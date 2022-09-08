Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local retirement community the Glebe celebrates four centurionsCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Pleasant Friday, rainy weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy Friday’s dry and quiet weather while you can. Off-and-on showers are slated to return to Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend. Despite the quiet conditions, areas of dense mountain fog are possible for the Friday morning commute. If you find yourself driving through foggy conditions, remember to slow down, use low beams, and keep plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
wfxrtv.com
“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain
SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
wfxrtv.com
RCAHD: rabid fox found in Cave Spring
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) is warning residents in the Cave Spring area that a fox has tested positive for rabies. They say Roanoke County Animal Control collected the fox on September 3 in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Road. The...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 3 : Hidden Valley at Northside
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Hidden Valley Titans trailed the Northside Vikings 21-7 at the half and came back to win 32-29. Before the game, the Vikings honored their former long time head football coach Jim Hickam. Hickam coached Northside from 1974-2006. Hickam coached current Vikings head coach Scott Fisher and current Titans head coach and athletic director Scott Weaver.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Original People’s Forest Walk held in Catawba
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A unique event was held Saturday in the forests of Catawba. Members of both the Cherokee Tribe and Monacan tribes gathered to discuss native plants, trees, and resources traditionally used for food and medicinal purposes. The event took place at the Virginia Tech Catawba...
wfxrtv.com
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on the edge of blackouts for a 10th consecutive day while a tropical storm barreled ashore with the promise of cooler temperatures but also possible flooding.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Managing garden pests
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you have a garden, you’ve probably come across some pets munching on your harvest or destroying your hard work. Michelle Mardian gives WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney all the dirt on how to handle those pesky garden pests!. You can follow Michelle’s garden...
wfxrtv.com
Appalachian Power helps the Rescue Mission of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Representatives from Appalachian Power and the Rescue Mission of Roanoke spoke on Friday about how Appalachian Power’s Take Charge Virginia, a small business direct program was able to help the Rescue Mission of Roanoke with energy savings throughout their facility. The program provided funding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg and Campbell County chosen for CDC health survey
Helps the agency understand the health and nutrition of the entire country. Lynchburg and Campbell County chosen for CDC health …. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: William Fleming at Salem. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Fan Cam. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Christansburg at William …. Friday Night Blitz Week...
wfxrtv.com
3-time Olympic cyclist Kristin Armstrong visits Roanoke
Virginia's Blue Ridge held a meeting at the Roanoke City Market building downtown about the future of biking in the area. Sharing the stage with officials - decorated female cyclist and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.
wfxrtv.com
CLEARED: Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Montgomery County that is causing approximately a five-mile backup. The crash has closed all northbound lanes and is in the area of mile marker 120. Drivers should expect delays in this...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 3 – Play of the Night
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday night’s Play of the night comes from the Glenvar-Cave Spring game. Glenvar’s Dawson Anderson gets a key interception in the Highlanders win over the Knights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Positively Virginia: Tragedy leads Roanoke Man to launch foundation to help find missing people
Tragedy leads Roanoke Man to launch the AWARE Foundation to help find missing people. Positively Virginia: Tragedy leads Roanoke Man to …. Foodie Friday: Cooking in the Firehouse kitchen at …. Foodie Friday: Cooking in the Firehouse kitchen at …. Foodie Friday: Cooking in the Firehouse kitchen at …. All...
wfxrtv.com
Truck crashes into building in Rustburg Friday night
RUSTBURG Va. (WFXR) — On Friday night the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that had lost control and crashed into a building. The fire department says the incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road after the driver of a pickup truck lost control coming over the railroad tracks.
wfxrtv.com
"Old Salem Days" is back in downtown Salem
Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual "Old Salem Days" event Saturday on Main street. Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: William Fleming at Salem. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Fan Cam. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Christansburg at William …. Friday Night Blitz...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –The 2022 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday at the Wells Fargo Tower in Downtown Roanoke. First responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and community members all came together to honor those who sacrificed their lives so that others could live. “Everybody’s out here today to...
wfxrtv.com
Texas RV driver charged after deadly crash involving Winnebago, tractor trailer in Virginia
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said two people died and others were hurt after a Winnebago collided with a tractor trailer Thursday night. Troopers said it happened at Mile Marker 16 on the eastbound side of Interstate 66 in Fauquier County. After the RV...
wfxrtv.com
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices
You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year.
wfxrtv.com
State Police Special Agent remembers Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Virginia
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– As millions across the world are still in shock with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the stories of people’s moments with the queen continue to flood in. Here in Virginia, Virginia State Police (VSP) Special Agent with the Wytheville Division, Heath Seagle says he was...
Comments / 0