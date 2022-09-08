Read full article on original website
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
fernandinaobserver.com
Fall Is the Time for Community Events
As summer fades into fall, local events return. Here is a sampling from the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau. Click on the links for more details of events that catch your eye. The second annual Island Hop Craft Beer Fest (Sept. 30-Oct. 2) will be held at Central Park...
fernandinaobserver.com
Barnabas Empty Bowls Appeal to Hit a New High
This year’s 9th annual Barnabas Center Empty Bowls luncheon event will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, noon – 1:00 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. The event will raise funds to help individuals and families in our area who are experiencing hunger. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island has...
paigemindsthegap.com
8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
News4Jax.com
Restaurant Report: Donut, smoothie and sub restaurants make closure list this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperature violations and live roaches are the reasons several restaurants closed this week. An inspector found more than 100 dead and live roaches in one restaurant — causing them to shut down for multiple days. Holey Moley Bagel Shop on Baymeadows Road. Roaches were not...
Jacksonville Daily Record
TSG Realty buys San Marco Theatre, Stellers properties
TSG Realty announced Sept. 8 it bought the San Marco Square properties anchored and leased by the San Marco Theatre and Stellers Gallery for $3.35 million. It bought the properties from San Marco Real Estate Partnership LLC. TSG Property Manager Pamela Howard said the properties at 1990-1996 San Marco Blvd....
fernandinaobserver.com
Two Volunteer Fairs Coming Up
Calling all volunteers! What is your passion? Children, dogs, cats, trees, sea turtles, environmental issues, healthcare, food insecurity, homelessness? Whatever your passion, there are dozens of local non-profit organizations looking for your help. Are you a student needing to fill community service hours? Are you new to the area and not sure what is available? Then these events are for you.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’
A Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop was assessed a $1,400 fine last month by state restaurant inspectors for violations that included “vermin activity,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
‘This is nothing short of a great honor to do:’ Local member of JFRD honors fallen 9/11 firefighters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People around the world and in Northeast Florida are still feeling the impacts of 9/11. Today, the St. Augustine Fire Department held a commemorative ceremony to honor the thousands of lives lost. Here in Jacksonville, a local firefighter is paying tribute beginning with a single step.
Jacksonville Daily Record
City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project
Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
JSO: Victim shot while driving near Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that this morning at approximately 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Linda Drive in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival officers located a male victim in his early 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million
Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished
A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
First Coast News
Wawa: More than a gas station
Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida, and five years in Jacksonville! Hear what all they have to offer.
First Coast News
All female surf competition takes over Jacksonville beach, raising money for a good cause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for the 24th Annual Sisters of the Sea Surf Classic & Beaches Go Green Women's Pro. “When we all started surfing, there were hardly any girls in the water, and we all wanted...
Jacksonville homeowner says new construction to blame for flooding issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The rain that fell on the First Coast Thursday and Friday has caused terrible flooding on one specific street on the Westside of Jacksonville. But this street isn't near a creek or river that could even overflow. The area in front of Albert Nolan's home looks...
Chick-fil-A rolling out fall menu items at its Jacksonville-area locations
Jacksonville-area Chick-fil-A locations will have two menu additions this fall: a new milkshake and a returning sandwich. The new sweet treat is called the Autumn Spice Milkshake, which includes cinnamon and brown sugar cookie pieces blended with Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Chick-fil-A said...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes in San Jose sell for $45 million
The Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes at 7200 Powers Ave. sold Sept. 1 for $45 million. Through Pointe Sienna (M-O) Owner LLC, Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, sold the property to Bridge Investment Group of Sandy, Utah. Bridge Investment bought the property through Bridge WF II FL Pointe Sienna...
Trio each get 20 years with hard labor after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
