Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Transfer rumour: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong.
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash.
Jurgen Klopp calls Napoli defeat the worst of his Liverpool career
Jurgen Klopp calls Napoli defeat the worst of his Liverpool career.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing January exit; Messi delaying contract talks
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, N'Golo Kante, Rafael Leao, Harry Kane & more.
Manuel Akanji makes Man City vow as he targets starting spot
Manuel Akanji has warned his Man City teammates that he has not joined the Premier League champions to be a bit-part player.
Cristian Romero reveals his Tottenham target for the season
Cristian Romero reveals his goals for the 2022/23 season.
Premier League clubs 'fearful' of further fixture postponements
Premier League clubs are worried that next weekend's round of fixtures could also be postponed after this weekend's matches were called off in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Donny van de Beek praises Erik ten Hag & Man Utd transfer business
Donny van de Beek says he's excited to be working with Erik ten Hag again at Manchester United.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven in doubt over police shortage
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is in doubt over a police shortage.
Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca: Player ratings as Real run riot despite early scare
Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga table with a comeback 2-1 victory at home to Mallorca on Sunday.
N'Golo Kante eyeing new long-term Chelsea contract
N'Golo Kante wants a long-term commitment from Chelsea as part of negotiations over his future.
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Brest: Player ratings as Neymar earns PSG unconvincing win
Match report and player ratings from Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Brest.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Europa League clash postponed
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is off because of a lack of police resources.
UEFA・
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Max Allegri provides update on Federico Chiesa injury timeline
Max Allegri provides update on Federico Chiesa injury timeline.
Roberto Firmino details Fabio Carvalho's impact at Liverpool
Roberto Firmino has hailed the impact of Liverpool teammate Fabio Carvalho after his summer arrival from Fulham.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Why Napoli didn't make transfer approach
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed why the Serie A side did not pursue a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, despite speculation linking him with a move to the club.
Edwin van der Sar turned down Premier League advances to extend Ajax stay
Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar snubbed the chance to move to England before signing a two-year contract extension with the Dutch champions, 90min understands.
Christian Eriksen assesses Man Utd's midfield options
Christian Eriksen assesses Man Utd's midfield options
VAR: Introduction and history in the Premier League
The adoption of VAR (video assistant referees) and the system around it has courted much controversy since its entrance into the Premier League in 2019.
