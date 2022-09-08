S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources invites public to discuss deer population, hunting in Francis Marion Forest

Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
SC group to discuss threats against a Charleston Co. School board member’s son
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition on Monday will hold a press conference in response to a threat against a Charleston County School Board member’s son. The SCBAC says that they request Solicitor Scarlet Wilson to order an investigation into the incident. The press conference will begin at 9 […]
counton2.com
SC Rep. says Facebook post about new port coming to James Island is fake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representative Spencer Wetmore is working to dispel a social media rumor about a new port coming to James Island. The announcement was made on Facebook Friday by the group “Charleston Municipality.” The group has an official-looking seal as its profile picture, but its description reads “Just for fun.”
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
live5news.com
USS Yorktown horn sounds to honor 9/11
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - On Sunday, 21 years after the September 11th terrorist attacks, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum remembered the day by blasting the horn of the historic USS Yorktown. The horn of USS Yorktown went off six times throughout the morning, at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m.,...
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
Coast Guard Investigating After Tanker Crash Results in Damaged Naval Weapons Pier in South Carolina
An oil and chemical tanker crashed into a Cooper River pier at the Naval Weapons Station on Sept. 5. Luckily, the Coast Guard says that none of its cargo tanks were damaged. A Norwegian tanker crashed into an Air Force pier on Labor Day. According to the Coast Guard, no...
live5news.com
MUSC breaks ground on emergency room serving Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday broke ground on a new emergency and specialty services facility. They say the new ER will serve residents on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island. The Sea Islands Medical Pavilion will be located at 1884 Seabrook Island...
live5news.com
Power back on in Awendaw area after transformer catches on fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power has been restored after crews worked to put out a transformer fire that had knocked out power in the greater Awendaw area Saturday. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District investigated the fire at the 6400 block of Sewee Rd. The district says the Berkeley Electric Cooperative was...
The Post and Courier
Charleston rents soar nearly 18% in 12 months as renters pay $400 above national average
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston rents keep getting higher. The median rental rate for an apartment in Charleston continues to rise. Online...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Maxwood to open 500,00-square-foot-warehouse in South Carolina
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Bedroom furniture provider Maxwood Furniture announced plans to open a 500,000-square-foot warehouse in South Carolina. According to reports in Furniture Today and Home ,News Now the new facility in Marion, S.C., will enable the company to ramp up a quick-ship program. Anne Jensen, chief marketing...
Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said their marine team is assisting […]
WJCL
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
streetfoodblog.com
15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina
Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades. Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
WJCL
South Carolina's superintendent of education presents millions of dollars to Hampton County Schools
HAMPTON, S.C. — School expansion funds are coming to Hampton County School District as they receive millions of dollars from the state's superintendent. It was a big day for Hampton County School District as they receive $52 million to go toward infrastructure. State superintendent of education, Molly Spearman, presented...
live5news.com
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child. According to DSS, the baby...
K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
