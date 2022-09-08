ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot

After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle. The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $409,900

Beautiful and well-maintained home in The Preserve! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on a gorgeously landscaped corner lot! Once inside the home, you are greeted with a long, elegant foyer, leading you to the open-concept living room and kitchen! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Nearby is a breakfast room, backdropped by an eye-catching brick accent wall! The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, en suite bath with double vanity, garden tub, and tile-to-ceiling shower! Upstairs you have a large bonus area with a bedroom and full bath! The upgrade of plantation shutters throughout the whole house lets in amazing natural light! Besides the beautiful inside, outside is a haven all its own with an enclosed porch with ceiling fan and tv hookup! Another outside upgrade for this home includes extra concrete for the driveway, sidewalk, and back patios! The neighborhood offers a clubhouse and pool (directly across the house!) Don't miss out!
High school football Friday capsules: Opelika hosts Central-Phenix City for showdown

REGION 2-7A Central-Phenix City at Opelika. Records: Central 3-0 (2-0); Opelika 3-0 (2-0) Last week: Central defeated Enterprise 27-7; Opelika defeated Lee-Montgomery 31-7 Central radio: WAGH (101.3 FM) Opelika radio: WKKR (97.7 FM) Outlook: Opelika looks to make its statement against the top team in the land. Central is ranked...
Auburn EAGLES helps students with disabilities soar in the workplace

Good employees come in all shapes, sizes and abilities. A person who seems to lack in a certain area often makes up for it in ways that others might not see at first glance. It’s this mentality that Auburn University’s EAGLES program seeks to subvert. EAGLES stands for Education to Accomplish Growth in Life Experiences for Success. It’s a comprehensive two-to-four-year program that helps students with disabilities achieve employment and independent living goals.
Watch now: Opelika stuns Central-Phenix City, topples top-ranked Red Devils

A horde of neon-clad high-schoolers ran single file, nearly the length of a football field, from their school’s 10-yard line to the opposing end zone Friday night to line the rails. They knew how big the ensuing play was, as Opelika’s William Carroll lined up for a 19-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation in a tie game against the No. 1 team in the state.
Beauregard tops Tallassee with second-half turnaround

Qydes Calloway single-handedly saved Beauregard’s perfect record. That’s how it seemed on a momentum-swinging third down on the first drive of the third quarter, when the senior defensive back swatted down a Tallassee pass in the end zone. Tiger quarterback Tyler Ellis was aiming for Mason Stewart for would have been a touchdown to keep the Tigers in contention.
LEE: It’s never as good as it seems, and it’s never as bad as it seems

We saw it all across the country on Saturday. Appalachian State danced on Texas A&M. Marshall celebrated Notre Dame’s downfall. Georgia Southern laughed at Nebraska’s expense. But Auburn wasn’t part of that party on Saturday. It was ugly — real ugly — at times against San Jose State,...
Auburn High stays unbeaten with dominant shutout of Jeff Davis

Klark Cleveland said he could feel it in the air at Duck Samford Stadium early Friday night — and he wasn’t talking about the rain. When Cleveland and the rest of Auburn High’s defense stepped onto the turf before a region matchup against Jeff Davis, the confidence was high.
O-A News' parent company bolsters investigative efforts with 12-person Public Service team

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Opelika-Auburn News, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country. Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is comprised of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.
‘I’m here to help’: Despite retirement, Nick Brahms continues contributing to Auburn football

The trot out of the tunnel onto the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium is something Nick Brahms has done a lot in his Auburn career. Twenty-six times since Brahms logged his first snaps as a Tiger, he’s had the chance to make that entrance in front of more than 87,000 fans. Last Saturday marked time No. 27, but it was a little different for Auburn’s longtime center.
Jamaroun Satterwhite, Klark Cleveland and Johnni Cesena are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Nominees for Player of the Week are here! Nominees are compiled by the O-A News staff every week and the winner is decided by reader vote. Vote here or below. Satterwhite tallied four touchdowns and two takeaways, rushing for 125 yards and three touchdowns in Loachapoka’s 48-12 win over Central-Hayneville. On defense, he pulled down and interception and returned a fumble for another touchdown.
