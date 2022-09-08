ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

Man killed at Glen Allen apartment complex

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LT2h_0hmikQj600

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man late Wednesday night at a Glen Allen apartment complex.

Henrico Police said they responded to a call for a shooting in the 1600 block of Hope Road around 10:45 p.m. and found a man with injuries at the Hope Village apartments.

First responders attempted to save the man's life, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police believe this is a homicide, but the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Crime Insider sources said the man was shot five times.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed what occurred is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips online at P3tips.com .

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

1-month-old dead in Richmond, no foul play suspected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A one-month-old in Richmond died earlier this morning. Officials say it happened in the 2000 block of Lakeview Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Police say no foul play is suspected but this incident is still in the early stages of the investigation. Major Crimes...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Glen Allen, VA
NBC12

One man dead, another person injured after getting shot

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and another person was severely injured in Petersburg after a shooting. On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2:43 a.m., Petersburg Police were called to the Virginia Avenue and Boiling Street area for a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime#Henrico Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth of July. Around 1:43 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. At the scene, police found Telesheia Brooks-Talbert on the pavement with injuries...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – Sept. 2-8, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at a single-family home Sept. 2 at 5:40 a.m. Wilkinson Road at Brook Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of heroin and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two warrant services Sept. 2 at 3:13 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Attempt to identify robbery suspect

On Aug. 26, 2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 4700 block of County Drive for a robbery. Around 12:43 a.m. a black male wearing a dark shirt, light colored pants, black hat, and a face mask entered the store, handed the clerk a bag, and threatened the clerk in order to obtain money. Once the money was taken, the suspect then fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan, unknown tag, heading east on County Drive.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy