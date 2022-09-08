Read full article on original website
Watch now: Newborn daughter and fiancée of fallen Chambers County deputy leave hospital
Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies gathered at the East Alabama Medical Center several weeks ago to celebrate the birth of Gianna, the daughter of fallen deputy J’Mar Abel and his fiancée Jasmine Gaddist. On Aug. 26, deputies, family members, friends and hospital staff lined the hallways from the...
Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot
After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle. The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.
'A very emotional experience': Runners gather early in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher's run
About 30 local runners gathered early Monday in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. Fletcher, 34, a teacher and mother of two from Memphis, was abducted and killed while on a run just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 2. Her body was found on Monday in a vacant lot in Memphis several miles from where she was last seen.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $409,900
Beautiful and well-maintained home in The Preserve! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on a gorgeously landscaped corner lot! Once inside the home, you are greeted with a long, elegant foyer, leading you to the open-concept living room and kitchen! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Nearby is a breakfast room, backdropped by an eye-catching brick accent wall! The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, en suite bath with double vanity, garden tub, and tile-to-ceiling shower! Upstairs you have a large bonus area with a bedroom and full bath! The upgrade of plantation shutters throughout the whole house lets in amazing natural light! Besides the beautiful inside, outside is a haven all its own with an enclosed porch with ceiling fan and tv hookup! Another outside upgrade for this home includes extra concrete for the driveway, sidewalk, and back patios! The neighborhood offers a clubhouse and pool (directly across the house!) Don't miss out!
High school football scoreboard: Opelika downs Central-Phenix City in overtime epic
Johnni Cesena hit the game-winning field goal in overtime and Opelika upset No. 1 Central-Phenix 17-14 in an epic on Friday night in Bulldog Stadium. Jaclarence Perry came down with a goal-line interception in the first half of the overtime period to set the stage for Cesena’s game-winner. It’s...
LEE: Auburn High could be No. 1… because of Opelika? Area high school teams create drama you can’t script
Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winner for the ages at Opelika, and the roar rang out over LaFayette Parkway. The students rushed the field, his teammates adorned Cesena with a championship belt, and shockwaves were sent all across the state Friday from Bulldog Stadium. Opelika slayed the dragon, upsetting top-ranked Central-Phenix...
High school football Friday capsules: Opelika hosts Central-Phenix City for showdown
REGION 2-7A Central-Phenix City at Opelika. Records: Central 3-0 (2-0); Opelika 3-0 (2-0) Last week: Central defeated Enterprise 27-7; Opelika defeated Lee-Montgomery 31-7 Central radio: WAGH (101.3 FM) Opelika radio: WKKR (97.7 FM) Outlook: Opelika looks to make its statement against the top team in the land. Central is ranked...
'We certainly need God's protection and blessing': Folks gather at Toomer's Corner to pray for Auburn
A crowd gathered at Toomer’s Corner on Friday morning to pray over the city of Auburn. It was the annual Blessing on the Corner event, and many city officials were on hand as Wren Aaron, pastor at Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, and Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, led the group in prayer.
Recognize this man? Lee County Sheriff's Office says he impersonated an officer
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say impersonated a police officer. On Aug. 24 at approximately 4:20 p.m., the sherrif’s office received a 911 call from a woman who said she was pulled over by someone impersonating an officer, a press release said.
Auburn EAGLES helps students with disabilities soar in the workplace
Good employees come in all shapes, sizes and abilities. A person who seems to lack in a certain area often makes up for it in ways that others might not see at first glance. It’s this mentality that Auburn University’s EAGLES program seeks to subvert. EAGLES stands for Education to Accomplish Growth in Life Experiences for Success. It’s a comprehensive two-to-four-year program that helps students with disabilities achieve employment and independent living goals.
Watch now: Opelika stuns Central-Phenix City, topples top-ranked Red Devils
A horde of neon-clad high-schoolers ran single file, nearly the length of a football field, from their school’s 10-yard line to the opposing end zone Friday night to line the rails. They knew how big the ensuing play was, as Opelika’s William Carroll lined up for a 19-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation in a tie game against the No. 1 team in the state.
With starting running back down, Thornton and Cooper carry load for Opelika in big win
Before the big kick, Jakori Thornton and Kaden Cooper helped carry the load. Stepping in the place of starting running back Calvin Hughley, who was down for injury, Thornton and Cooper both shined for Opelika during workman-like efforts in the Bulldogs’ 17-14 win over Central-Phenix City. Both scored touchdowns....
Beauregard tops Tallassee with second-half turnaround
Qydes Calloway single-handedly saved Beauregard’s perfect record. That’s how it seemed on a momentum-swinging third down on the first drive of the third quarter, when the senior defensive back swatted down a Tallassee pass in the end zone. Tiger quarterback Tyler Ellis was aiming for Mason Stewart for would have been a touchdown to keep the Tigers in contention.
LEE: It’s never as good as it seems, and it’s never as bad as it seems
We saw it all across the country on Saturday. Appalachian State danced on Texas A&M. Marshall celebrated Notre Dame’s downfall. Georgia Southern laughed at Nebraska’s expense. But Auburn wasn’t part of that party on Saturday. It was ugly — real ugly — at times against San Jose State,...
Auburn High stays unbeaten with dominant shutout of Jeff Davis
Klark Cleveland said he could feel it in the air at Duck Samford Stadium early Friday night — and he wasn’t talking about the rain. When Cleveland and the rest of Auburn High’s defense stepped onto the turf before a region matchup against Jeff Davis, the confidence was high.
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?. University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience...
O-A News' parent company bolsters investigative efforts with 12-person Public Service team
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Opelika-Auburn News, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country. Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is comprised of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.
‘I’m here to help’: Despite retirement, Nick Brahms continues contributing to Auburn football
The trot out of the tunnel onto the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium is something Nick Brahms has done a lot in his Auburn career. Twenty-six times since Brahms logged his first snaps as a Tiger, he’s had the chance to make that entrance in front of more than 87,000 fans. Last Saturday marked time No. 27, but it was a little different for Auburn’s longtime center.
Jamaroun Satterwhite, Klark Cleveland and Johnni Cesena are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
Nominees for Player of the Week are here! Nominees are compiled by the O-A News staff every week and the winner is decided by reader vote. Vote here or below. Satterwhite tallied four touchdowns and two takeaways, rushing for 125 yards and three touchdowns in Loachapoka’s 48-12 win over Central-Hayneville. On defense, he pulled down and interception and returned a fumble for another touchdown.
