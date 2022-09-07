ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD: Expulsion rate two times as high as target

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During the CCSD Trustees’ bi-weekly meeting Thursday night, student discipline and district compliance with state law were main topics of discussion. As FOX5 has been reporting for more than a year now, the district has been out of compliance with state law. At the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Who is Robert Telles?

Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Nevada Education
City
Boulder City, NV
Boulder City, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Basketball
Boulder City, NV
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

History of Rob Telles, Clark County’s Public Administrator

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are learning new information about Rob Telles, a lawyer, whose property is being searched by police in connection to the stabbing death of veteran journalist, Jeff German. Telles, 45, has been a resident of Clark County for more than 20 years, according to Clark...
LAS VEGAS, NV
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada

Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
NEVADA STATE
vegas24seven.com

Wildfire Lake Mead Completes Renovation with Opening of Wild Grill

WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD COMPLETES RENOVATION WITH OPENING OF WILD GRILL. The newly upgraded Wildfire Lake Mead completes its renovation by opening its Wild Grill. The property, located on East Lake Mead across from the newly developed Cadence community, also features an expanded casino, an STN Sportsbook, and free, convenient parking.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A New Bagel Experience

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City High#Track And Field#Boy Scouts Of America#School Climate#Tnl Scholar Athlete 2022#National Honor Society#All League And All State#Student Council#Gpa Varsity#Eagle Scout
8 News Now

It’s a Lobster Feast

Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MilitaryTimes

Search continues for missing 75-year-old Marine veteran hiker

Crews continue to search for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas. Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since late August for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail. Courtney Stanley told...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Could Lose Major Expected Addition

Leverage helps you make a better deal. If you, for example, have two job offers, in many cases you can use the one you don't really want as much to get a better deal from the other. The problem is that if the job you prefer doesn't want you enough to match the other offer, or at least raise their initial offer, you end up having to take the job you like less.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’

For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy