Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Pleasant Friday, rainy weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy Friday’s dry and quiet weather while you can. Off-and-on showers are slated to return to Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend. Despite the quiet conditions, areas of dense mountain fog are possible for the Friday morning commute. If you find yourself driving through foggy conditions, remember to slow down, use low beams, and keep plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain

SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

RCAHD: rabid fox found in Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) is warning residents in the Cave Spring area that a fox has tested positive for rabies. They say Roanoke County Animal Control collected the fox on September 3 in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Road. The...
CAVE SPRING, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 3 : Hidden Valley at Northside

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Hidden Valley Titans trailed the Northside Vikings 21-7 at the half and came back to win 32-29. Before the game, the Vikings honored their former long time head football coach Jim Hickam. Hickam coached Northside from 1974-2006. Hickam coached current Vikings head coach Scott Fisher and current Titans head coach and athletic director Scott Weaver.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia State
wfxrtv.com

Original People’s Forest Walk held in Catawba

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A unique event was held Saturday in the forests of Catawba. Members of both the Cherokee Tribe and Monacan tribes gathered to discuss native plants, trees, and resources traditionally used for food and medicinal purposes. The event took place at the Virginia Tech Catawba...
CATAWBA, VA
wfxrtv.com

California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on the edge of blackouts for a 10th consecutive day while a tropical storm barreled ashore with the promise of cooler temperatures but also possible flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Managing garden pests

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you have a garden, you’ve probably come across some pets munching on your harvest or destroying your hard work. Michelle Mardian gives WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney all the dirt on how to handle those pesky garden pests!. You can follow Michelle’s garden...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Appalachian Power helps the Rescue Mission of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Representatives from Appalachian Power and the Rescue Mission of Roanoke spoke on Friday about how Appalachian Power’s Take Charge Virginia, a small business direct program was able to help the Rescue Mission of Roanoke with energy savings throughout their facility. The program provided funding...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg and Campbell County chosen for CDC health survey

Helps the agency understand the health and nutrition of the entire country. Lynchburg and Campbell County chosen for CDC health …. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: William Fleming at Salem. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Fan Cam. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Christansburg at William …. Friday Night Blitz Week...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

3-time Olympic cyclist Kristin Armstrong visits Roanoke

Virginia's Blue Ridge held a meeting at the Roanoke City Market building downtown about the future of biking in the area. Sharing the stage with officials - decorated female cyclist and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

CLEARED: Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Montgomery County that is causing approximately a five-mile backup. The crash has closed all northbound lanes and is in the area of mile marker 120. Drivers should expect delays in this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 3 – Play of the Night

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday night’s Play of the night comes from the Glenvar-Cave Spring game. Glenvar’s Dawson Anderson gets a key interception in the Highlanders win over the Knights.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Truck crashes into building in Rustburg Friday night

RUSTBURG Va. (WFXR) — On Friday night the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that had lost control and crashed into a building. The fire department says the incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road after the driver of a pickup truck lost control coming over the railroad tracks.
RUSTBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

"Old Salem Days" is back in downtown Salem

Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual "Old Salem Days" event Saturday on Main street. Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: William Fleming at Salem. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Fan Cam. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Christansburg at William …. Friday Night Blitz...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –The 2022 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday at the Wells Fargo Tower in Downtown Roanoke. First responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and community members all came together to honor those who sacrificed their lives so that others could live. “Everybody’s out here today to...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
ROANOKE, VA

