Albany, NY — The victims, first responders and families impacted by the September 11, 2001 attacks will now have more of an opportunity to claim compensation, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Friday streamlining many aspects of the claims process. As a part of that legislation, fallen first responder James W. Kennelly will also be honored with a portion of the State Highway System dedicated in his name.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO