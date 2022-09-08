Read full article on original website
will.i.am
3d ago
How about a committee to watch & monitor teen's and the shootings going on? Better yet, start strapping ankle and wrist monitoring systems on those who are known to have and/or use guns. Start using monitors on THEIR parents as well. This should apply to everyone, not just brown or black.
Police reveal suspect photos in Hamilton STEM Academy homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying and finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in late-April with police finding the victim’s body outside a school. On May 1, Columbus police went to Hamilton STEM Academy in South Linden just before 1:30 p.m. […]
Man killed in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot in the South Linden area of Columbus on Saturday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on East 13th Avenue near Cleveland Avenue just after 8 p.m. during an altercation involving a group of people. Officers arrived...
Family, friends lay 20-year-old killed by Columbus police to rest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Loved ones of a young man who was shot and killed by Columbus police less than two weeks ago gathered to honor his life and lay him to rest Saturday. Family, community members and even city leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty gathered at the Christian Valley […]
South Linden shooting leaves one man dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday, police said. Just after 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue, where they found Shomari Little, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
sunny95.com
Father reportedly shoots son to death
COLUMBUS – A father reportedly shot his son to death on the East Side in one of two deadly shootings in Columbus Saturday. Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
16-year-old hurt in shooting at Rally's restaurant near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning at a Rally's restaurant near The Ohio State University campus. The shooting happened just before 2:20 a.m. at the Rally's located at 2556 North High Street, according to police. When...
Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police. Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after […]
police1.com
Ohio police no longer allowed to serve overnight warrants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police have revised a policy involving serving warrants during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. after the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. WSYX reported that Officer Ricky Anderson shot and critically wounded Lewis while serving warrants at an apartment involving...
Columbus police chief issues new policy for serving warrants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is changing its policy on when an arrest warrant can be executed after an officer shot and killed 20-year-old unarmed Black man in the middle of the night. Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo on Thursday to all sworn personnel that “no pre-planned arrest warrants shall […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
cwcolumbus.com
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
WSYX ABC6
Warrant provides insight into what was found in apartment where Donovan Lewis was killed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released new video on Thursday of the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis. Lewis was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson who was among the officer serving warrants at a Hilltop apartment. ABC 6/FOX 28 is getting insight into what was found inside...
Brother of missing Columbus woman appreciates FBI's involvement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “It’s been rough, I’m not even gonna lie,” James Carswell said. “Some days are better than others.”. For more than a year, family members of Devin “Sacoya” Cooper have been kept in the dark. “The least that we can...
iPad stolen from disabled Columbus man near Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A disabled man in Columbus was promised cash in exchange for an iPad but only received an empty envelope. On Friday, the Columbus Division of Police said detectives are searching for a male minivan driver who used a “sleight of hand trick” to steal an iPad from a man in a […]
Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
Home Burglary Suspects Identified Trying to Sell of Video Games, Electronics
COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Police Department has announced that two men suspected of robbing...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
cwcolumbus.com
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
