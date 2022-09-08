Read full article on original website
Premier League Fixtures Set To Continue Next Weekend
The Premier League is set to continue next weekend after this weeks round of fixtures were postponed.
BBC
Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
UEFA・
Exclusive: Jose Enrique Gives Verdict On Liverpool Signing Of Arthur Melo
Former Reds left-back believes loan signing from Juventus was 'a bit of a panic buy'.
BBC
Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart: Serhou Guirassy salvages late point
Serhou Guirassy earned a point for Stuttgart with an added-time penalty as Bayern Munich drew their third consecutive Bundesliga game. Guirassy found the top corner in the 92nd minute as Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained rooted to the spot. Seventeen-year-old Mathys Tel opened the scoring to become Bayern's youngest Bundesliga...
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking
Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea Football Club came to a swift and slightly shocking end last week, with our Champions League-winning head coach summarily sacked on a Wednesday morning that began pretty much as any other Wednesday morning might have begun. Tuchel himself appears to have been the most...
Report: Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Postponed? Chelsea v Liverpool Next?
Is Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea next week along with Arsenal’s Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven to be postponed?
ESPN
Juventus denied late winner in chaotic draw with Salernitana
Leonardo Bonucci scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Juventus fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Salernitana, but Massimiliano Allegri's side were denied a late winner by VAR in a chaotic end to their Serie A clash on Sunday. Juventus, who recorded their fourth draw in...
MLS・
ESPN
CF Montreal wraps up playoff bid with stunning draw vs. Crew
Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as host CF Montreal completed a comeback from a two-goal deficit against the 10-man Columbus Crew and clinched a playoff spot with a stunning 2-2 draw on Friday. Goals by Jonathan Mensah in the 66th minute and Lucas Zelarayan...
Rose’s revenge as Leipzig beats Dortmund, Bayern held again
BERLIN (AP) — It was the perfect afternoon for new Leipzig coach Marco Rose. For Bayern Munich, not so much. Two days after being hired by Leipzig, the 45-year-old Rose oversaw Saturday the team’s 3-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund, the club which fired him at the end of last season.
Cancellation of football fixtures means a chance for solidarity was missed | Jason Stockwood
Matches are a place of shared experience in an atomised world – they should have gone ahead following the Queen’s death
Edin Terzic is pretty happy to see Gio Reyna get his groove back
Edin Terzic sounds pretty happy to have Giovanni Reyna back. After an injury-hit campaign in 2021-22, the U.S. international is being brought along slowly this season to ensure he doesn’t suffer any setbacks. But Borussia Dortmund head coach Terzic felt confident enough to put Reyna in Tuesday’s Champions League match against FC Copenhagen when Thorgan Hazard went down injured in the first half. Reyna repaid that faith in spades, becoming the first American to tally two Champions League assists in a game in a 3-0 win over the Danish side. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s league match against RB Leipzig, Terzic said that although he...
