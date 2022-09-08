‘You have to care’: Jorge Fors Jr. promises transparency, family-first policies in lead-up to Miami-Dade Commission runoff

MIAMI – Miami-Dade School Board members voted 8-1 rejecting a motion to make October LGBTQ National History Month. The vote coming in Wednesday night and upsetting many.Lucia Baez Geller is the one who proposed the idea to make October LGBTQ History month. She says it's shocking to see how many of her colleagues voted against the provision. She thinks some of them are worried about backlash from Tallahassee and Gov. Ron DeSantis."It's a scary time as well, especially with the removal of the board members in Broward. I believe many colleagues who may have supported it didn't do so because...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO