Carnival Cruise Line debuts Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 PM ET, the day before Prime Video’s season-opener Thursday Night Football game, when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Each week, The NFL Pile On will showcase funny and unexpected moments from across the league, from mic’d up players during pregame warmups to postgame press conference one-liners—everything from studio shows, social media, and fashion faux pas.  With full access to the NFL Films...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

