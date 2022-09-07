Town of Wausau, Florida Schedules Budget Special Meeting and Regular Workshop on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Read full article on original website
City of Vernon, Florida Holds Second 2022-2023 Budget Workshop Meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022
The City of Vernon, Florida held their second 2022-2023 Budget Workshop Meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, as seen in the video (below). Some discussion over the past several meetings has centered around incomplete or incorrect paperwork filed by the former dismissed City Clerk and Assistant City Clerk, as discovered by an independent bookkeeper, who has not been able to determine the exact financial status of the City, and the Vernon City Council scheduled the next budget workshop meeting for Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Downtown Wausau developer seeks $10.8 million in taxpayer-backed incentives for former mall site project
City leaders next week will review a request for millions in public assistance to support a downtown apartment complex on part of the former Wausau Center mall site, the first of at least two major projects in the planning stages. Details released late Friday show T. Wall Enterprises, which proposes...
Wausau, Florida Pentecostal Church Homecoming set for November 6, 2022
The Wausau, Florida Pentecostal Church Homecoming 2022 is scheduled for November 6, 2022, located at 2201 Pioneer Road in Wausau Florida. Morning worship will start at 10:30 a.m., featuring Bishop Ray Willis on the Sonshine Ministeries Network. Lunch is at 12:00 with a covered dish luncheon (meat provided by our...
Washington County, Florida Library Says “Get into the Kitchen’ With Recipe & Cooking Classes
If you are ready to become more sophisticated in the kitchen, then the Washington County, Florida Library is offering an opportunity to do just that. On Tuesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 15, 2022, join the library staff for some great new ideas for a holiday culinary adventure.
Thera Lou Hinson Harris, 83 of Crystal Village, Washington County, Florida Passes on September 5, 2022
Thera Lou Hinson Harris, 83, of Crystal Village, Washington County, Florida went to sing in the Heavenly Choir on September 5, 2022. She was born on November 19, 1938, to parents, Theron G. Hinson and Jesse Tyler Hinson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theron and Jessie Hinson,...
Charles Ellsworth Taylor, 82 of Vernon, Florida Passes on September 6, 2022, at St. Andrews Health and Rehab of Panama City, Florida
Charles “Charlie” Ellsworth Taylor, 82 of Vernon, passed away from this life on September 6, 2022 at St. Andrews Health and Rehab of Panama City, Florida. Charlie was born on April 23, 1940, in Washington County, Florida to Ellis Taylor and Essie White. He was a lifelong resident of the Panhandle, and served in the United States Marine Corp. He loved to call his daughter, Penny, who was his pride and joy, “Nickel”. Charlie attended Wausau Assembly of God when his health permitted. He loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time outdoors hunting. A free spirit, Charlie, was always traveling and on the go.
Wausau group pushes for taxpayer-funded downtown revitalization project through ad campaign
The Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership has launched an ad campaign to push residents toward supporting a controversial $44 million downtown redevelopment project, one that will likely rely on millions in taxpayer-based incentives. But some city leaders say they’re deeply concerned about the lack of public-facing information that has been released...
Edward Maxie Lassiter, 90 of Vernon, Florida Passes on September 6, 2022
Edward Maxie Lassiter, 90 of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2022 at his home. Edward was born on December 27, 1931 in Covington County, Alabama to Bibb Lassiter and Clearsie (Smith) Lassiter. Ed served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He loved scrap metaling, being outdoors and gardening. He was a hardworking simple man and always was liked to stay busy.
Tomahawk man is king of his castle
Secluded in the Northwoods of Oneida County there is a dirt road that takes you back to the Dark Ages. At the end of the drive is a Do-It-Yourself project like no other. The Medieval building rises out of the forest floor near Lake Killarney. In the Middle Ages or Modern Times, the dimensions are staggering. It stands 35 feet tall and weighs 5,000 pounds per running foot on the outside wall. It’s all handmade.
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit Assists in Recovery of Truck in Chipola River on September 7, 2022
On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit was called to assist the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with the recovery of a vehicle in the Chipola River after a traffic crash took place at Bellamy Bridge on Highway 162. Upon arrival,...
Jimmie Lee Shirah, 75 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on September 3, 2022
Jimmie Lee Shirah, 75 of Bonifay, passed from this life on September 3, 2022 at her home with her daughter Nancy by her side. Jimmie was born on October 31, 1946 in Cottondale, Florida to Willie and Cleo Jackson Miles. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Jimmie was of the Christian faith and attended Higher Praise Church in Hartford, Alabama when her health permitted. She was the proud granddaughter of Mrs. Virgie Blair Jackson, who was a midwife for many years in the Cottondale area. She enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, fishing, and doing yardwork. Jimmie also enjoyed crocheting and sewing, coloring, and playing bingo with her friends. Most of all, she loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case. The state Department of Justice announced the charge Wednesday against Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in...
Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver. Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.
Large Quantities of Drugs Seized in Wood County
(Village of Port Edwards, WI) — A drug bust in the Village of Port Edwards has resulted in the arrest of four people. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office worked with police officers from departments in Port Edwards, Nekoosa, and Grand Rapids on the Friday search. W-S-A-W/T-V reports that those arrested were Jeffery Manley, Kaitlyn McGuffey, Joshua Pillsbury, and Samantha Krebs. Investigators say they found large quantities of drugs like meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County district attorney’s office.
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
