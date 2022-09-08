Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Cicero man charged after ramming truck into Justice Center's overhead door
Syracuse, NY — A Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his truck into the Justice Center’s overhead door twice in one day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday just after 2 a.m. deputies monitoring the Justice Center’s security surveillance system observed 32-year-old Kevin Somer intentionally ramming his pick-up truck into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door then fled the scene.
cnycentral.com
Man killed in motorcycle accident, Lyncourt
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Court Street Roxford Road North and Wayland Road in Lyncourt. Deputies investigating the crash say the 27- year-old...
cnycentral.com
Main suspect in theft of guns in Utica arrested in Herkimer
Syracuse, NY — A man wanted for crimes in Utica was arrested in Herkimer on Thursday. The Utica Warrants Unit received information that 22-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Herkimer police responded and chased down Linen until they caught him. Linen was wanted for two outstanding burglary...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse firefighters rescue window washers trapped 85 feet in the air at Crouse Hospital
Syracuse firefighters sprang into action Saturday afternoon, using a ladder to bring two window washers safely to the ground after the basket of their boom lift tipped, leaving them trapped 85 feet in the air. According to the Syracuse Fire Department, two workers became trapped after some kind of error...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Multiple crews battle fire in East Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene for a fire that broke out at the Walgreens in East Syracuse. The first call came in around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a reported fire at the Walgreens on Kirkville Road and Kinne Street. Members from our station...
cnycentral.com
17 minutes of silence: Syracuse remembers and honors victims of September 11th
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Sunday, leaders from the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County gathered in Fayette Firefighters Park to honor the innocent lives that were lost 21 years ago. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds, Syracuse Police Chief Jospeh Cecile,...
cnycentral.com
$1 million awarded to community organizations to establish gun violence prevention program
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — $1 million in funding from New York State has been awarded to two community-based organizations in Utica and Niagara Falls to establish SNUG Street Outreach programs which use a public health approach to reduce gun violence. The funding expands the program from 12 communities to 14...
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul speaks at Staten Island 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This evening, Governor Kathy Hochul will deliver remarks at the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Staten Island. The event will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace makes beds for community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Volunteers with the Syracuse Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace participated in the Bunks Across America effort this weekend. The volunteers helped to build at least 40 beds in the parking lot of the South Side Innovation Center on South Salina Street in Syracuse on Saturday, September 10.
cnycentral.com
Polio virus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the...
cnycentral.com
CNY Rally for Women's Rights, pro-choice event in Baldwinsville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at 9:30 on Saturday, September 10 at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central...
cnycentral.com
Audit reveals Syracuse wasted about $300K on unused wireless devices over past six years
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse wasted about $320,000 on unused wireless devices over the past five years, according to a recent audit. The city auditor reviewed the city’s mobile device usage and found there were very few policies that controlled both the distribution and use of city cell phones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Here's where to find new COVID-19 booster shots in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The new COVID-19 booster shots that protect against the omicron variant are now available throughout Syracuse and Central New York. There are dozens of pharmacies carrying the bivalent shot and you can search for specific locations by zip code HERE on vaccines.gov. New Yorkers 12 years...
cnycentral.com
Cybersecurity expert recommends schools stay on alert for cyber hacks as new year starts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — School safety goes beyond security guards, mental health awareness, and counseling. Schools are on high alert for potential cyber hacks, and it’s becoming more important than ever to have safeguards ready for school tech. Cybersecurity is the art of protecting networks, devices, and data from...
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Crevice gardening with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features crevice gardening in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
cnycentral.com
College Athlete Suicides: How high schools are addressing mental health preventatively
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Shaun Smith, the head men’s lacrosse coach at Corcoran High School from 2000 to 2018, remembers how seamlessly his former player, Robert Martin, was embraced by the school when he first arrived. “Corcoran is a very diverse community, and they really loved him there,” said...
cnycentral.com
Toyota HS Game of the Week: Homer edges Central Valley Academy
Homer started their 2022 season on a high note. In our Toyota High School Game of the Week, Homer scored 16 points and took down Central Valley, led by Wyatt Wilbur and Sam Sorenson. Final score: Homer 12, Central Valley Academy 12.
cnycentral.com
Governor Hochul signs new 9/11 legislation, streamlining compensation process
Albany, NY — The victims, first responders and families impacted by the September 11, 2001 attacks will now have more of an opportunity to claim compensation, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Friday streamlining many aspects of the claims process. As a part of that legislation, fallen first responder James W. Kennelly will also be honored with a portion of the State Highway System dedicated in his name.
cnycentral.com
Major issues for fans getting into Elton John concert at Dome Saturday night
Syracuse, NY — The Elton John concert that took place Saturday night brought in thousands of people from all over the state. People were thrilled to watch the rocketman himself perform for the final tour of his music career but there was one problem. Entering the gates was the...
cnycentral.com
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 9
It's a brand new season of high school football in Central New York! Our friends at Connors & Ferris have teamed up with NBC3 this year for Friday Night Lights. "Week 1" consisted of some teams getting blown out of water. CBA ran past Utica Proctor 44-6. Fayetteville-Manlius smoked Watertown 49-0. Check out must-see highlights from Monroe-Woodbury/CNS and Central Valley Academy/Homer in this episode of Friday Night lights.
Comments / 0