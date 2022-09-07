(BPT) - By JoAnne Foody, M.D., FACC, FAHA, Chief Medical Officer at Esperion. This fall, we recognize National Cholesterol Education Month — a time to reflect upon the importance of heart health and highlight the impact of high cholesterol on cardiovascular disease (CVD). As a cardiologist and physician researcher who feels passionately about diseases of the heart, moments like these present a welcome opportunity to help to educate at-risk individuals around the contributing factors for CVD, which remains the leading cause of death globally. Unfortunately, despite widely available medicines, many are still unaware of the risk factors that can lead to heart disease or stroke, making it difficult to find the right treatment that best meets their needs.

