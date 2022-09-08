ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Nuke waste site proposed near Carlsbad to place undue risk on New Mexicans, lawmakers say

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAgPK_0hmieqpy00

New Mexico lawmakers were concerned for the safety of storing spent nuclear fuel, in a year where Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for a bill in the upcoming legislative session to ban such a facility within the state’s borders.

State Sen. William Soules (D-37) of Las Cruces said he was concerned that in the event of an incident at the Holtec site, local communities could bear the burden of cleanup.

His comments came during a Sept. 1 hearing of the Legislature’s Science, Technology and Telecommunications interim committee where lawmakers spoke with New Jersey-base Holtec International officials about the proposed site to be located near Carlsbad and Hobbs.

“All of the problems we’ve had with accidents with nuclear energy have been due to human error, due to hubris among people that nothing is going to happen, so we get lax with things,” Soules said. “This is dangerous stuff.”

Ed Mayer with Holtec International, said there was about $13 billion in surety bonds and federal funds to help pay for any incident at nuclear plants throughout the U.S. and that Holtec had “$100 million” in liability insurance.

Soules countered that this meant costs associated with problems at the Holtec site would be placed upon taxpayers, which he said was troubling and indicated the company did not have adequate liability for the project’s success.

“Then it’s all on someone else, and you get to some of hubris where people say, ‘It’s not on us,’ so you cut corners,” Soules said. “There have been similar concerns in other industries. Companies declare bankruptcy and walk away and leave all of the mess on the public.”

Mayer said there was a “billion to one” chance of an incident at the Holtec site if it was built and operated.

He said the consolidated interim storage (CIS) facility would not impact nearby oil and gas operations near its location in the Permian Basin – the U.S.’ most active fossil fuel region – and would pose no threats to underground water supplies or the surrounding environment.

“We have little, if any, impact on the environment even if built out,” Mayer said. “We always say that safe and secure is our prime directive. That’s what we do.”

Holtec’s site would temporarily hold up to 100,000 metric tons of the high-level nuclear waste brought in from nuclear power generators via rail from around the country.

It would hold the waste at the surface, in silos extending about 40 feet deep, until a permanent repository was available.

Such a final resting place does not exist in the U.S., after a proposal to operate one at Yucca Mountain, Nevada was blocked.

That led Democrat New Mexico officials, including Lujan Grisham, her cabinet members, state lawmakers and congresspeople, to fear the Holtec site could become the “de-facto” permanent repository, putting an “unfair” risk on the people of New Mexico.

They were joined by a chorus of government watchdog and environmental groups from New Mexico and other states along potential transportation routes that alleged the facility amounted to “nuclear colonialism.”

Opponents said the facility threatened to violate environmental justice by shifting waste and associated risks out of high-populated, wealthy areas like New York’s Hudson Valley into the rural, largely-minority-populated Chihuahuan Desert of New Mexico.

The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission recommended issuing Holtec a license to build the facility, arguing environmental impacts were minimal, and a final safety review was expected to be completed by the agency in January, Mayer said.

The NRC did issue a license for a similar site in Andrews, Texas. That issuance was being litigated as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, alongside state and federal lawmakers opposed the projects for its perceived risk to nearby oil and gas operations.

If it was completed and in service, Mayer said the site would represent a $3 billion capital investment in New Mexico, while providing hundreds of jobs to the region both in operations and manufacturing.

New Mexico Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) of Carlsbad, a frequent supporter of the project, said she was convinced it would be safe.

“It’s in my opinion a very impressive design and the engineering will be truly spectacular for this,” she said. “I have comfort level with this personally.”

She asked Mayer to explain why the facility would be “interim” storage, meaning temporary, and to address concerns that the site could become a permanent resting place for the waste.

Mayer said that interim means the waste will be held for “two or three” decades at the site, but also told lawmakers the cannisters holding the waste could last 200 to 300 years in the “worst-case corrosive environment with no monitoring whatsoever.”

“By license, this is interim storage. It cannot be a permanent repository,” he said. “By law and by license, this cannot be a repository. But I caveat that these cannisters are remarkable robust and they’re going to last well beyond the requirements for this facility.”

Sen. Harold Pope (D-23) of Albuquerque said he had lingering concerns with the designed temporary nature of the facility, proposed ahead of a decision from the federal government as to how the waste would be permanently disposed.

“I almost feel like this is going to become permanent if those decisions are not made,” Pope said. “That’s really a concern of mine.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
kunm.org

FRI: Cannabis sales skyrocket to new highs, Sanctioned encampments in ABQ will be allowed, + More

Cannabis sales skyrocket to new highs in August - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. A new record high has been reached for cannabis sales in New Mexico. As the Albuquerque Journal reports, cannabis flew off the shelves in August, with the state’s Cannabis Control Division logging $24.2 million in adult-use sales. That’s larger than the last high in July where cannabis raked in $23.5 million.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Most Hispanic US state weighs language programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year. Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

High traffic volumes expected at New Mexico State Fair

Fairgoers are having a blast at the New Mexico State Fair, but heavy traffic has people stuck on the road for hours. So, state fair officials shared a few tips on how to avoid the hassle. "If you get hung up or whatever, there's a few little hacks I can...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Texas State
Carlsbad, NM
Business
City
Hobbs, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Carlsbad, NM
Government
Carlsbad, NM
Industry
City
Carlsbad, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

Blind Drunk: Paying The Tab

Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad

*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit seeks to remove Republican AG candidate from New Mexico ballot

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party’s candidate for New Mexico Attorney General, Jeremy Gay is facing a new legal challenge, seeking to remove his name from the November ballot. The lawsuit claims Gay’s candidacy is at odds with residency rules outlined in the New Mexico Constitution, and that New Mexico voters “run the risk […]
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Waste#New Mexico Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#New Mexicans#Holtec International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
kunm.org

New booster for COVID-19 variant available in New Mexico as COVID hospitalizations decline

For the first time in months, the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level map shows not a single county in New Mexico is red, which would indicate high levels. That means fewer people are being hospitalized due to the virus. But the same updated data from the CDC continues to show that the transmission rates of COVID remain high, with that map turning very red. Fortunately, New Mexicans can now access boosters that target the Omicron variants of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVIA ABC-7

Expansion to Mexican side of Santa Teresa Port of Entry expected to boost business, traffic in New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- The Mexican government announced Wednesday that 440 million pesos, or just over 22 million dollars, will be invested in the Mexican side of the Santa Teresa port of Entry, ahead of expected rapid growth. Many Asian companies are moving their electric car battery production to Mexico, specifically south Juarez and The post Expansion to Mexican side of Santa Teresa Port of Entry expected to boost business, traffic in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
SANTA TERESA, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
KRQE News 13

Why is the day New Mexico became a territory so important for national history?

172 years ago today, New Mexico became a U.S. territory. The New Mexico Territory was part of the biggest congressional deal in American history and understanding that deal and how it relates to the present day. TV host and best-selling author, and historian Raffi Andonian talked more about the context of this historical anniversary.
POLITICS
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy