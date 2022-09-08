Read full article on original website
Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter has given his first interview as the head coach of Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Report: Liverpool Set To Miss Out On Midfield Target
According to new reports, Liverpool are set to miss out on midfield target despite move in the summer transfer window.
Premier League Fixtures Set To Continue Next Weekend
The Premier League is set to continue next weekend after this weeks round of fixtures were postponed.
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly "Has No Idea About Football", Says Mainz Sporting Director
Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has taken aim at the Chelsea co-owner following his decision to fire Thomas Tuchel.
BBC
Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?
Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]. Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]
Christian Eriksen Explains The Impact Five Substitutions Could Make At Manchester United
Every Premier League club including Manchester United will be affected by the upcoming midseason World Cup set to take place in Qatar this November.
SB Nation
Roberto Firmino Was Already Impressed With Fabio Carvalho
Fabio Carvalho is one of several additions to the team brought in by Jürgen Klopp during the summer transfer window. Though he hasn’t made as big a splash as Darwin Núñez since his arrival, the former Fulham star is finding his feet in Klopp’s currently shaky side.
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking
Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea Football Club came to a swift and slightly shocking end last week, with our Champions League-winning head coach summarily sacked on a Wednesday morning that began pretty much as any other Wednesday morning might have begun. Tuchel himself appears to have been the most...
ESPN
Brazil are strong World Cup favourites, so why is Tite's squad selection so erratic?
Brazil's record last season makes impressive reading: 10 wins and three draws, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. It might be thought, then, that the team would be sailing in the calmest of waters in the buildup to the World Cup. But coach Tite made some waves with...
MLS・
Report: Manchester City Interested In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo
Manchester City have an interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
SB Nation
Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed
The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
BBC
Graham Potter: Former Brighton manager explains Chelsea move in open letter
Graham Potter says he felt he had to "grasp a new opportunity" as he explained in an open letter to fans why he left Brighton to join Chelsea. Potter, 47, became Chelsea manager on Thursday after three years at Brighton. "For some, I recognise that the change that comes so...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona still want to sign Man City's Bernardo Silva
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona to go back...
MLS・
Manchester United lose at home on Erik Ten Hag's European debut 1-0 to Real Sociedad
A Brais Méndez penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to take all three points at Old Trafford 1-0 as a Manchester United side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo made a slow start to its Europa League campaign.
UEFA・
Report: Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Postponed? Chelsea v Liverpool Next?
Is Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea next week along with Arsenal’s Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven to be postponed?
Graham Potter Departure Could Open Moises Caicedo Move to Liverpool
Former Brighton manager Graham Potter has recently joined Chelsea after they parted ways with Thomas Touchel, and this could benefit Liverpool in their search for midfield solutions.
Paul Merson Shares His Thoughts On Graham Potters' New Role At Chelsea
Sky Sports Paul Merson speaks his opinions on Chelsea's season and Graham Potter's chances at the club.
News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session
Newly appointed manager Graham Potter started his Chelsea career today after meeting his new players.
BBC
Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time
Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
