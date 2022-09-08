Read full article on original website
INDIANA MAN ARRESTED, CHARGED FOR THURSDAY MORNING ROBBERY
Indiana Borough Police announced this afternoon that they arrested and charged the man responsible for an armed robbery along South 7th Street Thursday morning. In a news release, Indiana Borough Police announced that 20-year-old Jamie White Jr. of Indiana was arrested and charged for Robbery, Theft, Simple Assault and Possessing an Instrument a Crime after tips from the community found him to be responsible for the armed robbery that happened Thursday morning near South 7th and Gompers Avenue.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE CHARGE WOMAN WITH DUI
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana woman with DUI and a summary traffic offense for an incident on August 19th. Police say that they pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street driven by 22-year-old Kaylee Davis, and she was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. She was taken into custody and taken to IRMC for a legal blood draw. She was released to a sober adult after that.
POLICE ASKING PUBLIC FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT
Indiana Borough Police are continuing to investigate the armed robbery of a person on South 7th Street early Thursday morning, and are asking the public for assistance. Police say that a woman was approached by an unknown man around 1:00 AM at the intersection of South 7th and Gompers Avenue. The man was in possession of a knife and demanded cash from the woman. The woman gave him an unknown amount of cash. The victim was not physically hurt.
PLEA COURT HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
While many of the proceedings at Indiana County Court today will be for DUI Criminal Call hearings, there are some plea court hearings that are on the docket. One hearing will be for Isaiah Makall Farrell of Uniontown. The 20-year-old man is facing eight misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and one charge each of misdemeanor receiving stolen property and summary driving while suspended. Farrell was charged in connection with an incident on March 25th of this year.
INDIANA COUNTY GAS PRICE AVERAGE UNDER $4 A GALLON
Indiana County’s gas price average is now below the $4 a gallon mark. According to Triple A, Indiana’s gas price average as of today is $3.97 this morning. While it is not the lowest in the region, it is the first time that the average has gone below the $4 mark in a few months. The lowest in the region is still Jefferson County at $3.88. Clearfield County was $3.94, and Westmoreland County was next highest, at $3.95. Then came Indiana, then Cambria at $3.98 and Armstrong County remains the highest in the region at $4.02.
NAFF CONTINUES TODAY IN DOWNTOWN INDIANA
After a successful night one, the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival is gearing up for a full day of activity in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. Activities start at 10:00 today with the Walk of Fame ceremony outside of Spaghetti Benders. This year’s walk of fame will honor the following individuals:
BERNARD JOHN MURRAY, 85
Bernard “Murph” John Murray, 85 of Coral, died September 8th. Friends will be received tomorrow from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., in Homer City. A blessing service will follow in the funeral home, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site.
HOODLEBUG FESTIVAL IS TODAY
The 2022 Hoodlebug Festival happens today in Homer City. The 25th annual event will have an extended schedule today, with four bands performing, the return of the parade at noon, the Hoodlebug Trail Bicycle Poker Run in the morning, a 5K race in the afternoon, a car cruise, and the duck race at 3:30 at Floodway Park with the assistance of the Homer City Fire Department.
SEPTEMBER 11 OBSERVANCE SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW
Today is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on America. The observance at the 911 Memorial at IUP’s Oak Grove is scheduled for tomorrow at 11:30 AM, with Lieutenant Colonel Erich Steffens of the IUP Department of Military Sciences presiding. Other speakers will be IUP President Michael Driscoll, IUP ambassador and senior Kristen Collins, and Danny Sacco, the longtime emergency services provider in Indiana County who is now an IUP adjunct instructor in medical services. Sacco was a first responder at the World Trade Center in 2001.
COMETS, COLTS GO TO 3-0; INDIANA COMES BACK TO BEAT SSA
The Penns Manor Comets and Northern Cambria Colts kept their records unblemished with victories over Homer-Center and Purchase Line, respectively, in Heritage Conference action on Friday night, while Indiana overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL game. Indiana improved to 2-1 with a 23-22...
TORTORELLA, HAWKS READY FOR TRIP TO EAST STROUD
IUP is poised to open its season tomorrow night at East Stroudsburg. The Crimson Hawks will be kicking off their season while the Warriors will be playing their second game, having lost last week to Pace University. While East Stroud is traditionally known as a team that puts points on...
BISHOP TO VISIT ROME FOR CLASSES, MEET POPE FRANCIS
The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg will head to Vatican City to take some classes and have an audience with Pope Francis. Bishop Larry Kulick will head to Rome on Sunday for the first time as the new bishop of the diocese. He will attend a Catholic educational institute for new bishops, which will include presentations on evangelization, communication, cannon law and diocesan administration among other classes. The seminar is normally held every year, but this year will mark the first year they have been able to hold in person sessions since the start of the Pandemic in 2020. Kulick will be part of a class of over 170 bishops who were ordained between 2019 and 2022.
PIRATES START SERIES WITH CARDS WITH A WIN
After being humiliated by the Mets by losing both halves of a double-header on Wednesday, the Pirates take game one of a three-game set against St. Louis Friday night. Joe Block reports. The two teams will play again tonight at 7:05 on WCCS 101.1 FM and AM 1160, following coverage...
A FITTING TRIBUTE: IUP WINS ON GAME’S LAST PLAY
On a day when the IUP football program suffered a great loss, the team went out and got a win. Frank Cignetti Sr.’s great friend, Jack Benedict, recaps the thrilling win over East Stroudsburg in the Crimson Hawks’ season opener. IUP returns to action next Saturday at Shippensburg,...
