Edin Terzic sounds pretty happy to have Giovanni Reyna back. After an injury-hit campaign in 2021-22, the U.S. international is being brought along slowly this season to ensure he doesn’t suffer any setbacks. But Borussia Dortmund head coach Terzic felt confident enough to put Reyna in Tuesday’s Champions League match against FC Copenhagen when Thorgan Hazard went down injured in the first half. Reyna repaid that faith in spades, becoming the first American to tally two Champions League assists in a game in a 3-0 win over the Danish side. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s league match against RB Leipzig, Terzic said that although he...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO