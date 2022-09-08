ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero man charged after ramming truck into Justice Center's overhead door

Syracuse, NY — A Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his truck into the Justice Center’s overhead door twice in one day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday just after 2 a.m. deputies monitoring the Justice Center’s security surveillance system observed 32-year-old Kevin Somer intentionally ramming his pick-up truck into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door then fled the scene.
Man killed in motorcycle accident, Lyncourt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Court Street Roxford Road North and Wayland Road in Lyncourt. Deputies investigating the crash say the 27- year-old...
Main suspect in theft of guns in Utica arrested in Herkimer

Syracuse, NY — A man wanted for crimes in Utica was arrested in Herkimer on Thursday. The Utica Warrants Unit received information that 22-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Herkimer police responded and chased down Linen until they caught him. Linen was wanted for two outstanding burglary...
Multiple crews battle fire in East Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene for a fire that broke out at the Walgreens in East Syracuse. The first call came in around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a reported fire at the Walgreens on Kirkville Road and Kinne Street. Members from our station...
Syracuse Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace makes beds for community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Volunteers with the Syracuse Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace participated in the Bunks Across America effort this weekend. The volunteers helped to build at least 40 beds in the parking lot of the South Side Innovation Center on South Salina Street in Syracuse on Saturday, September 10.
Polio virus detected in more wastewater near New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the...
CNY Rally for Women's Rights, pro-choice event in Baldwinsville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at 9:30 on Saturday, September 10 at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central...
Here's where to find new COVID-19 booster shots in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The new COVID-19 booster shots that protect against the omicron variant are now available throughout Syracuse and Central New York. There are dozens of pharmacies carrying the bivalent shot and you can search for specific locations by zip code HERE on vaccines.gov. New Yorkers 12 years...
Gardening Update: Crevice gardening with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features crevice gardening in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
Governor Hochul signs new 9/11 legislation, streamlining compensation process

Albany, NY — The victims, first responders and families impacted by the September 11, 2001 attacks will now have more of an opportunity to claim compensation, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Friday streamlining many aspects of the claims process. As a part of that legislation, fallen first responder James W. Kennelly will also be honored with a portion of the State Highway System dedicated in his name.
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 9

It's a brand new season of high school football in Central New York! Our friends at Connors & Ferris have teamed up with NBC3 this year for Friday Night Lights. "Week 1" consisted of some teams getting blown out of water. CBA ran past Utica Proctor 44-6. Fayetteville-Manlius smoked Watertown 49-0. Check out must-see highlights from Monroe-Woodbury/CNS and Central Valley Academy/Homer in this episode of Friday Night lights.
