Police ask for help finding missing man traveling to Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen in Orange County traveling through the state who had a planned visit to Bakersfield.
Police are looking for Loel Seedorf, 73. The Bakersfield Police Department said Seedorf is not a Bakersfield resident and was last seen on Sept. 5 in Yorba Linda. A police department spokesperson said Seedorf was traveling through the state but the circumstances of his disappearance are "suspicious."
Seedorf is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a gray beard.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.
