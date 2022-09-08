Read full article on original website
Arcadier Selects Nuvei as Marketplace Platform Payment Partner
SaaS B2C and B2B marketplace platform Arcadier has selected payment platform Nuvei as its preferred payment partner in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With the addition of Nuvei to Arcadier’s platform, marketplace merchants will have access to customized and optimized payment flows, customizable reporting and...
Checkout.com Intros Bespoke Solution to Support Marketplace Growth
Full stack payments firm Checkout.com is launching a new customized flexible solution to accommodate marketplaces and sellers in a digital economy that is always developing and advancing. The launch of Checkout.com’s latest tool, Integrated Platforms, is intended to assist the increasing number of people selling online by enabling marketplaces to...
Alphabet Helps Its Health Business Verily Raise $1B
Alphabet-owned health technology company Verily is preparing to expand its precision health businesses after a $1 billion investment round. The capital — from a round led by Alphabet itself — will be used “to support a variety of the company’s core initiatives focused on real-world evidence generation, healthcare data platforms, research and care, and the underlying technology that drives this work,” according to a Friday (Sept. 9) press release.
B2B Platform Xpeer Introduces AI-Powered Tools
Online B2B platform Xpeer has introduced two artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions which are designed to bolster B2B marketplaces’ search and review practices. The company’s programs include Xpeer AI and Xpeer Score, which can help businesses choose market leaders to outsource business operations and information system developments, according to a Digital Journal report Saturday (Sept. 10).
PYMNTS Intelligence: With Digital Payment Needs Growing, Embedded Finance Can Help
PYMNTS Intelligence: With Digital Payment Needs Growing, Embedded Finance Can Help. The banking and financial services industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation. In response to the pandemic and the emergence of new technologies, consumers are rapidly exchanging traditional financial products and services for innovative digital solutions. Although this digital...
Reach Adds Low-Code Cross-Border B2B, B2C eCommerce Integration
Cross-border payment platform Reach has launched a low-code cross-border eCommerce integration designed to help online merchants more quickly start selling internationally. With the new integration, dubbed “Reach Drop-In,” businesses can integrate this tool with their existing online B2B or B2C storefront with just a few lines of code, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
This Week in B2B Payments Funding
It was a short week in the U.S., but venture capital, private equity and seed investors continued to go long in the B2B payments space. PYMNTS recaps recent funding events in the sector and links them to trends in several key sectors of the economy. Healthcare. Healthcare accounts for nearly...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 New Partnerships Bring Deals, Products
Today in B2B payments, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and Anchor collaborate to offer discounts on autonomous billing, Sage and Square team up to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale (POS) software, and Pledg and Allianz Trade partner to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. Plus, Aurora acquires One Payments.
Software, Payments Firm Cantaloupe Names Current COO Ravi Venkatesan as CEO
Cantaloupe, which works in digital payments and software services for the unattended retail market, has added a new CEO in Ravi Venkatesan, a press release says. Venkatesan, the current COO of the company, will take his new job as of Oct. 1 this year, succeeding current CEO Sean Feeney, who will step down Sept. 30.
Today in the Connected Economy: DoorDash Looks to Expand Grocery Empire
Today in the connected economy, DoorDash launches partnerships with grocery brands to expand its delivery options. Plus, ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Interswitch and Thales Group debut a Tap-to-Pay service for consumers in Nigeria, while debt recovery platform Receeve steps up to provide collections and recovery management for the buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later.
JPMorgan Payments Taps Former Microsoft Treasurer to Lead Co-Innovation
Former Microsoft Corporate Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer Tahreem Kampton has reportedly joined JPMorgan Payments as a senior payments executive. In this role, Kampton has been tasked with focusing on the future of payments, CoinDesk reported Friday (Sept. 9), citing a statement sent by JPMorgan. “Specifically, he will lead co-innovation...
Technology Helps Teams Drive Digital Cross-Border Payments Progress
Ramana Satyavarapu, chief technology officer of Nium, told PYMNTS that we’re living in unprecedented times in which the very nature of money movement, especially cross-border money movement, is changing. As to what might be top of mind for a CTO, it boiled down to one word: digitization. “Like globalization,”...
Shopify, eCommerce Platform Luxlock Team on Token-Gated Shopping
Online retail platform Luxlock will offer new shopping options on Shopify through a partnership with Web3 open source software development company Smart Token Labs, a press release says. This was done via a custom application for Luxlock, which will leverage Smart Token Labs’ Brand Connector to offer token-gated shopping experiences,...
Aurora Acquires SMB Payment Firm One Payment
Payments technology provider Aurora Payments has acquired One Payment, the company announced Thursday (Sept. 8). Based in Florida, One Payment has a portfolio of more than 6,000 merchants, with a focus on minority-owned small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Aurora said in a news release. “With over $1 billion of volume...
How API Platforms Democratize Data, Enable Real-Time Experiences
“Financial infrastructure is still evolving. It’s still being modernized and is still being digitized,” Salman Syed, newly-appointed chief operating officer at Fidel API, told PYMTS in a recent conversation. Those technologies offer the chance to democratize how financial data is leveraged across a variety of use cases, including...
Hybrid Work Model Creates New Twist on the Corporate Cafeteria
With hybrid work options now an expectation for many employees, businesses are looking for better ways to incentivize on-site work — or soften the blow when going back to the office is mandatory. Appealing food options can go a long way. Nestlé-owned meal solution Freshly, for one, announced the...
Membership Program, Automation Recharge Kroger’s Digital Growth
After seeing its digital business take a dip following consumers’ post-quarantine return to life away from home, Kroger, the largest U.S. pure-play grocery retailer, has reinvigorated its eCommerce sales. Through a combination of the recent nationwide rollout of the company’s Boost membership program and the expansion of its network...
Square Integrates Sage Into POS
Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
Misfits Market’s Imperfect Foods Deal Latest in eGrocery Consolidation
From merchants to tech providers, the online grocery space is beginning to take shape, with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) winnowing some of the smaller players and reshaping the competitive landscape. Most recently, sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market announced Wednesday (Sept. 7) its acquisition of another anti-food-waste eGrocer, Imperfect Foods, for...
A Rough Guide to Europe’s Open Banking Platforms
It is now nearly seven years since the European Commission passed the Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), and nearly three years since the final deadline for all businesses within the European Union to comply with PSD2’s technical standards. Stepping up to help banks meet the requirements of the directive...
