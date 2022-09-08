Read full article on original website
Arcadier Selects Nuvei as Marketplace Platform Payment Partner
SaaS B2C and B2B marketplace platform Arcadier has selected payment platform Nuvei as its preferred payment partner in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With the addition of Nuvei to Arcadier’s platform, marketplace merchants will have access to customized and optimized payment flows, customizable reporting and...
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Companies Tackle Commerce Challenges
Today in B2B payments, Reach adds an integration that lets online merchants more quickly start selling internationally, Arcadier chooses Nuvei to meet the payments needs of different marketplaces and Bond helps companies deploy commercial charge cards without having to write code. Plus, Standard Chartered tests MonetaGo’s solution for duplicate financing fraud, and Briq acquires Swipez.
Stearns Bank Drives X-Border Payments With WireFX Collab
In a move to drive cross-border payments for its retail and business customers, independently-owned financial institution Stearns Bank is collaborating with FinTech startup WireFX. WireFX integrated its Global Payments-as-a-Service (GPaaS) platform into Stearns Bank’s StearnsConnect, Stern’s online banking portal that uses Q2 Technologies and Fiserv Premier (Stearns Bank banking core),...
Standard Chartered Tests Duplicate Finance Detection Tool
Financial services company Standard Chartered has completed what it called an industry-first test of the trade financing validation service from MonetaGo over the SWIFT payments system. Standard Chartered carried out this pilot to “mitigate the risks of duplicate trade finance fraud on a global scale,” according to a Thursday (Sept....
Slow Real-Time Payments Adoption in US Holds Back B2B Commerce
The “Real-Time Payments Tracker,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and The Clearing House, found that B2B buyers and sellers have a lot to gain from an instant payments rail — and a lot to lose if the United States doesn’t catch up to the rest of the world.
Square Integrates Sage Into POS
Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
Pleo Teams With Yapily to Power SMB Cash Flow
Automated expense management system Pleo is partnering with open banking application programming interface (API) startup Yapily to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage cash flow. The collaboration between FinTech unicorn Pleo and Yapily will enable a simplified payments experience for U.K. users, according to a blog post on Thursday...
This Week in B2B Payments Funding
It was a short week in the U.S., but venture capital, private equity and seed investors continued to go long in the B2B payments space. PYMNTS recaps recent funding events in the sector and links them to trends in several key sectors of the economy. Healthcare. Healthcare accounts for nearly...
How Telco APIs Are Enhancing Africa’s Mobile Money Ecosystem
In Europe, open banking is associated with a wave of open application programming interfaces (APIs) rolled out by banks that allow authorized third parties to access account data and initiate payments. But in Africa, while similar initiatives are certainly gaining traction, open banking APIs are only so useful in the...
What’s a Wrapped Token: Cross-Chain Cryptos Open Blockchain Commerce
If you want to do business or invest in crypto, sending funds from one blockchain to another is one of the biggest hassles. Cross-chain payments are particularly problematic in decentralized finance (DeFi), where yield-farming profits often rely on moving funds from one project to another quickly. But any commerce between different blockchains requires using a native token from the correct chain.
CalCPA Teams With Anchor to Bring Autonomous Billing to Accountants
The California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) is working with autonomous billing and collections platform Anchor. The collaboration will offer Anchor’s billing and accounts receivable (AR) solution to America’s largest statewide accounting professionals organization, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release. “As more industries embrace emerging...
Wise Platform Brings SWIFT Transfers to Neobanks
Wise Platform, the enterprise-facing branch of cross-border payments firm Wise, announced Friday (Sept. 9) the launch of its new SWIFT Receive service, which will allow Wise client institutions to facilitate cross-border payments, even if their bank is not connected to SWIFT. The new service is likely to be well received...
ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Other Partners Launch Smart Device Tap-to-Pay in Nigeria
Nigerian consumers can reportedly now use their smartphone or wearable device to make in-store payments using a new Tap-to-Pay service launched by ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Interswitch and Thales Group. To make these transactions, consumers can tap near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smart devices at contactless-enabled payment terminals. They can also make in-app and...
Aurora Acquires SMB Payment Firm One Payment
Payments technology provider Aurora Payments has acquired One Payment, the company announced Thursday (Sept. 8). Based in Florida, One Payment has a portfolio of more than 6,000 merchants, with a focus on minority-owned small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Aurora said in a news release. “With over $1 billion of volume...
Convoy Now Offers Carriers Faster Payments After Loads
In an effort to help carriers with cash flow, digital freight network Convoy is enhancing its payments service to add money to carriers’ bank accounts within eight hours of load completion. The company is augmenting its Convoy QuickPay service, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release. “I’ve seen...
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery
Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
Today in the Connected Economy: DoorDash Looks to Expand Grocery Empire
Today in the connected economy, DoorDash launches partnerships with grocery brands to expand its delivery options. Plus, ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Interswitch and Thales Group debut a Tap-to-Pay service for consumers in Nigeria, while debt recovery platform Receeve steps up to provide collections and recovery management for the buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later.
Future FinTech Unit Advances Move to Add Alpha Intl Securities
A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), signed a...
B2B Platform Xpeer Introduces AI-Powered Tools
Online B2B platform Xpeer has introduced two artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions which are designed to bolster B2B marketplaces’ search and review practices. The company’s programs include Xpeer AI and Xpeer Score, which can help businesses choose market leaders to outsource business operations and information system developments, according to a Digital Journal report Saturday (Sept. 10).
Fly Now Pay Later Selects Receeve for Collections and Recovery
Debt recovery platform Receeve announced it has been selected by buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later for its collections and recovery management solution. “The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially now that travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn,” Receeve Co-founder and CEO Paul Jozefak said in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release. “At receeve, we are thrilled to support our new customer’s international expansion and excellent customer focus.”
