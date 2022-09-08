ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
UEFA
BBC

Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart: Serhou Guirassy salvages late point

Serhou Guirassy earned a point for Stuttgart with an added-time penalty as Bayern Munich drew their third consecutive Bundesliga game. Guirassy found the top corner in the 92nd minute as Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained rooted to the spot. Seventeen-year-old Mathys Tel opened the scoring to become Bayern's youngest Bundesliga...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Italian#The Champions League
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking

Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea Football Club came to a swift and slightly shocking end last week, with our Champions League-winning head coach summarily sacked on a Wednesday morning that began pretty much as any other Wednesday morning might have begun. Tuchel himself appears to have been the most...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Juventus denied late winner in chaotic draw with Salernitana

Leonardo Bonucci scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Juventus fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Salernitana, but Massimiliano Allegri's side were denied a late winner by VAR in a chaotic end to their Serie A clash on Sunday. Juventus, who recorded their fourth draw in...
MLS
ESPN

CF Montreal wraps up playoff bid with stunning draw vs. Crew

Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as host CF Montreal completed a comeback from a two-goal deficit against the 10-man Columbus Crew and clinched a playoff spot with a stunning 2-2 draw on Friday. Goals by Jonathan Mensah in the 66th minute and Lucas Zelarayan...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Edin Terzic is pretty happy to see Gio Reyna get his groove back

Edin Terzic sounds pretty happy to have Giovanni Reyna back. After an injury-hit campaign in 2021-22, the U.S. international is being brought along slowly this season to ensure he doesn’t suffer any setbacks. But Borussia Dortmund head coach Terzic felt confident enough to put Reyna in Tuesday’s Champions League match against FC Copenhagen when Thorgan Hazard went down injured in the first half. Reyna repaid that faith in spades, becoming the first American to tally two Champions League assists in a game in a 3-0 win over the Danish side. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s league match against RB Leipzig, Terzic said that although he...
SOCCER

