Related
Restaurants Aim to Outprice Competitors Amid Rapid Food Inflation
As restaurants continue to grapple with the balance between rising ingredient and commodities costs and their customers’ menu price sensitivity, The Restaurant Group plc, owner of London-based multinational restaurant chain Wagamama among other brands, is looking to rein in price increases to keep customers coming back. The company emphasized...
BofA Report: Consumer Spending Spike Reflects Rising Childcare Costs
As parents head back to the labor market post-pandemic full-time or hybrid, childcare costs in August have soared to levels not seen before COVID gripped the U.S. in March 2020, causing a spike in overall consumer spending that was also buoyed by rising utility costs. While overall U.S. consumer spending...
Discount Retail Boosts Square Footage as Consumers Stretch Dollars
The death of brick and mortar has been greatly exaggerated. To get a sense of where the growth may lie — at least in retail — one need only look toward a few sub-segments. Including the discount firms serving the budget-conscious consumer, which, to be honest, is likely just about every one of us.
What’s a Wrapped Token: Cross-Chain Cryptos Open Blockchain Commerce
If you want to do business or invest in crypto, sending funds from one blockchain to another is one of the biggest hassles. Cross-chain payments are particularly problematic in decentralized finance (DeFi), where yield-farming profits often rely on moving funds from one project to another quickly. But any commerce between different blockchains requires using a native token from the correct chain.
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery
Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
Construction Industry Platform Briq Buys Swipez to Add AR Automation
Construction industry-focused financial automation platform Briq has expanded its capabilities by acquiring India-based FinTech Swipez. Swipez automates billing and accounts receivable (AR), and its tools will be added to Briq’s existing ability to automate planning, payment and other financial workflows for construction companies, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
Bank Battle Looms if Treasury Throws Weight Behind Digital Dollar
A report that the Treasury Department is going to recommend the creation of a digital dollar right up to the point of deciding whether one is actually in the national interest is effectively recommending the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC). The news came from crypto industry...
Future FinTech Unit Advances Move to Add Alpha Intl Securities
A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), signed a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bankman-Fried’s FTX Unit Picks up 30% of SkyBridge for Undisclosed Terms
The investment arm of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is acquiring a 30% stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital for undisclosed terms. The multi-stage venture capital fund FTX Ventures is backing global alternative investment firm SkyBridge Capital with additional working capital to fund growth initiatives and new product launches, according to a Friday (Sept. 9) press release.
Darktrace Shares Plummet as Takeover Deal Collapses
Shares in Darktrace tumbled more than 30% on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning after private equity group Thoma Bravo announced it would not make an offer for the British cybersecurity firm. In a statement reported in the Financial Times, Darktrace said “early stage discussions took place with Thoma Bravo about a...
FTX Helps Raise Crypto Startup Mysten Labs Valuation to $2B
Cryptocurrency startup Mysten Labs has raised $300 million, bringing the valuation of the firm to more than $2 billion. As the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Sept. 8), the funding round was led by FTX Ventures and will allow Mysten — founded by former executives from Meta's crypto business — to hire staff and expand into the Asia-Pacific region.
French Startup Pledg, Credit Insurer Allianz Trade Partner on B2B BNPL
French payment solutions startup Pledg and credit insurance company Allianz Trade have partnered to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. With this solution, B2B sellers will be able to offer their customers deferred or split payments, instantly, while still receiving immediate and...
Report: Amazon Shuts, Delays Some Facilities As eCommerce Growth Slows
After doubling its amount of warehouse space during the first two years of the pandemic, Amazon reportedly seems to be dialing back and rethinking some projects. In 66 cases this year, the company has either closed existing facilities or canceled the opening of previously planned ones, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (Sept. 9).
Misfits Market’s Imperfect Foods Deal Latest in eGrocery Consolidation
From merchants to tech providers, the online grocery space is beginning to take shape, with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) winnowing some of the smaller players and reshaping the competitive landscape. Most recently, sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market announced Wednesday (Sept. 7) its acquisition of another anti-food-waste eGrocer, Imperfect Foods, for...
Fidel API Names Mastercard Vet Salman Syed as COO
Financial infrastructure platform Fidel API has appointed Salman Syed as chief operating officer as part of its goal of expanding in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Fidel API said in an emailed news release Thursday (Sept. 8) that Syed will lead the company’s go-to-market and operational...
American Express Lets Customers ‘Round Up’ to Support Charities
American Express has launched a pilot of a program called Round-Up, which lets card members round up their purchases to contribute to the charities of their choosing. Beginning Thursday (Sept. 8), the program will let participants round up purchases to the nearest $1, $5 and $10, according to a press release. Round-Up is being launched with the help of Philanthropi, a portfolio company of Amex Ventures that offers a “Giving as a Service” platform.
CalCPA Teams With Anchor to Bring Autonomous Billing to Accountants
The California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) is working with autonomous billing and collections platform Anchor. The collaboration will offer Anchor’s billing and accounts receivable (AR) solution to America’s largest statewide accounting professionals organization, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release. “As more industries embrace emerging...
Reach Adds Low-Code Cross-Border B2B, B2C eCommerce Integration
Cross-border payment platform Reach has launched a low-code cross-border eCommerce integration designed to help online merchants more quickly start selling internationally. With the new integration, dubbed “Reach Drop-In,” businesses can integrate this tool with their existing online B2B or B2C storefront with just a few lines of code, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
Fly Now Pay Later Selects Receeve for Collections and Recovery
Debt recovery platform Receeve announced it has been selected by buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later for its collections and recovery management solution. “The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially now that travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn,” Receeve Co-founder and CEO Paul Jozefak said in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release. “At receeve, we are thrilled to support our new customer’s international expansion and excellent customer focus.”
Today in B2B Payments: 3 New Partnerships Bring Deals, Products
Today in B2B payments, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and Anchor collaborate to offer discounts on autonomous billing, Sage and Square team up to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale (POS) software, and Pledg and Allianz Trade partner to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. Plus, Aurora acquires One Payments.
