Fernandina Beach, FL

fernandinaobserver.com

Fall Is the Time for Community Events

As summer fades into fall, local events return. Here is a sampling from the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau. Click on the links for more details of events that catch your eye. The second annual Island Hop Craft Beer Fest (Sept. 30-Oct. 2) will be held at Central Park...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Barnabas Empty Bowls Appeal to Hit a New High

This year’s 9th annual Barnabas Center Empty Bowls luncheon event will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, noon – 1:00 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. The event will raise funds to help individuals and families in our area who are experiencing hunger. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island has...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
paigemindsthegap.com

8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Business
Jacksonville Daily Record

TSG Realty buys San Marco Theatre, Stellers properties

TSG Realty announced Sept. 8 it bought the San Marco Square properties anchored and leased by the San Marco Theatre and Stellers Gallery for $3.35 million. It bought the properties from San Marco Real Estate Partnership LLC. TSG Property Manager Pamela Howard said the properties at 1990-1996 San Marco Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Two Volunteer Fairs Coming Up

Calling all volunteers! What is your passion? Children, dogs, cats, trees, sea turtles, environmental issues, healthcare, food insecurity, homelessness? Whatever your passion, there are dozens of local non-profit organizations looking for your help. Are you a student needing to fill community service hours? Are you new to the area and not sure what is available? Then these events are for you.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project

Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Victim shot while driving near Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that this morning at approximately 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Linda Drive in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival officers located a male victim in his early 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Economy
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million

Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished

A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes in San Jose sell for $45 million

The Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes at 7200 Powers Ave. sold Sept. 1 for $45 million. Through Pointe Sienna (M-O) Owner LLC, Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, sold the property to Bridge Investment Group of Sandy, Utah. Bridge Investment bought the property through Bridge WF II FL Pointe Sienna...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

