Calling all volunteers! What is your passion? Children, dogs, cats, trees, sea turtles, environmental issues, healthcare, food insecurity, homelessness? Whatever your passion, there are dozens of local non-profit organizations looking for your help. Are you a student needing to fill community service hours? Are you new to the area and not sure what is available? Then these events are for you.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO