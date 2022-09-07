Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD: Expulsion rate two times as high as target
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During the CCSD Trustees’ bi-weekly meeting Thursday night, student discipline and district compliance with state law were main topics of discussion. As FOX5 has been reporting for more than a year now, the district has been out of compliance with state law. At the...
Former law school classmate recalls Robert Telles
Former Law School classmate Carlos Morales recalls Robert Telles. He shares allegations of sexual misconduct against Telles.
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
Fox5 KVVU
City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
History of Rob Telles, Clark County’s Public Administrator
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are learning new information about Rob Telles, a lawyer, whose property is being searched by police in connection to the stabbing death of veteran journalist, Jeff German. Telles, 45, has been a resident of Clark County for more than 20 years, according to Clark...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada
Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
vegas24seven.com
Wildfire Lake Mead Completes Renovation with Opening of Wild Grill
WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD COMPLETES RENOVATION WITH OPENING OF WILD GRILL. The newly upgraded Wildfire Lake Mead completes its renovation by opening its Wild Grill. The property, located on East Lake Mead across from the newly developed Cadence community, also features an expanded casino, an STN Sportsbook, and free, convenient parking.
A New Bagel Experience
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
SPECIAL REPORT: Las Vegas teacher brings bulletproof vest to class, fears for their safety
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley teacher tells FOX5 that they fear for their safety daily after the Uvalde school shooting, and brings a bulletproof vest to class to protect themselves and children from a threat. The teacher asked FOX5 to keep their identity hidden. FOX5 is...
It’s a Lobster Feast
Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
MilitaryTimes
Search continues for missing 75-year-old Marine veteran hiker
Crews continue to search for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas. Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since late August for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail. Courtney Stanley told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival
Learning about different cultures is both fun and educational. While all cultures are fascinating, Hawaiian culture is exceptionally so. Thankfully, there's been a lot of Aloha in Henderson recently.
Las Vegas Strip Could Lose Major Expected Addition
Leverage helps you make a better deal. If you, for example, have two job offers, in many cases you can use the one you don't really want as much to get a better deal from the other. The problem is that if the job you prefer doesn't want you enough to match the other offer, or at least raise their initial offer, you end up having to take the job you like less.
vegas24seven.com
HEARTS ALIVE VILLAGE HORSE RESCUE AND SANCTUARY BREAKS GROUND ON A LIFE-SAVING BARN
Hearts Alive Village will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The ceremony will be held on the property from 10am-12pm. The non profit’s new barn will be instrumental in saving the lives of vulnerable horses in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. The new 8400 sq ft...
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’
For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
Las Vegas New Yacht Rock Residency
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas’ first yacht rock residency is dropping anchor at The Rio. The Docksiders have their first show tonight and JC Fernandez takes us inside The Rio with a preview.
Fox5 KVVU
Lights out in Henderson neighborhood raises safety concerns for residents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The streetlights located at the roundabout on Cadence Vista near Sunset and Ella Ashmond have not been working for weeks, according to residents. People living in the area said this is raising safety concerns, specifically for one man in particular. “The basic lowdown is we...
Central Coast drive-in movie theater closes after more than 50 years: ‘I want to cry’
SLO’s Sunset Drive-In is now the only remaining drive-in theater in two counties.
PETA asks CCSD to implement empathy curriculum after teen drowns dog
A Las Vegas teen is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after allegedly drowning a dog in a community pool. PETA contacted CCSD asking them to implement kindness to animals curriculum in schools.
Comments / 0