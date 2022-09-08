Shares rose Monday in Asia after last week’s strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak. Many regional markets were closed for holidays, while Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Oil prices declined. Investors are watching for U.S. inflation figures and Chinese economic data this week. The U.S. Labor Department will release its report on consumer prices for August on Tuesday and a report on wholesale prices on Wednesday. On Thursday, Wall Street will get an update on retail sales for August.

