Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
Yardbarker
McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener
On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool star on Celtic’s chances in Champions League
Jamie Carragher shares his thoughts on Celtic’s Champions League chances after the Hoops impressed the former Liverpool star, in the Champions League opener against European Champions Real Madrid at Celtic Park on Tuesday night. Carragher outlined his thoughts on how he sees Group F panning out and it will...
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema not discarded for Madrid derby in ten days time
Real Madrid fans ultimately have to be relieved that Karim Benzema’s injury against Celtic was not a serious problem. There is a rather important game that lands close to his supposed recovery date though. Los Blancos announced his thigh injury on Wednesday afternoon but gave no recovery time. Most...
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture
Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
Yardbarker
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Manchester United Training Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Clash
Manchester United have been training ahead of their clash against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.
Yardbarker
Three observations after Real Sociedad beat Manchester United – VAR disgrace
Well, that goes down as a bad start to our Europa League campaign after losing at home at Real Sociedad. It was sluggish from start to finish and I think Erik ten Hag will be disappointed with the vast majority of those who played on the night. La Real won...
Liverpool vs Ajax: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Champions League match
LIVERPOOL will be determined to put that nightmare on Naples street behind them when they host Ajax in Tuesday's Champions League encounter. The Reds were humiliated by Napoli 4-1 on the opening night of European footballs top tier competition. And Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed the defence in his post-match...
Yardbarker
Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion Star Tells PSG Boss to Leave Lionel Messi in Matches
In the last two fixtures against FC Nantes and Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain, manager Christophe Galtier has subbed out Lionel Messi with a few minutes left in the game. During an interview with ESPN Argentina, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provided some advice to Galtier. The 23-year-old stated that he noticed the reaction made by Messi when the Argentine came out of the game.
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Man Utd 0 Real Sociedad 1: Subdued Old Trafford observes minute’s silence as nation mourns death of The Queen
A BIZARRE PENALTY decision saw Manchester United beaten in the Europa League by Real Sociedad on a sombre night at Old Trafford. Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II had passed away after the Royal family gathered at Balmoral this afternoon. Following the Queen's death, Old Trafford flew their flags at...
Casemiro's Former Teammate Shares His Feelings On Manchester United Transfer
Manchester United new signing Casemiro's former teammate at Real Madrid opens up about the former's transfer to the club this summer
Yardbarker
Real Madrid top Barcelona and Premier League in Forbes’ list of most valuable clubs
Real Madrid are once again the most valuable football club in the world. That is according to Forbes at least, who rank the 14-time Champions League winners a little ahead of Barcelona, who top the list in terms of football clubs. Forbes rank the top 50 most valuable sporting entities...
Man Utd news LIVE: Europa League fixture going ahead, Red Devils ‘considered’ Paredes before Casemiro – latest
MANCHESTER UNITED's Europa League tie at Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead this Thursday. United said in a statement: "Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova."
Yardbarker
Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup
Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
