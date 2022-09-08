Local government calendar includes Clarke Co BOE meeting, Madison Co comp plan hearing

The Clarke County School Board meets this evening: it is a 6 o’clock session at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.

Two committees working on Tax Allocation Districts in Athens hold meetings today: the East Downtown committee convenes at 9 at the Lyndon House Arts Center, while the Lexington Road advisory committee meets at 5:30 at Athens-Ben Epps Airport.

A public forum on the Madison County Comprehensive Plan is set for 6 o’clock this evening at the Union Baptist Church in Hull. County Commissioners are working on update to the plan that guides zoning and land use decisions in Madison County.

Elbert County Commissioners meet for an afternoon work session, 5 o’clock at the County Government Complex in Elberton. Budget work headlines the Commission agenda.

