The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Year's National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voter Rights is in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Help Discover the Next Breakthrough Medical Treatment
(Family Features) Without clinical trials, the medicines millions of people rely on to treat or cure diseases would not have become available. Clinical trials examine the safety and effectiveness of new treatments in people, and this research plays a key role in developing ways to prevent, detect and treat diseases.
Every Lung Cancer Patient Should Ask About Biomarkers
- Despite advances in diagnosis and treatment, lung cancer remains a leading cause of death for Black men and women. In the United States, estimates suggest that more than 73,000 Black individuals will die from lung cancer in the next year alone. While there are many new treatments for lung...
Seven health factors that may point to hATTR amyloidosis, an inherited rare disease
(BPT) - Hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis is a rare, inherited and debilitating condition characterized by the buildup of amyloid deposits throughout multiple parts of the body, including the nerves, digestive system and heart. While there are an estimated 50,000 people worldwide who live with hATTR amyloidosis, there could be more....
Now There’s a Painless Cure for the Most Common Cancer Type
- The scorching sun is the major reason that skin cancer is the nation’s most common cancer type. But there’s seriously good news -- dermatologists can now cure most cases of nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas) without scalpels, pain, bleeding, infection, surgical scarring or the need for reconstructive surgery.
Why HIV Testing Should Be an Important and Normal Part of Your Self-Care Routine
(BPT) - The COVID-19 pandemic introduced unprecedented challenges and altered ways of living across the globe. Now, more than two years later, the effects are still felt widely. Many non-emergent clinical services were limited or suspended during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, which may have adversely impacted epidemics of public health importance, such as HIV, and access to testing, which is a cornerstone of prevention efforts.[1] While adjusting to a new normal, it’s time to reprioritize making routine HIV screening a normal and important part of self-care.
Who Gets Bladder Cancer? You Might Be Surprised
(StatePoint) When you think of a bladder cancer patient, you may picture an older man. However, bladder cancer can affect many types of people -- from celebrity golfers and reality TV stars you see in the news, to everyday people of all genders and ages. The story of Mary Beth...
How to Safely Dispose of Used Household Needles and Medical Sharps
(Family Features) When it comes to disposing used household medical needles or sharps, safety is the point. Every day, millions of people around the United States use needles, lancets and syringes – otherwise known as sharps – to manage health conditions like diabetes, arthritis, cancer or auto-immune diseases from the comfort of their own homes or while on the go. Some commonly used medical sharps include:
Understanding Addiction to Support Recovery
(BPT) - September is National Recovery Month, an opportunity to promote and support treatment and recovery practices. To stop drug overdoses and raise awareness about addiction and recovery, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Center for Injury Prevention and Control launched an education campaign focused on reducing stigma. The campaign provides information about addiction and treatment options and encourages support of people in recovery.
This National Cholesterol Education Month: It’s time to start protecting your heart health
(BPT) - By JoAnne Foody, M.D., FACC, FAHA, Chief Medical Officer at Esperion. This fall, we recognize National Cholesterol Education Month — a time to reflect upon the importance of heart health and highlight the impact of high cholesterol on cardiovascular disease (CVD). As a cardiologist and physician researcher who feels passionately about diseases of the heart, moments like these present a welcome opportunity to help to educate at-risk individuals around the contributing factors for CVD, which remains the leading cause of death globally. Unfortunately, despite widely available medicines, many are still unaware of the risk factors that can lead to heart disease or stroke, making it difficult to find the right treatment that best meets their needs.
Four Ways Families Can Combat Back-to-Routine Fatigue
(BPT) - The back-to-school season means much more than just a return to the classroom for kids, it also means new rigor to the routine as families manage life in and around school, work and after-school activity schedules. In fact, 60% of parents say they’ve lost sleep during the back-to-school season, worrying about their child and the details that come with the return to routine.
Advice From Leading Gynecologists for How to Feel Your Best During Menopause
(BPT) - During menopause, levels of the female sex hormone estrogen decline dramatically, and this can affect everything from your hair, heart, and bones to your skin — especially your skin down there. While hot flashes and night sweats are the most common symptoms of menopause, over 50% of...
3 Tips for Seeking Health Care
(Family Features) As intently as ever, Americans may choose to weigh their options, read online reviews and shop around to ensure they are choosing the best product or service at the best price. Health care should not be any different. People want options for their health care, receiving personalized care at a reasonable price and at a location that is convenient and comfortable.
Eating Disorders During the College Years: College life can lead to developing and relapsing eating disorders
(Family Features) Sending kids off to college can be anxiety-inducing for students and parents alike. Between newfound freedom, increased workloads, reduced structure, academic competition, increased social comparison and the miles away from home, life as an undergrad is often largely uncharted territory. Even before COVID-19 and the surge of associated...
Tips For Maintaining A White And Healthy Smile
(NAPSI)—Taking care of your smile with a daily brushing and flossing routine is the best way to keep teeth clean and healthy. But more and more people in search of an ultra-bright smile are turning to the growing number of over-the-counter teeth whitening products—leaving many confused about the most effective methods and if ongoing use can damage teeth.
Smart Choices for Your Health: Resources for selecting a provider
(Family Features) Getting health care for yourself or a loved one is a big responsibility, especially if you’re just getting started with Medicare or have changes in your life, such as a new diagnosis of a condition or disease. It can be overwhelming if you need services like nursing home care, have to find a new doctor or get home health care.
5 steps to reduce your risk of falling
(BPT) - When you’re active and young at heart, it’s easy to forget that you may be losing some strength, flexibility and balance as you age. Because these changes happen gradually, you may be unaware of the added risks of falling. That risk can sneak up on you as you’re busy enjoying life.
Canadian advocates pledge to continue selling pure drugs amid overdose crisis
A Canadian advocacy group has pledged to continue selling cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin to users, in defiance of a federal government order to stop, arguing that their plan is the only way to save lives amid a nationwide drugs crisis. Over the last six years, more than 10,000 people have...
More Screen Time Means Less Blinking. Here are Four Tips to Preserve Your Vision
(BPT) - For many people, the transition to working from home demands spending endless hours in front of a computer screen. In fact, according to a study from Nature Human Behavior, remote workers are now spending 10% longer logged in each week — that’s the equivalent of an additional four or more hours weekly for someone with a 40-hour work week.
Father Living with ALS Shares 5 Tips for Coping and “Embracing Your Now”
(BPT) - For U.S. Air Force Veteran and father, Juan Reyes, being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) was a “devastating blow.” Reyes, who had just adopted three children, knew his diagnosis would redefine their lives. According to the National Institutes of Health, ALS — more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease — is an incurable, progressive disease of the nervous system that leads to muscle weakness and eventual loss of function including walking, speaking, swallowing, eating and breathing. Veterans, like Reyes, are twice as likely to be diagnosed with ALS than those who have not served in the military. Despite the difficult news, Reyes and his family made a conscious choice to “embrace their now” and live each day with purpose and happiness.
