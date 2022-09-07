Town of Wausau, Florida Schedules Budget Special Meeting and Regular Workshop on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Jimmie Lee Shirah, 75 of Bonifay, passed from this life on September 3, 2022 at her home with her daughter Nancy by her side. Jimmie was born on October 31, 1946 in Cottondale, Florida to Willie and Cleo Jackson Miles. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Jimmie was of the Christian faith and attended Higher Praise Church in Hartford, Alabama when her health permitted. She was the proud granddaughter of Mrs. Virgie Blair Jackson, who was a midwife for many years in the Cottondale area. She enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, fishing, and doing yardwork. Jimmie also enjoyed crocheting and sewing, coloring, and playing bingo with her friends. Most of all, she loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

BONIFAY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO