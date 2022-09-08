ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy Friday’s dry and quiet weather while you can. Off-and-on showers are slated to return to Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend. Despite the quiet conditions, areas of dense mountain fog are possible for the Friday morning commute. If you find yourself driving through foggy conditions, remember to slow down, use low beams, and keep plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

