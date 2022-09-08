ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville special teams execution keeping opponents on their toes

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
GRANVILLE ― Part of Granville's success under coach Wes Schroeder is the Blue Aces always keep teams guessing.

Whether it's using the muddle huddle on PATs, squibbing or onside kicking or setting up big returns, they try to make opponents prepare for the unexpected.

"Anything we can put on film, to make them take that extra time, just takes time away from what else they're getting ready for," Schroeder said after Granville moved to 3-0 with a 38-16 Licking County League crossover win against visiting Johnstown.

Case in point: in a rare occurrence, sophomore backup quarterback Beckett Long, also the team's starting safety, three times took a direct snap and ran in two-point conversions, helping the Blue Aces produce a running clock when they went up 38-8 early in the third quarter.

"Beckett is a big, strong kid," Schroeder said. "If we have the looks we want, we have a different calls we can go with, and we can punch it. We ran it once, they didn't adjust, and we just kept on doing it."

"He (Long) really does the dirty work for us. He does the stuff most people don't want to," said junior wideout Dante Varrasso. "He throws his body in there and puts it on the line for the good of the team." Long also completed a 21-yard pass to Miles Eckenrode.

Varrasso, who enjoyed a career night against Johnstown with eight catches from Tyler Ernsberger for 171 yards and three touchdowns, has also been the beneficiary of great special teams. In last week's win against Clear Fork, he raced 90 yards for a score on a kickoff return. Against Johnstown, his 24-yard punt return set up his 40-yard TD strike from Ernsberger.

"We put a lot of extra time in on special teams, and the coaches make it easier for us to go out and execute those plays," Varrasso said.

"Our special teams bring that surprise factor," said Eckenrode, who had a key 92-yard punt return for a touchdown as well as an interception. "We practice those and they are definitely huge points."

Ever since he was head coach at Allen East, Schroeder has incorporated the muddle huddle and other special teams trickery. The Blue Aces also have a solid kicker in Noah Musick.

"When you break it down, special teams are a good portion of the game, so we spend a lot of time on them," Schroeder said. "They can help you win field position and give you a way to score more points."

Under Schroeder, Granville has not lost a regular season game in two years, dating to Sept. 11, 2020 at Licking Valley when the Blue Aces' fell 24-22 on a Hail Mary pass. They know Heath will supply a stiff challenge, as it did last year when Granville salvaged a hard-fought 21-12 win in a showdown of eventual LCL division champions. The Bulldogs (2-1) feature dual-threat quarterback Brayden Bayles, dynamic tailback-linebacker Connor Corbett and a fast, aggressive defense.

Ernsberger is 31-of-63 for 487 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions, and Varrasso averages 16.7 yards on his 14 catches. Matt Chaykowski has rushed for 341 yards. Against Johnstown, Mikey Chaykowski had 5.5 tackles, 3 solos, 5 assists and a sack, while sophomore Dylan Lane continued his impressive play with 5.5 tackles, 4 solos, 3 assists and a sack. Drew Vahalik added 5 tackles, 8 assists and a fumble recovery.

"I think our team is going to really be ready for this," Eckenrode said. "We're still trying to prove that we can be just as good or even better than last year, even though people don't think we're going to be. But we have to come out a lot harder than we did" (against Johnstown).

