The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg will head to Vatican City to take some classes and have an audience with Pope Francis. Bishop Larry Kulick will head to Rome on Sunday for the first time as the new bishop of the diocese. He will attend a Catholic educational institute for new bishops, which will include presentations on evangelization, communication, cannon law and diocesan administration among other classes. The seminar is normally held every year, but this year will mark the first year they have been able to hold in person sessions since the start of the Pandemic in 2020. Kulick will be part of a class of over 170 bishops who were ordained between 2019 and 2022.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO