Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Assassin's Creed Codename Red - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Check out the reveal trailer for one of the many new Assassin's Creed games that will live under the Assassin's Creed: Infinity umbrella. Codename Red is set in feudal Japan, a historical period frequently requested by fans. In this brief trailer, a Shinobi is seen jumping onto a pitched roof and then unsheathing their hidden blade.
IGN
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Review
SteelSeries’ revamped Arctis Nova line has built upon the already fantastic foundation laid before it, while doubling down on sound quality and features people actually care about. The Arctis Nova 1 headset is no different; it’s a low-frills experience that puts audio quality front and center and wraps it all up in a comfortable design that you can enjoy for hours on end.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 9-13
The walking, talking pulled pork brisket, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor,...
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Merlin is the first character to greet you when you first come to the Valley. This means that he is available from the start of the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Marvel Snap Lets You Play Your Dream Superhero Scenario
D23 is the place to be for all the best D23 game announcements. Now that you’ve seen the Disney and Marvel Games Stream, we are talking to an expert from Marvel Games to learn more about Marvel Snap! IGN host Akeem Lawanson is talking to Ben Brode, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Second Dinner, whose first game is Marvel Snap.
IGN
What Should PlayStation Do After Call of Duty Is Gone?
There have been a lot of conversations recently over the future of the Call of Duty franchise, and for good reason, as it's regularly one of the best-selling games every year. With Microsoft's acquisition of Activision and the recent discussions of possible exclusivity for Call of Duty in the future, we thought it would be a good time to ask -- what should Playstation do after Call of Duty is gone?
IGN
Iron Banner
The Destiny 2 Iron Banner is a week-long special event that takes place in The Crucible of Destiny 2. During this multiplayer event, players can earn tokens to turn in to Lord Saladin at the Traveler that can be redeemed for new gear. The Destiny 2 Iron Banner in Season...
IGN
Gorae Torr Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Gorae Torr Shrine. This is one of the 120 Shrines in BotW. Gorae Torr Shrine is located in the northeast corner of the Eldin region. Link must first complete The Gut Check Challenge Shrine Quest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Trackmania Is Headed to Consoles, With Cross-Platform Play and Cross-Progression
Ubisoft's Trackmania is on its way to consoles at last in early 2023, and it will include cross-play and cross-progression with its existing PC rendition. Announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022, we learned that Trackmania will be coming to Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna early next year. It'll be day one on Ubisoft+.
IGN
Target Has Some Great Deals on 4K TVs Right Now
From the most premium OLED TVs to the simple and easy-to-install 4K sets, or even the ultra-cheap Full HD 1080 TVs, Target has got it all on sale at the moment. If you're looking to complete your set up, or even add another TV to a different part of the home, this could be the perfect sale for you.
IGN
How to Steal a Spaceship
There are a couple of ways to steal an enemy ship in Marauders. You can either do it while in space or during a raid. This IGN guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about stealing a ship in Marauders. Are you looking for something more specific? Click...
IGN
Win Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta Codes
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta is upon us, and we have codes to give away!. The multiplayer beta for Activision's anticipated shooter starts in early access from September 16-17, for PlayStation players. Xbox and PC players can join in on the fun from September 22-23. The beta will transition to an open beta from September 18-20 for PlayStation users, and on all platforms from September 24-26.
IGN
Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods on Sale Now at Target
Apple might have a new batch of Apple Watches coming out soon, but you can grab the current model on sale right now at Target. In fact, you can also save money on iPad and AirPods. So let’s take a look at the Apple deals Target is running right now.
IGN
The Division Heartland Is Gearing Up For Another Testing Phase
The Division Heartland is still on track for release sometime in 2022 or 2023 for PC, consoles, and cloud, Ubisoft has confirmed. Announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022, we learned that Heartland will also have another testing phase that interested players can sign up for now. Creative director Keith Evans appeared...
IGN
Gargoyles Is Getting a Video Game Remaster
During today's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, we learned about a curious remaster that you might have missed during the event if you blinked: Gargoyles. We're getting a Gargoyles Remaster. Developed by Empty Clip Studios (which most recently worked on the Streets of Rage and Yakuza mash-up Streets of Kamurocho),...
IGN
Skull and Bones Trailer Shows Off Ship Customization, Pirate Lairs
Skull and Bones got a new trailer today that showed off a number of features, including ship customization and its pirate lairs, where you smuggle your treasure and sell to the highest bidder. Revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2022, we got a look at the ship customization systems, including cannons, ship...
Comments / 0