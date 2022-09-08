There have been a lot of conversations recently over the future of the Call of Duty franchise, and for good reason, as it's regularly one of the best-selling games every year. With Microsoft's acquisition of Activision and the recent discussions of possible exclusivity for Call of Duty in the future, we thought it would be a good time to ask -- what should Playstation do after Call of Duty is gone?

