‘You have to care’: Jorge Fors Jr. promises transparency, family-first policies in lead-up to Miami-Dade Commission runoff

Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Commission District 10 runner-up Martha Bueno stakes claim at possible District 11 appointment
'Obviously, I took a large time out of my life to run for the seat, and I was disappointed with the results of not winning.'. Miami-Dade County Commission District 10 runner-up, Martha Bueno, tweeted on Thursday that she wants to be appointed to fill the seat representing District 11 just a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to suspend or replace the current Commissioner, Joe Martinez.
A formerly incarcerated Florida man who was arrested for voter fraud under Gov. Ron DeSantis' police unit says he was told his rights were restored: 'I would have never tried'
"If I was told that I couldn't vote at that time or any other time, I would have never tried," said Nathaniel Singleton, who has a prior murder conviction.
Miami-Dade School Board member shocked at rejection of LGBTQ National History Month
MIAMI – Miami-Dade School Board members voted 8-1 rejecting a motion to make October LGBTQ National History Month. The vote coming in Wednesday night and upsetting many.Lucia Baez Geller is the one who proposed the idea to make October LGBTQ History month. She says it's shocking to see how many of her colleagues voted against the provision. She thinks some of them are worried about backlash from Tallahassee and Gov. Ron DeSantis."It's a scary time as well, especially with the removal of the board members in Broward. I believe many colleagues who may have supported it didn't do so because...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlrn.org
Gov. DeSantis hints at possible removal of Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration has received a growing list of potential replacements for Joe Martinez, a Miami-Dade commissioner arrested on corruption charges, and expects to announce a decision soon on suspending him from office. “When you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new...
South Florida Times
Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
floridapolitics.com
Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccines now available in Miami-Dade County
The county is also offering the new Novavax vaccine. Miami-Dade County is now offering “updated doses” from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna designed to provide better protection against COVID-19 infections caused by the omicron variant. Beginning Friday, eligible residents can visit any of 13 sites throughout the county to receive...
Click10.com
Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
POLITICO
Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare
Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
At 71, still riding a Harley, Archbishop Thomas Wenski is ready for challenges
MIAMI - Looking fit and trim, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who has lost 55 pounds since January was getting set for another day at the Archdiocese of Miami. About that weight loss, Wenski said "…done it by following a low carb, no carb diet and lots of exercise." It is a contrast to his image of a burly biker. Wenski is famous for showing up at events on his Harley, "I still ride my motorcycle when I can," he laments.Wenski was recently honored with a Mass celebrating his 25th Anniversary as a Bishop. He was ordained as a priest 46 years ago and has...
microsoftnewskids.com
‘Welcome to the land of dreams.’ How three Miami Dade College students made it to MIT
MIAMI -- Ana Camba Gomes, Fabiana González Zambrano and Romina Cano Velasquez would spend 14 hours a day going to class, labs and studying together, often dissecting linear algebra problems in the early-morning hours. They woke up at 5 in the morning to get to campus by 5:40, scrambling to review notes before physics class began at 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlrn.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Click10.com
Amid pressure for firings, Broward superintendent to ‘provide an update’ next week
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools administrators and staff knew on Thursday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking reelection, and his Florida Department of Education weren’t done with his shakeup. Tim Hay, the executive director of the FDLE’s Office of Safe Schools, asked Vickie L....
Miami school board votes against recognizing LGBTQ History Month
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County School board voted against recognizing October as LGBTQ history month in a 1-8 vote, as the effects of the Parental Rights in Education law continue to trickle down. H-11, a resolution for Miami-Dade schools to formally recognize LGBTQ history month, stated that the month...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – September 9th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices are another penny lower today. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.48 per gallon. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.54 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.69 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
wlrn.org
New school board lineup shaped by DeSantis is 'extremely disrespectful' to voters, says union head
Governor Ron DeSantis' appointment of five new members to the Broward School Board is "extremely disrespectful" to voters, according to the head of the county's teachers union. Speaking on the latest South Florida Roundup, WLRN’s education reporter Kate Payne and Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, talked about...
townandtourist.com
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
Planning on getting Omicron booster? Here's what you need to know
MIAMI - Just as new shots are coming out targeting the Omicron variant, Sebastian Valle made his way to Tropical Park to get a boost. "I'm getting the shot because I have to travel to France in November and I need to get another booster shot so I can go traveling," Valle said.
Comments / 0