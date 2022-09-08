ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Natural Gas to offer help on lowering energy bills at Morris County 'Assistance Days'

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
 3 days ago
With the average New Jersey homeowner paying more than $160 a month in energy bills according to researcher Move.org, representatives of New Jersey Natural Gas and state agencies will host a series of public "Assistance Days" in Morris County to help consumers seeking ways to lower their energy costs.

The first event will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Salvation Army headquarters in Dover. The next one will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Parsippany Community Center in Lake Hiawatha. The final event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Denville Municipal Building.

“There are energy assistance programs available for households of varied income levels," said Maria Delaplain, the utility's manager of energy assistance, in a statement. "State income guidelines have increased, providing greater access to energy assistance for those who may not have qualified in the past."

NJNG and state representatives will be at the events to answer questions, help determine what programs may meet customers’ needs and assist with the application process.

Customers also can learn how to apply for grants that can help with home energy costs. Those behind on their bills also can schedule payment arrangements to help bring their accounts current.

To apply for assistance, customers must bring:

  • Social Security cards for all household members;
  • proof of income for all household members over the age of 18;
  • a deed or rental lease;
  • recent natural gas and electricity bills; and
  • government-issued ID for the applicant.

Visit NJNG for more information about the Assistance Days events or call 800-221-0051 and say “energy assistance” at the prompt.

Wholesale natural gas prices for September delivery reached a 14-year high last month, squeezed by the energy crisis in Europe and high demand for air-conditioning in the U.S.

"Unfortunately, higher gas prices will be coming for the American consumers," Eugene Kim, a research director focusing on natural gas with energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, told USA TODAY. "When we need to turn on our heaters, that's when we'll start to see some material increases in our gas bills."

According to the state Board of Public Utilities, under New Jersey’s energy deregulation law, customers can shop third-party energy providers for the best price on their energy supplies.

"Their electric and natural gas distribution utilities will still deliver those supplies through their wires and pipes and respond to emergencies, should they arise – regardless of where those supplies are purchased," a BPU advisory reads.

More information and questions to ask potential energy providers can be found on the state board's website.

New Jersey Natural Gas maintains over 7,600 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 568,000 customers across Morris, Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

USA Today Staff Writer Bailey Schulz contributed to this report.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com

Twitter: @wwesthoven

#Deregulation#State Representatives#Energy Crisis#Gas Prices#Nj Natural Gas#Move Org#New Jersey Natural Gas#Salvation Army#Njng#Social Security
