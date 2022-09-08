ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources invites public to discuss deer population, hunting in Francis Marion Forest

By Molly McBride
live5news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

SC Rep. says Facebook post about new port coming to James Island is fake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representative Spencer Wetmore is working to dispel a social media rumor about a new port coming to James Island. The announcement was made on Facebook Friday by the group “Charleston Municipality.” The group has an official-looking seal as its profile picture, but its description reads “Just for fun.”
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moncks Corner, SC
Lifestyle
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
City
Moncks Corner, SC
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

USS Yorktown horn sounds to honor 9/11

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - On Sunday, 21 years after the September 11th terrorist attacks, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum remembered the day by blasting the horn of the historic USS Yorktown. The horn of USS Yorktown went off six times throughout the morning, at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m.,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WPXI Pittsburgh

4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Dept#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#S C Dept
live5news.com

Power back on in Awendaw area after transformer catches on fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power has been restored after crews worked to put out a transformer fire that had knocked out power in the greater Awendaw area Saturday. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District investigated the fire at the 6400 block of Sewee Rd. The district says the Berkeley Electric Cooperative was...
AWENDAW, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
woodworkingnetwork.com

Maxwood to open 500,00-square-foot-warehouse in South Carolina

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Bedroom furniture provider Maxwood Furniture announced plans to open a 500,000-square-foot warehouse in South Carolina. According to reports in Furniture Today and Home ,News Now the new facility in Marion, S.C., will enable the company to ramp up a quick-ship program. Anne Jensen, chief marketing...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WJBF

Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said their marine team is assisting […]
HART COUNTY, GA
streetfoodblog.com

15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina

Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
RESTAURANTS
WCBD Count on 2

Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades.   Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child. According to DSS, the baby...
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy