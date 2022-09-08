ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Police ask for help finding missing man traveling to Bakersfield

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCm38_0hmiZms300

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen in Orange County traveling through the state who had a planned visit to Bakersfield.

Police are looking for Loel Seedorf, 73. The Bakersfield Police Department said Seedorf is not a Bakersfield resident and was last seen on Sept. 5 in Yorba Linda. A police department spokesperson said Seedorf was traveling through the state but the circumstances of his disappearance are “suspicious.”

3-alarm fire destroys building on Chester Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield

Seedorf is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a gray beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

KGET

KGET

