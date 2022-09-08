Man killed at Glen Allen apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man late Wednesday night at a Glen Allen apartment complex.

Henrico Police said they responded to a call for a shooting in the 1600 block of Hope Road around 10:45 p.m. and found a man with injuries at the Hope Village apartments.

First responders attempted to save the man's life, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police believe this is a homicide, but the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Crime Insider sources said the man was shot five times.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed what occurred is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips online at P3tips.com .

