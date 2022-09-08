Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Upper San Joaquin River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Fresno County through 515 PM PDT At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles west of North Lake Campground, or 20 miles west of Aspendell, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Upper Burnt Corral. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO